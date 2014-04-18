Protesters on horseback ride on the hills above a rally site in Bunkerville, Nevada, April 12, 2014. Clark County Sheriff Douglas Gillespie announced the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) was ceasing its cattle roundup operation. Armed U.S. rangers had been rounding up cattle on federal land in Nevada in a rare showdown with Cliven Bundy, a rancher who has illegally grazed his herd on public lands for decades, as conflict over land use simmers in western states. The standoff with the BLM stems in part from Bundy's belief that their right to graze the land predates the federal government's management of it, and that the county and state should ultimately have authority over lands in their boundaries. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart