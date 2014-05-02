Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri May 2, 2014 | 2:00pm EDT

Photos of the week

<p>Injured children cry after, according to activists, two barrel bombs were thrown by forces loyal to Syria's president Bashar Al-Assad in Hullok neighborhood of Aleppo May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Jalal Al-Mamo</p>

Injured children cry after, according to activists, two barrel bombs were thrown by forces loyal to Syria's president Bashar Al-Assad in Hullok neighborhood of Aleppo May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Jalal Al-Mamo

Friday, May 02, 2014

Injured children cry after, according to activists, two barrel bombs were thrown by forces loyal to Syria's president Bashar Al-Assad in Hullok neighborhood of Aleppo May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Jalal Al-Mamo

Close
1 / 20
<p>Michael Stanek hugs his daughter Kennedy Stanek as they take a break from helping friends sift though the rubble of their homes in Vilonia, Arkansas April 30, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Michael Stanek hugs his daughter Kennedy Stanek as they take a break from helping friends sift though the rubble of their homes in Vilonia, Arkansas April 30, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Friday, May 02, 2014

Michael Stanek hugs his daughter Kennedy Stanek as they take a break from helping friends sift though the rubble of their homes in Vilonia, Arkansas April 30, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
2 / 20
<p>A masked pro-Russian protester sits on a chair as he poses for a picture inside a regional government building in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica</p>

A masked pro-Russian protester sits on a chair as he poses for a picture inside a regional government building in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Friday, May 02, 2014

A masked pro-Russian protester sits on a chair as he poses for a picture inside a regional government building in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Close
3 / 20
<p>Participants wave communist flags near a statue of Soviet leader Vladimir Lenin during an International Worker's Day, or Labor Day, parade in Donetsk, east Ukraine May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica</p>

Participants wave communist flags near a statue of Soviet leader Vladimir Lenin during an International Worker's Day, or Labor Day, parade in Donetsk, east Ukraine May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Friday, May 02, 2014

Participants wave communist flags near a statue of Soviet leader Vladimir Lenin during an International Worker's Day, or Labor Day, parade in Donetsk, east Ukraine May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Close
4 / 20
<p>Pro-government communist (L) and anarchist (R) movement demonstrators clash during a May Day demonstration in Santiago, May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado</p>

Pro-government communist (L) and anarchist (R) movement demonstrators clash during a May Day demonstration in Santiago, May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Friday, May 02, 2014

Pro-government communist (L) and anarchist (R) movement demonstrators clash during a May Day demonstration in Santiago, May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Close
5 / 20
<p>Zoltan Veres of Hungary performs with his MXS airplane during an air show in Budapest, May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh</p>

Zoltan Veres of Hungary performs with his MXS airplane during an air show in Budapest, May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Friday, May 02, 2014

Zoltan Veres of Hungary performs with his MXS airplane during an air show in Budapest, May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Close
6 / 20
<p>Bishops attend a canonization mass in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican April 27, 2014. Pope Francis proclaimed his predecessors John XXIII and John Paul II saints in front of hundreds of thousands of pilgrims celebrating two 20th century giants of the Roman Catholic Church. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini</p>

Bishops attend a canonization mass in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican April 27, 2014. Pope Francis proclaimed his predecessors John XXIII and John Paul II saints in front of hundreds of thousands of pilgrims celebrating two 20th century giants of...more

Friday, May 02, 2014

Bishops attend a canonization mass in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican April 27, 2014. Pope Francis proclaimed his predecessors John XXIII and John Paul II saints in front of hundreds of thousands of pilgrims celebrating two 20th century giants of the Roman Catholic Church. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Close
7 / 20
<p>Local resident Jeff Seedor, 55, landscapes his front yard in Shamokin May 1, 2014. Shamokin, Pennsylvania, tucked away in the coal country about 120 miles northwest of Philadelphia, has $800,000 of unpaid bills and can't get a loan from a bank. It is so broke, the gas service to city hall was temporarily cut off last month. So the council for the city of 7,000 residents has agreed to seek entry to a state financial oversight program dating from 1987 that facilitates access to credit and permits the levying of certain taxes. REUTERS/Mark Makela</p>

Local resident Jeff Seedor, 55, landscapes his front yard in Shamokin May 1, 2014. Shamokin, Pennsylvania, tucked away in the coal country about 120 miles northwest of Philadelphia, has $800,000 of unpaid bills and can't get a loan from a bank. It...more

Friday, May 02, 2014

Local resident Jeff Seedor, 55, landscapes his front yard in Shamokin May 1, 2014. Shamokin, Pennsylvania, tucked away in the coal country about 120 miles northwest of Philadelphia, has $800,000 of unpaid bills and can't get a loan from a bank. It is so broke, the gas service to city hall was temporarily cut off last month. So the council for the city of 7,000 residents has agreed to seek entry to a state financial oversight program dating from 1987 that facilitates access to credit and permits the levying of certain taxes. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Close
8 / 20
<p>A painting is seen around the site where a shell landed during the 2010 North Korean attack on the island of Yeonpyeong, which lies on the South Korean side of the Northern Limit Line, in the Yellow Sea April 9, 2014. In 2010 North Korea fired multiple shells onto the island killing four people, including two civilians in a first such attack since the end of the 1950-53 Korean War. The two sides are still technically at war as the conflict ended in a mere truce, not a treaty. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

A painting is seen around the site where a shell landed during the 2010 North Korean attack on the island of Yeonpyeong, which lies on the South Korean side of the Northern Limit Line, in the Yellow Sea April 9, 2014. In 2010 North Korea fired...more

Friday, May 02, 2014

A painting is seen around the site where a shell landed during the 2010 North Korean attack on the island of Yeonpyeong, which lies on the South Korean side of the Northern Limit Line, in the Yellow Sea April 9, 2014. In 2010 North Korea fired multiple shells onto the island killing four people, including two civilians in a first such attack since the end of the 1950-53 Korean War. The two sides are still technically at war as the conflict ended in a mere truce, not a treaty. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
9 / 20
<p>A pro-Russian rebel eats cherries from a bottle at a checkpoint near a Ukrainian airbase in Kramatorsk, eastern Ukraine May 2, 2014. Pro-Russian rebels shot down two Ukrainian helicopters on Friday, killing two crew, as troops tightened their siege of separatist-held Slaviansk in what Moscow called a "criminal" assault by Kiev that wrecked hopes of peace. REUTERS/Marko Djurica</p>

A pro-Russian rebel eats cherries from a bottle at a checkpoint near a Ukrainian airbase in Kramatorsk, eastern Ukraine May 2, 2014. Pro-Russian rebels shot down two Ukrainian helicopters on Friday, killing two crew, as troops tightened their siege...more

Friday, May 02, 2014

A pro-Russian rebel eats cherries from a bottle at a checkpoint near a Ukrainian airbase in Kramatorsk, eastern Ukraine May 2, 2014. Pro-Russian rebels shot down two Ukrainian helicopters on Friday, killing two crew, as troops tightened their siege of separatist-held Slaviansk in what Moscow called a "criminal" assault by Kiev that wrecked hopes of peace. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Close
10 / 20
<p>A woman lies on the road dying from a gunshot wound to the head close to the village of Dekoua after the armed peacekeeping convoy from the African Union operation in CAR (MISCA) she was traveling in came under attack by anti-balaka militiamen, as it traveled towards the Central African Republic towns of Kabo and Sido in the north on the border with Chad, April 28, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola</p>

A woman lies on the road dying from a gunshot wound to the head close to the village of Dekoua after the armed peacekeeping convoy from the African Union operation in CAR (MISCA) she was traveling in came under attack by anti-balaka militiamen, as it...more

Friday, May 02, 2014

A woman lies on the road dying from a gunshot wound to the head close to the village of Dekoua after the armed peacekeeping convoy from the African Union operation in CAR (MISCA) she was traveling in came under attack by anti-balaka militiamen, as it traveled towards the Central African Republic towns of Kabo and Sido in the north on the border with Chad, April 28, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Close
11 / 20
<p>A Playmobil figure is assembled on the assembly line at the Playmobil Malta factory in the Hal Far Industrial Estate outside Valletta April 11, 2014. Playmobil is celebrating its 40th anniversary in 2014 and is produced by the German company Geobra Brandstaetter GmbH. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi</p>

A Playmobil figure is assembled on the assembly line at the Playmobil Malta factory in the Hal Far Industrial Estate outside Valletta April 11, 2014. Playmobil is celebrating its 40th anniversary in 2014 and is produced by the German company Geobra...more

Friday, May 02, 2014

A Playmobil figure is assembled on the assembly line at the Playmobil Malta factory in the Hal Far Industrial Estate outside Valletta April 11, 2014. Playmobil is celebrating its 40th anniversary in 2014 and is produced by the German company Geobra Brandstaetter GmbH. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Close
12 / 20
<p>Severely malnourished 25-day-old twins are held by her mother Norbagoun, a displaced Rohingya woman, in their house at the Dar Paing camp for internally displaced people in Sittwe, Rakhine state, Myanmar April 24, 2014. Restrictions on international aid have exacerbated a growing health crisis among stateless Muslim Rohingya in west Myanmar. In February, Myanmar's government expelled the main aid group providing health to more than half a million Rohingya, Medecins Sans Frontieres-Holland (MSF-H), after the organization said it had treated people believed to have been victims of violence in southern Maungdaw township in January. The United Nations says at least 40 Rohingya were killed there by Buddhist Rakhine villagers. The government denies any killings occurred. An attack in March on NGO and U.N. offices by a Rakhine mob led to the withdrawal of other groups providing healthcare and other essential aid to another 140,000 Rohingya living in camps. REUTERS/Minzayar</p>

Severely malnourished 25-day-old twins are held by her mother Norbagoun, a displaced Rohingya woman, in their house at the Dar Paing camp for internally displaced people in Sittwe, Rakhine state, Myanmar April 24, 2014. Restrictions on international...more

Friday, May 02, 2014

Severely malnourished 25-day-old twins are held by her mother Norbagoun, a displaced Rohingya woman, in their house at the Dar Paing camp for internally displaced people in Sittwe, Rakhine state, Myanmar April 24, 2014. Restrictions on international aid have exacerbated a growing health crisis among stateless Muslim Rohingya in west Myanmar. In February, Myanmar's government expelled the main aid group providing health to more than half a million Rohingya, Medecins Sans Frontieres-Holland (MSF-H), after the organization said it had treated people believed to have been victims of violence in southern Maungdaw township in January. The United Nations says at least 40 Rohingya were killed there by Buddhist Rakhine villagers. The government denies any killings occurred. An attack in March on NGO and U.N. offices by a Rakhine mob led to the withdrawal of other groups providing healthcare and other essential aid to another 140,000 Rohingya living in camps. REUTERS/Minzayar

Close
13 / 20
<p>A tourist jumps inside an upside-down house at Fengjing Ancient Town, Jinshan District, south of Shanghai, May 1, 2014. The upside-down house was built as a tourist attraction using everyday household items and furniture. REUTERS/Aly Song</p>

A tourist jumps inside an upside-down house at Fengjing Ancient Town, Jinshan District, south of Shanghai, May 1, 2014. The upside-down house was built as a tourist attraction using everyday household items and furniture. REUTERS/Aly Song

Friday, May 02, 2014

A tourist jumps inside an upside-down house at Fengjing Ancient Town, Jinshan District, south of Shanghai, May 1, 2014. The upside-down house was built as a tourist attraction using everyday household items and furniture. REUTERS/Aly Song

Close
14 / 20
<p>A woman gives birth to a baby twin in the back of a UNICEF vehicle assisted by a medic as she travels in a African Union operation in CAR (MISCA) convoy escorting about one thousand internally displaced Muslims to the northern towns of Kabo and Sido on the border with Chad April 28, 2014. The woman was one of three pregnant wives of a man that are traveling in the convoy. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola</p>

A woman gives birth to a baby twin in the back of a UNICEF vehicle assisted by a medic as she travels in a African Union operation in CAR (MISCA) convoy escorting about one thousand internally displaced Muslims to the northern towns of Kabo and Sido...more

Friday, May 02, 2014

A woman gives birth to a baby twin in the back of a UNICEF vehicle assisted by a medic as she travels in a African Union operation in CAR (MISCA) convoy escorting about one thousand internally displaced Muslims to the northern towns of Kabo and Sido on the border with Chad April 28, 2014. The woman was one of three pregnant wives of a man that are traveling in the convoy. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Close
15 / 20
<p>A worker walks through a salt pan on the eve of May Day or Labor Day on the outskirts of the southern Indian city of Chennai April 30, 2014. REUTERS/Babu</p>

A worker walks through a salt pan on the eve of May Day or Labor Day on the outskirts of the southern Indian city of Chennai April 30, 2014. REUTERS/Babu

Friday, May 02, 2014

A worker walks through a salt pan on the eve of May Day or Labor Day on the outskirts of the southern Indian city of Chennai April 30, 2014. REUTERS/Babu

Close
16 / 20
<p>A supporter holds a photo cutout of Los Angeles Clippers owner Donald Sterling while standing in line for the NBA Playoff game 5 between Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Clippers at Staples Center in Los Angeles, California April 29, 2014. The National Basketball Association banned Los Angeles Clippers owner Donald Sterling from the game for life and fined him $2.5 million for racist comments that drew a storm of outrage from players, fans, commercial sponsors and even President Barack Obama. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

A supporter holds a photo cutout of Los Angeles Clippers owner Donald Sterling while standing in line for the NBA Playoff game 5 between Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Clippers at Staples Center in Los Angeles, California April 29, 2014. The...more

Friday, May 02, 2014

A supporter holds a photo cutout of Los Angeles Clippers owner Donald Sterling while standing in line for the NBA Playoff game 5 between Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Clippers at Staples Center in Los Angeles, California April 29, 2014. The National Basketball Association banned Los Angeles Clippers owner Donald Sterling from the game for life and fined him $2.5 million for racist comments that drew a storm of outrage from players, fans, commercial sponsors and even President Barack Obama. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
17 / 20
<p>The Boeoegg, a snowman made of wadding and filled with firecrackers, burns atop a bonfire in the Sechselaeuten square in Zurich April 28, 2014. As the bells of St. Peter's church chime six o'clock, the bonfire below the "Boeoegg" is set alight and mounted guildsmen gallop around the pyre to the tune of the Sechselaeuten March. The faster the head of the "Boeoegg", the symbol of winter, catches fire and explodes, the warmer and more beautiful the summer will be. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann</p>

The Boeoegg, a snowman made of wadding and filled with firecrackers, burns atop a bonfire in the Sechselaeuten square in Zurich April 28, 2014. As the bells of St. Peter's church chime six o'clock, the bonfire below the "Boeoegg" is set alight and...more

Friday, May 02, 2014

The Boeoegg, a snowman made of wadding and filled with firecrackers, burns atop a bonfire in the Sechselaeuten square in Zurich April 28, 2014. As the bells of St. Peter's church chime six o'clock, the bonfire below the "Boeoegg" is set alight and mounted guildsmen gallop around the pyre to the tune of the Sechselaeuten March. The faster the head of the "Boeoegg", the symbol of winter, catches fire and explodes, the warmer and more beautiful the summer will be. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Close
18 / 20
<p>Policemen stand guard under heavy rain in front of PAOK Salonika fans before their Greek Cup soccer final against Panathinaikos at the Olympic stadium in Athens, April 26, 2014. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis</p>

Policemen stand guard under heavy rain in front of PAOK Salonika fans before their Greek Cup soccer final against Panathinaikos at the Olympic stadium in Athens, April 26, 2014. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

Friday, May 02, 2014

Policemen stand guard under heavy rain in front of PAOK Salonika fans before their Greek Cup soccer final against Panathinaikos at the Olympic stadium in Athens, April 26, 2014. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

Close
19 / 20
<p>Maicon de Jesus Dias throws a ball he recovered from an open grave while playing soccer with in a makeshift field in a local cemetery of the city of Una, Bahia state, April 29, 2014. Brazil will host the 2014 World Cup starting June 12. REUTERS/Roosevelt Cassio</p>

Maicon de Jesus Dias throws a ball he recovered from an open grave while playing soccer with in a makeshift field in a local cemetery of the city of Una, Bahia state, April 29, 2014. Brazil will host the 2014 World Cup starting June 12....more

Friday, May 02, 2014

Maicon de Jesus Dias throws a ball he recovered from an open grave while playing soccer with in a makeshift field in a local cemetery of the city of Una, Bahia state, April 29, 2014. Brazil will host the 2014 World Cup starting June 12. REUTERS/Roosevelt Cassio

Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
The surface of Mars

The surface of Mars

Next Slideshows

The surface of Mars

The surface of Mars

The continuing search for signs of life on the Red Planet.

May 02 2014
Pennsylvania town broke

Pennsylvania town broke

Shamokin, Pennsylvania, tucked away in coal country, has $800,000 of unpaid bills and can't get a bank loan. It's so broke, the gas service to city hall was...

May 02 2014
Sifting through the rubble

Sifting through the rubble

Residents start the clean up after a number of tornadoes ripped through the southern and central United States.

May 01 2014
Legacy of the IRA

Legacy of the IRA

A look at the conflict over the Irish Republican Army and its splinter groups in Northern Ireland.

May 01 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast