Pictures | Fri May 9, 2014 | 6:22pm EDT

Photos of the week

<p>A woman with an umbrella jumps over a hole on a highway road, damaged by an earthquake in Chiang Rai, in northern Thailand May 6, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha</p>

Friday, May 09, 2014

1 / 20
<p>A protestor demonstrates against the kidnapping of more than 200 school girls by Islamist militants in Nigeria, outside the Nigerian Embassy in London May 9, 2014. REUTERS/Olivia Harris</p>

Friday, May 09, 2014

2 / 20
<p>Debris rises in what Free Syrian Army fighters and Islamic rebels said was an operation to strike Al-Sahaba checkpoint, which is considered a gateway to Al-Dayf valley, and remove forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar Al-Assad in Maarat Al-Nouman, Idlib province May 5, 2014. REUTERS/Rasem Ghareeb</p>

Friday, May 09, 2014

3 / 20
<p>Russian servicemen walk in formation as they take part in a rehearsal for the Victory Day military parade during a snowfall in central Moscow, May 7, 2014. Russia celebrates victory over Nazi Germany on May 9. REUTERS/Artur Bainozarov</p>

Friday, May 09, 2014

4 / 20
<p>Venezuela's national guard reacts after a petrol bomb was thrown by anti-government students at them during clashes at Metropolitan University in Caracas, May 7, 2014. REUTERS/Christian Veron</p>

Friday, May 09, 2014

5 / 20
<p>An Afghan woman cries after she lost her family in a landslide at the Argo district in Badakhshan province May 4, 2014.REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail</p>

Friday, May 09, 2014

6 / 20
<p>Two number plates are seen next to the body of a Ukrainian policeman outside the police headquarters after an Ukrainian forces attempt to drive out pro-Russian militants in Mariupol May 9, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica</p>

Friday, May 09, 2014

7 / 20
<p>A donkey carrying sacks of coal walks through the narrow tunnels of a coal mine, in Choa Saidan Shah in Punjab province, Pakistan April 29, 2014. Local coal miners use donkeys to transport coal from the depths of the mines to the surface. The donkeys make around 20 trips per day carrying sacks weighing about 20 kg (44 lbs) each. The work is dangerous with the constant risk of cave-ins. The miners say they do what they can to care for the animals, with their limited resources, but the difficult conditions mean the donkeys' life expectancy is 12-13 years. REUTERS/Sara Farid</p>

Friday, May 09, 2014

8 / 20
<p>Residents arrive on foot to inspect their homes in the al-Hamdeya neighborhood, after the cessation of fighting between rebels and forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in Homs city May 9, 2014. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri</p>

Friday, May 09, 2014

9 / 20
<p>An injured pro-Russian armed man is helped out of a car by a medical staff at a hospital at the town of Slaviansk, eastern Ukraine, May 5, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

Friday, May 09, 2014

10 / 20
<p>U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry kicks a soccer ball around during an airplane refueling stop at Sal Island, Cape Verde, en route to Washington, DC, May 5, 2014. REUTERS/Saul Loeb/Pool</p>

Friday, May 09, 2014

11 / 20
<p>A young Buddhist monk flexes his muscles during morning prayers at Thikse Monastery in Ladakh, Indian-Administered Kashmir, May 7, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

Friday, May 09, 2014

12 / 20
<p>Scottish country dancer Mairie McGillivray,16, dances on the beach at Bridgend as she poses for a photograph on the Hebridean island of Islay, March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett</p>

Friday, May 09, 2014

13 / 20
<p>A Buddhist monk walks in front of a Buddha statue damaged in the earthquake at the Udomwaree temple in Chiang Rai, in northern Thailand May 6, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha</p>

Friday, May 09, 2014

14 / 20
<p>A paramilitary policeman crawls under fire obstacles during a drill at a military base in Chaohu, Anhui province, China May 5, 2014. REUTERS/China Daily</p>

Friday, May 09, 2014

15 / 20
<p>A surfer holding her board wades through the surf as clouds above are lit by the setting sun at Mollymook Beach on the south coast of New South Wales, Australia May 8, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray</p>

Friday, May 09, 2014

16 / 20
<p>Jordan Oliver (L) wrestles Boris Novachkov of Bulgaria during the Beat the Streets international wrestling competition at Times Square in New York May 7, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

Friday, May 09, 2014

17 / 20
<p>A lone house is seen at a construction site of an urban transformation project in Fikirtepe, a neighborhood in Istanbul, Turkey May 7, 2014. The house belongs to a family who has refused to give its approval for the demolishment of the building, bringing the transformation project to a standstill. The owner of the house has demanded a new contract with further guarantees before signing an agreement with the construction firm behind the project, local media reported. REUTERS/Murad Sezer</p>

Friday, May 09, 2014

18 / 20
<p>Rex Chan, 5, receives make up before taking part in a Bun Festival parade at Hong Kong's Cheung Chau island May 6, 2014. The festival celebrates the islanders' deliverance from famine many centuries ago and is meant to placate ghosts and restless spirits. REUTERS/Bobby Yip</p>

Friday, May 09, 2014

19 / 20
<p>Venezuelan artist Cristobal Ochoa (R) and his performance partner Jean-Paul Fowler promote the Artist Open Houses part of the Brighton Festival with street art performance "Los conos de madre" ("mother's cones"), on the seafront in Brighton, England May 6, 2014. Artists open their homes during the annual Brighton Festival, now in its 48th year, every weekend during May. Ochoa will be performing at two arts houses in Hove and other venues around the city. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor</p>

Friday, May 09, 2014

20 / 20
