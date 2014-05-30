Members of the Civil Protection secure a king size bed, refitted with a metal frame and a plastic tarp, holding the body of the late Manuel Uribe on its way to the crematorium of a local funeral parlour in Monterrey, Mexico, May 26, 2014. "Meme", as...more

Members of the Civil Protection secure a king size bed, refitted with a metal frame and a plastic tarp, holding the body of the late Manuel Uribe on its way to the crematorium of a local funeral parlour in Monterrey, Mexico, May 26, 2014. "Meme", as friends and family called him, was once considered the world's fattest man, winning the Guinness World Record weighing 560 kilos. In the last years, he had slimmed down to 394 kilos but still had to live bedridden. REUTERS/Stringer

