Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri May 30, 2014 | 5:05pm EDT

Photos of the week

A soldier takes up position in front of a large screen at the Victory Monument, where anti-coup protesters were gathering on previous days, in Bangkok, May 30, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

A soldier takes up position in front of a large screen at the Victory Monument, where anti-coup protesters were gathering on previous days, in Bangkok, May 30, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Friday, May 30, 2014
A soldier takes up position in front of a large screen at the Victory Monument, where anti-coup protesters were gathering on previous days, in Bangkok, May 30, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
1 / 25
Men look through a hole in a wall at a site hit by what activists said was a barrel bomb dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Bab al-Nasr neighborhood in the old city of Aleppo, May 25, 2014. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Men look through a hole in a wall at a site hit by what activists said was a barrel bomb dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Bab al-Nasr neighborhood in the old city of Aleppo, May 25, 2014. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Friday, May 30, 2014
Men look through a hole in a wall at a site hit by what activists said was a barrel bomb dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Bab al-Nasr neighborhood in the old city of Aleppo, May 25, 2014. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Close
2 / 25
Police collect evidence near the body of Farzana Iqbal, who was killed by family members, at the site near the Lahore High Court building in Lahore, Pakistan, May 27, 2014. Iqbal, 25, was stoned to death by her family outside one of Pakistan's top courts in a so-called "honor" killing for marrying the man she loved, police said. REUTERS/Mohammad Tahir

Police collect evidence near the body of Farzana Iqbal, who was killed by family members, at the site near the Lahore High Court building in Lahore, Pakistan, May 27, 2014. Iqbal, 25, was stoned to death by her family outside one of Pakistan's top...more

Friday, May 30, 2014
Police collect evidence near the body of Farzana Iqbal, who was killed by family members, at the site near the Lahore High Court building in Lahore, Pakistan, May 27, 2014. Iqbal, 25, was stoned to death by her family outside one of Pakistan's top courts in a so-called "honor" killing for marrying the man she loved, police said. REUTERS/Mohammad Tahir
Close
3 / 25
Children play football in front of an abandoned train compartment next to a railway track in Dhaka, Bangladesh, May 29, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Children play football in front of an abandoned train compartment next to a railway track in Dhaka, Bangladesh, May 29, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Friday, May 30, 2014
Children play football in front of an abandoned train compartment next to a railway track in Dhaka, Bangladesh, May 29, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
Close
4 / 25
Israeli border policemen detain a member of media during clashes at protest against a parade by Israelis marking Jerusalem Day, at Damascus Gate in Jerusalem's Old City, May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Israeli border policemen detain a member of media during clashes at protest against a parade by Israelis marking Jerusalem Day, at Damascus Gate in Jerusalem's Old City, May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Friday, May 30, 2014
Israeli border policemen detain a member of media during clashes at protest against a parade by Israelis marking Jerusalem Day, at Damascus Gate in Jerusalem's Old City, May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
5 / 25
A Ukrainian helicopter Mi-24 gunship fires its cannons against rebels at the main terminal building of Donetsk international airport, May 26, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

A Ukrainian helicopter Mi-24 gunship fires its cannons against rebels at the main terminal building of Donetsk international airport, May 26, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Friday, May 30, 2014
A Ukrainian helicopter Mi-24 gunship fires its cannons against rebels at the main terminal building of Donetsk international airport, May 26, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Close
6 / 25
Gao Bingguo is covered with bees during an attempt to break the Guinness World Record for being covered by the largest number of bees, in Taian, Shandong province, China, May 27, 2014. Gao set a new record after having had 326,000 bees on his body at one time, according to local media. REUTERS/Stringer

Gao Bingguo is covered with bees during an attempt to break the Guinness World Record for being covered by the largest number of bees, in Taian, Shandong province, China, May 27, 2014. Gao set a new record after having had 326,000 bees on his body at...more

Friday, May 30, 2014
Gao Bingguo is covered with bees during an attempt to break the Guinness World Record for being covered by the largest number of bees, in Taian, Shandong province, China, May 27, 2014. Gao set a new record after having had 326,000 bees on his body at one time, according to local media. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
7 / 25
A soldier is hit by a bottle of water during a scuffle with protestors against military rule at Victory Monument in Bangkok, May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

A soldier is hit by a bottle of water during a scuffle with protestors against military rule at Victory Monument in Bangkok, May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Friday, May 30, 2014
A soldier is hit by a bottle of water during a scuffle with protestors against military rule at Victory Monument in Bangkok, May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Close
8 / 25
A girl is seen in her family's flat damaged during a police raid on a nearby hideout of al Qaeda militants in the Arhab region north of the Yemeni capital Sanaa, May 27, 2014. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

A girl is seen in her family's flat damaged during a police raid on a nearby hideout of al Qaeda militants in the Arhab region north of the Yemeni capital Sanaa, May 27, 2014. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Friday, May 30, 2014
A girl is seen in her family's flat damaged during a police raid on a nearby hideout of al Qaeda militants in the Arhab region north of the Yemeni capital Sanaa, May 27, 2014. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Close
9 / 25
Somali government soldiers ride in their truck as they take up positions outside the Parliament building during a clash with Al Shabaab militants in the capital Mogadishu, May 24, 2014. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Somali government soldiers ride in their truck as they take up positions outside the Parliament building during a clash with Al Shabaab militants in the capital Mogadishu, May 24, 2014. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Friday, May 30, 2014
Somali government soldiers ride in their truck as they take up positions outside the Parliament building during a clash with Al Shabaab militants in the capital Mogadishu, May 24, 2014. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
Close
10 / 25
The Soyuz TMA-13M spacecraft carrying the International Space Station crew of Alexander Gerst of Germany, Maxim Suraev of Russia and Reid Wiseman of the U.S. blasts off from the launch pad at the Baikonur cosmodrome, May 29, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

The Soyuz TMA-13M spacecraft carrying the International Space Station crew of Alexander Gerst of Germany, Maxim Suraev of Russia and Reid Wiseman of the U.S. blasts off from the launch pad at the Baikonur cosmodrome, May 29, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil...more

Friday, May 30, 2014
The Soyuz TMA-13M spacecraft carrying the International Space Station crew of Alexander Gerst of Germany, Maxim Suraev of Russia and Reid Wiseman of the U.S. blasts off from the launch pad at the Baikonur cosmodrome, May 29, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Close
11 / 25
Pope Francis touches the wall that divides Israel from the West Bank, on his way to celebrate a mass in Manger Square next to the Church of the Nativity in the West Bank city of Bethlehem, May 25, 2014. REUTERS/Mheisen Amareen

Pope Francis touches the wall that divides Israel from the West Bank, on his way to celebrate a mass in Manger Square next to the Church of the Nativity in the West Bank city of Bethlehem, May 25, 2014. REUTERS/Mheisen Amareen

Friday, May 30, 2014
Pope Francis touches the wall that divides Israel from the West Bank, on his way to celebrate a mass in Manger Square next to the Church of the Nativity in the West Bank city of Bethlehem, May 25, 2014. REUTERS/Mheisen Amareen
Close
12 / 25
Anti-government protesters take cover from tear-gas fired by the police as they clash during a funeral procession for fellow protester Sayed Mohsen, in the village of Sitra south of Manama, Bahrain, May 27, 2014. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

Anti-government protesters take cover from tear-gas fired by the police as they clash during a funeral procession for fellow protester Sayed Mohsen, in the village of Sitra south of Manama, Bahrain, May 27, 2014. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

Friday, May 30, 2014
Anti-government protesters take cover from tear-gas fired by the police as they clash during a funeral procession for fellow protester Sayed Mohsen, in the village of Sitra south of Manama, Bahrain, May 27, 2014. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
Close
13 / 25
Akram Sweidan decorates a mortar shell in the Duma neighbourhood of Damascus, May 27, 2014. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Akram Sweidan decorates a mortar shell in the Duma neighbourhood of Damascus, May 27, 2014. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Friday, May 30, 2014
Akram Sweidan decorates a mortar shell in the Duma neighbourhood of Damascus, May 27, 2014. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Close
14 / 25
Brazilian soccer fan Marilza Guimaraes da Silva, 63, plays with a ball as she poses for picture, dressed in one of her many outfits matching the colors of the Brazil's national flag (green, yellow, white and blue) at her home in Brasilia, May 27, 2014. REUTERS/Joedson Alves

Brazilian soccer fan Marilza Guimaraes da Silva, 63, plays with a ball as she poses for picture, dressed in one of her many outfits matching the colors of the Brazil's national flag (green, yellow, white and blue) at her home in Brasilia, May 27,...more

Friday, May 30, 2014
Brazilian soccer fan Marilza Guimaraes da Silva, 63, plays with a ball as she poses for picture, dressed in one of her many outfits matching the colors of the Brazil's national flag (green, yellow, white and blue) at her home in Brasilia, May 27, 2014. REUTERS/Joedson Alves
Close
15 / 25
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi is greeted by his Pakistani counterpart Nawaz Sharif after Modi took the oath of office at the presidential palace in New Delhi, May 26, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi is greeted by his Pakistani counterpart Nawaz Sharif after Modi took the oath of office at the presidential palace in New Delhi, May 26, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Friday, May 30, 2014
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi is greeted by his Pakistani counterpart Nawaz Sharif after Modi took the oath of office at the presidential palace in New Delhi, May 26, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
16 / 25
Chinese People's Liberation Army soldiers practice shooting with pistols at a military base amid heavy snowfalls in Hami, Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region, May 23, 2014. REUTERS/China Daily

Chinese People's Liberation Army soldiers practice shooting with pistols at a military base amid heavy snowfalls in Hami, Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region, May 23, 2014. REUTERS/China Daily

Friday, May 30, 2014
Chinese People's Liberation Army soldiers practice shooting with pistols at a military base amid heavy snowfalls in Hami, Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region, May 23, 2014. REUTERS/China Daily
Close
17 / 25
A child looks out as voters fill out ballot papers in booths during voting in a presidential election at a polling station in the village of Kodra in North Ukraine, May 25, 2014. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin

A child looks out as voters fill out ballot papers in booths during voting in a presidential election at a polling station in the village of Kodra in North Ukraine, May 25, 2014. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin

Friday, May 30, 2014
A child looks out as voters fill out ballot papers in booths during voting in a presidential election at a polling station in the village of Kodra in North Ukraine, May 25, 2014. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin
Close
18 / 25
Soldiers protect themselves with shields as different objects are thrown at them during a confrontation with anti-coup protesters at the Victory monument in Bangkok, May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Soldiers protect themselves with shields as different objects are thrown at them during a confrontation with anti-coup protesters at the Victory monument in Bangkok, May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Friday, May 30, 2014
Soldiers protect themselves with shields as different objects are thrown at them during a confrontation with anti-coup protesters at the Victory monument in Bangkok, May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
19 / 25
A man, whose relatives are trapped under the rubble, reacts at a site hit by what activists said was a barrel bomb dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's Bustan al-Qasr neighborhood, May 26, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

A man, whose relatives are trapped under the rubble, reacts at a site hit by what activists said was a barrel bomb dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's Bustan al-Qasr neighborhood, May 26, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

Friday, May 30, 2014
A man, whose relatives are trapped under the rubble, reacts at a site hit by what activists said was a barrel bomb dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's Bustan al-Qasr neighborhood, May 26, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan
Close
20 / 25
Members of the Civil Protection secure a king size bed, refitted with a metal frame and a plastic tarp, holding the body of the late Manuel Uribe on its way to the crematorium of a local funeral parlour in Monterrey, Mexico, May 26, 2014. "Meme", as friends and family called him, was once considered the world's fattest man, winning the Guinness World Record weighing 560 kilos. In the last years, he had slimmed down to 394 kilos but still had to live bedridden. REUTERS/Stringer

Members of the Civil Protection secure a king size bed, refitted with a metal frame and a plastic tarp, holding the body of the late Manuel Uribe on its way to the crematorium of a local funeral parlour in Monterrey, Mexico, May 26, 2014. "Meme", as...more

Friday, May 30, 2014
Members of the Civil Protection secure a king size bed, refitted with a metal frame and a plastic tarp, holding the body of the late Manuel Uribe on its way to the crematorium of a local funeral parlour in Monterrey, Mexico, May 26, 2014. "Meme", as friends and family called him, was once considered the world's fattest man, winning the Guinness World Record weighing 560 kilos. In the last years, he had slimmed down to 394 kilos but still had to live bedridden. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
21 / 25
University of California, Santa Barbara student and 7-Eleven employee Jorge Anaya, 20, stands outside the store where he saved a student who was shot, by helping carry her into the store, in the Isla Vista neighborhood of Santa Barbara, California, May 26, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

University of California, Santa Barbara student and 7-Eleven employee Jorge Anaya, 20, stands outside the store where he saved a student who was shot, by helping carry her into the store, in the Isla Vista neighborhood of Santa Barbara, California,...more

Friday, May 30, 2014
University of California, Santa Barbara student and 7-Eleven employee Jorge Anaya, 20, stands outside the store where he saved a student who was shot, by helping carry her into the store, in the Isla Vista neighborhood of Santa Barbara, California, May 26, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
22 / 25
A boy holds a soccer ball, with red tape on it the shape of cross, in front of a Brazilian flag at Santa Luzia slum, where they are living in a protest against the money spent on preparations of the upcoming World Cup, in Brasilia, May 30, 2014. REUTERS/Joedson Alves

A boy holds a soccer ball, with red tape on it the shape of cross, in front of a Brazilian flag at Santa Luzia slum, where they are living in a protest against the money spent on preparations of the upcoming World Cup, in Brasilia, May 30, 2014....more

Friday, May 30, 2014
A boy holds a soccer ball, with red tape on it the shape of cross, in front of a Brazilian flag at Santa Luzia slum, where they are living in a protest against the money spent on preparations of the upcoming World Cup, in Brasilia, May 30, 2014. REUTERS/Joedson Alves
Close
23 / 25
Two men paddle in a canoe on a flooded road in Trysil, southeast Norway, May 26, 2014. REUTERS/Heiko Junge/NTB Scanpix

Two men paddle in a canoe on a flooded road in Trysil, southeast Norway, May 26, 2014. REUTERS/Heiko Junge/NTB Scanpix

Friday, May 30, 2014
Two men paddle in a canoe on a flooded road in Trysil, southeast Norway, May 26, 2014. REUTERS/Heiko Junge/NTB Scanpix
Close
24 / 25
Underclassmen listen from the back of the stadium as U.S. President Barack Obama speaks at a commencement ceremony at the United States Military Academy at West Point, New York, May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Underclassmen listen from the back of the stadium as U.S. President Barack Obama speaks at a commencement ceremony at the United States Military Academy at West Point, New York, May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Friday, May 30, 2014
Underclassmen listen from the back of the stadium as U.S. President Barack Obama speaks at a commencement ceremony at the United States Military Academy at West Point, New York, May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
25 / 25
View Again
View Next
Most powerful women

Most powerful women

Next Slideshows

Most powerful women

Most powerful women

The most powerful women in the world right now.

May 30 2014
Super spellers

Super spellers

The Scripps National Spelling Bee ends in a tie for the first time in 52 years.

May 30 2014
Coup in Thailand

Coup in Thailand

The Thai army takes control of the government.

May 30 2014
D-Day: The sixth of June

D-Day: The sixth of June

Images from the Allied landings at Normandy.

May 30 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast