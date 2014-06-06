Ghulam Mustafa (rear R), 38, and Liaquat Ali (rear L), 42, who both said that police hacked off their hands with a large butcher's knife, lie on beds after being brought to the Victoria hospital for treatment in Bahawalpur, Pakistan, June 2, 2014. Pakistani police chopped off the left hands of two men accused of theft after they refused to confess to stealing electrical wire and mobile phones, the victims told Reuters on Monday. The two men, Ghulam Mustafa and Liaquat Ali said that police hacked off their hands with a large butcher's knife. Police disputed their version of the story, telling Reuters the men had cut their own hands with razor blades in a suicide attempt, though it was not immediately clear how they could cut their hands off. (Unidentified man sleeping on the bed). REUTERS/K. Chaudhry

Close