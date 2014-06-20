Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Jun 20, 2014 | 1:15pm EDT

Photos of the week

Members of the Iraqi Special Operations Forces take their positions during clashes with the al Qaeda-linked Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant in the city of Ramadi, June 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Members of the Iraqi Special Operations Forces take their positions during clashes with the al Qaeda-linked Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant in the city of Ramadi, June 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Friday, June 20, 2014
Members of the Iraqi Special Operations Forces take their positions during clashes with the al Qaeda-linked Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant in the city of Ramadi, June 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
1 / 21
Bruno Martins Indi of the Netherlands lies injured on the pitch after being fouled by Australia's Tim Cahill during their 2014 World Cup Group B soccer match at the Beira Rio stadium in Porto Alegre, June 18, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Bruno Martins Indi of the Netherlands lies injured on the pitch after being fouled by Australia's Tim Cahill during their 2014 World Cup Group B soccer match at the Beira Rio stadium in Porto Alegre, June 18, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Friday, June 20, 2014
Bruno Martins Indi of the Netherlands lies injured on the pitch after being fouled by Australia's Tim Cahill during their 2014 World Cup Group B soccer match at the Beira Rio stadium in Porto Alegre, June 18, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
2 / 21
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un stands on the conning tower of a submarine during his inspection of the Korean People's Army Naval Unit 167 in this undated photo released June 16, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un stands on the conning tower of a submarine during his inspection of the Korean People's Army Naval Unit 167 in this undated photo released June 16, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA

Friday, June 20, 2014
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un stands on the conning tower of a submarine during his inspection of the Korean People's Army Naval Unit 167 in this undated photo released June 16, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA
Close
3 / 21
A Somali student walks to attend class at Bustaale Primary and Secondary school in capital Mogadishu, June 18, 2014. REUTERS/Ismail Taxta

A Somali student walks to attend class at Bustaale Primary and Secondary school in capital Mogadishu, June 18, 2014. REUTERS/Ismail Taxta

Friday, June 20, 2014
A Somali student walks to attend class at Bustaale Primary and Secondary school in capital Mogadishu, June 18, 2014. REUTERS/Ismail Taxta
Close
4 / 21
Fans cheer after the U.S. scored a second goal against Ghana at a viewing party in Hermosa Beach, California, June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Fans cheer after the U.S. scored a second goal against Ghana at a viewing party in Hermosa Beach, California, June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Friday, June 20, 2014
Fans cheer after the U.S. scored a second goal against Ghana at a viewing party in Hermosa Beach, California, June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
5 / 21
People try to help a man during heavy flooding in the city of Varna, in northeastern Bulgaria, June 19, 2014. REUTERS/Impact Press Group

People try to help a man during heavy flooding in the city of Varna, in northeastern Bulgaria, June 19, 2014. REUTERS/Impact Press Group

Friday, June 20, 2014
People try to help a man during heavy flooding in the city of Varna, in northeastern Bulgaria, June 19, 2014. REUTERS/Impact Press Group
Close
6 / 21
Syrian and Palestinian refugee children climb up a goalpost before the start of a soccer match in the Al-Baqaa Palestinian refugee camp, near Amman, between young Syrian and Palestinian refugees, June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Syrian and Palestinian refugee children climb up a goalpost before the start of a soccer match in the Al-Baqaa Palestinian refugee camp, near Amman, between young Syrian and Palestinian refugees, June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Friday, June 20, 2014
Syrian and Palestinian refugee children climb up a goalpost before the start of a soccer match in the Al-Baqaa Palestinian refugee camp, near Amman, between young Syrian and Palestinian refugees, June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Close
7 / 21
A girl from the African Hebrew Israelite community, popularly known as "the Black Hebrews", hides behind an adult during a celebration for the holiday of Shavuot in the southern town of Dimona, Israel, June 15, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

A girl from the African Hebrew Israelite community, popularly known as "the Black Hebrews", hides behind an adult during a celebration for the holiday of Shavuot in the southern town of Dimona, Israel, June 15, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Friday, June 20, 2014
A girl from the African Hebrew Israelite community, popularly known as "the Black Hebrews", hides behind an adult during a celebration for the holiday of Shavuot in the southern town of Dimona, Israel, June 15, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
Close
8 / 21
Uruguay's Luis Suarez celebrates scoring his team's second goal against England during their 2014 World Cup Group D match at the Corinthians arena in Sao Paulo, June 19, 2014. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Uruguay's Luis Suarez celebrates scoring his team's second goal against England during their 2014 World Cup Group D match at the Corinthians arena in Sao Paulo, June 19, 2014. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Friday, June 20, 2014
Uruguay's Luis Suarez celebrates scoring his team's second goal against England during their 2014 World Cup Group D match at the Corinthians arena in Sao Paulo, June 19, 2014. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Close
9 / 21
Boys watch a screening of the World Cup Group match between Brazil and Mexico, at the slum of Varjao on the outskirts of Brasilia, June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Boys watch a screening of the World Cup Group match between Brazil and Mexico, at the slum of Varjao on the outskirts of Brasilia, June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Friday, June 20, 2014
Boys watch a screening of the World Cup Group match between Brazil and Mexico, at the slum of Varjao on the outskirts of Brasilia, June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Close
10 / 21
Volunteers, who have joined the Iraqi army to fight against the predominantly Sunni militants from the radical Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant who have taken over Mosul and other northern provinces, stand in line for a medical check up in Baghdad, June 20, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad

Volunteers, who have joined the Iraqi army to fight against the predominantly Sunni militants from the radical Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant who have taken over Mosul and other northern provinces, stand in line for a medical check up in...more

Friday, June 20, 2014
Volunteers, who have joined the Iraqi army to fight against the predominantly Sunni militants from the radical Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant who have taken over Mosul and other northern provinces, stand in line for a medical check up in Baghdad, June 20, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad
Close
11 / 21
President Obama presents the Medal of Honor to retired U.S. Marine Corps Corporal William "Kyle" Carpenter during a ceremony at the White House in Washington June 19, 2014. Carpenter received the award for "conspicuous gallantry" performed while serving in Helmand Province, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

President Obama presents the Medal of Honor to retired U.S. Marine Corps Corporal William "Kyle" Carpenter during a ceremony at the White House in Washington June 19, 2014. Carpenter received the award for "conspicuous gallantry" performed while...more

Friday, June 20, 2014
President Obama presents the Medal of Honor to retired U.S. Marine Corps Corporal William "Kyle" Carpenter during a ceremony at the White House in Washington June 19, 2014. Carpenter received the award for "conspicuous gallantry" performed while serving in Helmand Province, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
12 / 21
A demonstrator takes part in a protest against the World Cup in Sao Paulo, June 19, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce/Nacho Doce

A demonstrator takes part in a protest against the World Cup in Sao Paulo, June 19, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce/Nacho Doce

Friday, June 20, 2014
A demonstrator takes part in a protest against the World Cup in Sao Paulo, June 19, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce/Nacho Doce
Close
13 / 21
Muslim boys stand next to a burnt house after clashes between Buddhists and Muslims in Aluthgama, Sri Lanka, June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Muslim boys stand next to a burnt house after clashes between Buddhists and Muslims in Aluthgama, Sri Lanka, June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Friday, June 20, 2014
Muslim boys stand next to a burnt house after clashes between Buddhists and Muslims in Aluthgama, Sri Lanka, June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Close
14 / 21
Tibetans throw praying papers on horseback as they gather for a traditional praying festival called "Wei Sang", in Hongyuan county of Aba Tibetan and Qiang Autonomous Prefecture, Sichuan province, China, June 18, 2014. The festival is usually held in every May or June, when Tibetans burn tree branches to create smoke and throw praying papers to wish for good fortunes and a better pasture season. REUTERS/China Daily

Tibetans throw praying papers on horseback as they gather for a traditional praying festival called "Wei Sang", in Hongyuan county of Aba Tibetan and Qiang Autonomous Prefecture, Sichuan province, China, June 18, 2014. The festival is usually held in...more

Friday, June 20, 2014
Tibetans throw praying papers on horseback as they gather for a traditional praying festival called "Wei Sang", in Hongyuan county of Aba Tibetan and Qiang Autonomous Prefecture, Sichuan province, China, June 18, 2014. The festival is usually held in every May or June, when Tibetans burn tree branches to create smoke and throw praying papers to wish for good fortunes and a better pasture season. REUTERS/China Daily
Close
15 / 21
Former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton greets people as she signs copies of her book Hard Choices at a Costco store in Arlington, Virginia June 14, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton greets people as she signs copies of her book Hard Choices at a Costco store in Arlington, Virginia June 14, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Friday, June 20, 2014
Former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton greets people as she signs copies of her book Hard Choices at a Costco store in Arlington, Virginia June 14, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Close
16 / 21
An internally displaced woman from Bangui attends a community meeting in Bambari, Central African Republic, June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

An internally displaced woman from Bangui attends a community meeting in Bambari, Central African Republic, June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Friday, June 20, 2014
An internally displaced woman from Bangui attends a community meeting in Bambari, Central African Republic, June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
17 / 21
Palestinians militants from various armed factions, including Hamas, attend a news conference in Gaza City, June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Palestinians militants from various armed factions, including Hamas, attend a news conference in Gaza City, June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Friday, June 20, 2014
Palestinians militants from various armed factions, including Hamas, attend a news conference in Gaza City, June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
18 / 21
An armed pro-Russian separatist stands guard at the site of the crash of a Il-76 Ukrainian army transport plane in Luhansk shot down by pro-Russian separatists, June 14, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

An armed pro-Russian separatist stands guard at the site of the crash of a Il-76 Ukrainian army transport plane in Luhansk shot down by pro-Russian separatists, June 14, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Friday, June 20, 2014
An armed pro-Russian separatist stands guard at the site of the crash of a Il-76 Ukrainian army transport plane in Luhansk shot down by pro-Russian separatists, June 14, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Close
19 / 21
Two female detainees sleep in a holding cell, as the children are separated by age group and gender, as hundreds of mostly Central American immigrant children are being processed and held at the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Nogales Placement Center in Nogales, Arizona, June 18, 2014. CBP provided media tours Wednesday of two locations in Brownsville, Texas, and Nogales, that have been central to processing the more than 47,000 unaccompanied children who have entered the country illegally since October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Ross D. Franklin/Pool (UNITED STATES - Tags: CRIME LAW POLITICS)

Two female detainees sleep in a holding cell, as the children are separated by age group and gender, as hundreds of mostly Central American immigrant children are being processed and held at the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Nogales...more

Friday, June 20, 2014
Two female detainees sleep in a holding cell, as the children are separated by age group and gender, as hundreds of mostly Central American immigrant children are being processed and held at the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Nogales Placement Center in Nogales, Arizona, June 18, 2014. CBP provided media tours Wednesday of two locations in Brownsville, Texas, and Nogales, that have been central to processing the more than 47,000 unaccompanied children who have entered the country illegally since October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Ross D. Franklin/Pool (UNITED STATES - Tags: CRIME LAW POLITICS)
Close
20 / 21
A vendor walks down the stairs as fans watch the World Cup match between Ivory Coast and Colombia at the Brasilia national stadium in Brasilia, June 19, 2014. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

A vendor walks down the stairs as fans watch the World Cup match between Ivory Coast and Colombia at the Brasilia national stadium in Brasilia, June 19, 2014. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Friday, June 20, 2014
A vendor walks down the stairs as fans watch the World Cup match between Ivory Coast and Colombia at the Brasilia national stadium in Brasilia, June 19, 2014. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Close
21 / 21
View Again
View Next
Hamas summer camp

Hamas summer camp

Next Slideshows

Hamas summer camp

Hamas summer camp

Hamas stages dozens of military-style summer camps for young Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

Jun 19 2014
Iraq's insurgent onslaught

Iraq's insurgent onslaught

The militant group Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant seizes northern Iraq and threatens to unleash all-out sectarian warfare.

Jun 19 2014
Migrant child crisis

Migrant child crisis

Hundreds of children who crossed the U.S. border illegally are housed in U.S. Customs and Border Protection facilities.

Jun 18 2014
Shelling in Slaviansk

Shelling in Slaviansk

The eastern Ukrainian town bears the brunt of damage in the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and pro-separatist rebels.

Jun 18 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast