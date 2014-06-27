Photos of the week
Britain's Queen Elizabeth looks at the Iron Throne as she meets members of the cast on the set of the television show Game of Thrones in the Titanic Quarter of Belfast, Northern Ireland, June 24, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Dancers wait during a visit by actor Forest Whitaker (not seen) inside the UN House IDP Camp in Juba, South Sudan June 23, 2014. REUTERS/Andreea Campeanu
People hoping to reach the U.S. ride atop the wagon of a freight train, known as La Bestia (The Beast) in Ixtepec, in the Mexican state of Oaxaca June 18, 2014. Thousands of young people hope to reach the U.S. from their impoverished and violent...more
People attend a mass rally against "U.S. Imperialists" at Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency in Pyongyang June 25, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA
Grade school students and residents look at the head of a carved Baird's Beaked whale at Wada port in Minamiboso, southeast of Tokyo June 26, 2014. To mark the start of Japan's whaling season, workers in the coastal town of Minamiboso carved up one...more
Italy's Giorgio Chiellini shows his shoulder, claiming he was bitten by Uruguay's Luis Suarez, during their 2014 World Cup Group D soccer match at the Dunas arena in Natal June 24, 2014. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Belarussian MiG-29 jet fighters take part in a rehearsal for a military parade in Minsk June 26, 2014. Belarus will mark the 70th anniversary of the country's liberation from the Nazis on July 3. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
A woman shields her child from the wind while walking on sand dunes in Nouakchott, Mauritania June 22, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Men try to put out a fire at a site hit by what activists said was an airstrike by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in Maaret al-Naaman in Idlib June 22, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Castellers Colla Joves Xiquets de Valls form a human tower called "castells" as a child descends during the Sant Joan festival at Plaza del Blat square in Valls, south of Barcelona June 24, 2014. REUTERS/Albert Gea
Thai prisoner Chanmansuk P.U Suphap (R) fights with Mnajande Msidmata of Myanmar during their fight in "Fighting Backwall" at Klong Prem Central Prison in Bangkok June 26, 2014. Bangkok's Klong Prem prison organized the "Fighting Backwall" contest to...more
Burnt-out cars are seen at the scene of a blast in Abuja, June 25, 2014. At least 21 people were killed when a suspected bomb tore through a crowded shopping district in the Nigerian capital Abuja during rush hour, police said, adding to the toll of...more
Peter Greste, Mohamed Fahmy and Baher Mohamed (L-R) listen to the ruling at a court in Cairo June 23, 2014. Three Al Jazeera journalists were jailed for seven years in Egypt after a court convicted them of helping a "terrorist organization" by...more
Qin Zhengyu, 78, shows moles and tumors on her back in her home at Heshan village, in Shimen county, central China's Hunan Province, June 4, 2014. From the 1950s, mines and chemical plants mushroomed in the area around Heshan which is rich in...more
Police patrol the crime scene after a man was killed in a shooting, as fireworks are set off at a local party in the background, in Naples, Italy June 21, 2014. REUTERS/Ciro De Luca
Senior soccer players take part in a match at a soccer field in Miraflores, in Lima, Peru June 19, 2014. Senior players, aged from 60 to 90, play weekly in a program organized by the municipality to promote activities for older adults....more
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry talks to European Union foreign policy chief Catherine Ashton during a NATO foreign ministers meeting at the Alliance headquarters in Brussels June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
Kate Kelly of Ordain Women weeps during a vigil as members of the leadership of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints consider her excommunication from the church in Salt Lake City, Utah, June 22, 2014. Kelly, founder of Ordain Women, which...more
Liu Xinjun (L) and Jia Xiaoyu (R) hold a woman who fell out a window at her home in Tianjin, June 17, 2014. Liu and Jia held up an elderly woman who fell out her window and was stuck on a rack of an air-conditioner for five minutes, as another man...more
Refugee children from eastern Ukraine play in a school yard, which is currently being used as a temporary shelter, in the village of Grigoropolisskaya, northwest of the Russian southern city of Stavropol, June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko
Participants look on during a competition at the "Zarnitsa" regional war games for students near Stavropol, Russia June 24, 2014. The yearly competition provides opportunities for students to showcase their military skills such as shooting, first aid...more
Handlers struggle to hold ostriches so carts can be attached to them for an exhibition race billed as "The 3rd Annual Ostrich Derby", at the Meadowlands Race Track in East Rutherford, New Jersey, June 21, 2014. The ostriches pull small carts occupied...more
Spectators take photographs of Rafael Nadal of Spain as he changes his shirt during his men's singles tennis match against Lukas Rosol of the Czech Republic at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London June 26, 2014. REUTERS/Max Rossi
A diver swims near the bow of the wreck of the Baron Gautsch ship, near the Adriatic town of Rovinj June 22, 2014. The 100th anniversary of the sinking of the Baron Gautsch, an Austro-Hungarian steamboat which sank in the northern Croatian Adriatic...more
