A diver swims near the bow of the wreck of the Baron Gautsch ship, near the Adriatic town of Rovinj June 22, 2014. The 100th anniversary of the sinking of the Baron Gautsch, an Austro-Hungarian steamboat which sank in the northern Croatian Adriatic sea, will be marked on August 13, 2014. The ship, originally used to service passenger lines, had been leased by the Austro-Hungarian Army following the July 1914 outbreak of World War One to transport troops, only to run into a friendly minefield off the Brijuni islands less than a month later. Estimates say between 240 and 390 people perished in the sinking, making it one of the biggest losses of life in World War One. Today the shipwreck lies at a depth of 40 meters off the coast of Rovinj and is said to be the most popular site for divers in the Adriatic. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

