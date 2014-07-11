Interior designer Zahra Afridi kicks a punching bag during a kickboxing training session at her home in Islamabad, February 10, 2014. Afridi runs her own interior design company. Her most recent project was a Classic Rock Coffee cafe in Islamabad....more

Interior designer Zahra Afridi kicks a punching bag during a kickboxing training session at her home in Islamabad, February 10, 2014. Afridi runs her own interior design company. Her most recent project was a Classic Rock Coffee cafe in Islamabad. Though instability continues to plague Pakistan and many areas are dominated by social conservatism, some of the country's more affluent residents have worked to fashion a very different kind of lifestyle for themselves. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

