Photos of the week
Kenya's Denis Okoth lands a punch on England's Samuel Maxwell during their men's Light Welterweight boxing fight at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, July 27, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
Palestinians look at an unexploded Israeli shell that landed on the main road outside the town of Deir Al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip, August 1, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
Jorge, an immigrant from Mexico, dressed as the Sesame Street character Elmo rests in Times Square, New York July 29, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
An Israeli woman blowdries a teenager's hair in a bomb shelter in the Israeli southern city of Ashkelon, July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Paramilitary policemen raise their fists as they attend an oath-taking rally to ensure the security of the upcoming 2014 Nanjing Youth Olympic Games, in Nanjing, Jiangsu province, July 29, 2014. REUTERS/China Daily
Israeli soldiers mourn next to the grave of Israeli soldier Daniel Kedmi during his funeral in Tel Aviv, July 29, 2014. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
A person is seen lying on the ground after a gas explosion in Kaohsiung, southern Taiwan, August 1, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Samantha Power speaks with Israel's U.N. Ambassador Ron Prosor, before a midnight meeting of the U.N. Security Council at the U.N. headquarters in New York, July 28, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A Palestinian girl reacts at the scene of an explosion that medics said killed eight children and two adults, and wounded 40 others at a public garden in Gaza City, July 28, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
A man looks at a contaminated river in Cangnan county of Wenzhou, Zhejiang province, China, July 24, 2014. Local authorities said the water in the river turned red after several buckets of red dye were misplaced near the riverbank, but the local...more
Somali boys play with their toy guns after attending Eid al-Fitr prayers to mark the end of the fasting month of Ramadan in Somalia's capital Mogadishu, July 28, 2014. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
A boy, covered with blood, reacts after sustaining injuries following what activists said was an air strike at a site by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Duma in eastern al-Ghouta, near Damascus, July 29, 2014. REUTERS/Badra Mamet
An ancient tower is seen balancing on the top of a dirt hill, with its base slightly eroded, along a grassland in Qixian county, Shanxi province, China, July 19, 2014. Local authorities said they were looking into way to protect and remedy the tower...more
People look on as participants ride goats and sheep during a race to celebrate a local festival in Fengshan town, Guizhou province, July 26, 2014. REUTERS/China Daily
A statue of Buddha and storm debris are covered with mud outside a flooded house after heavy rains hit the town of Ittre, Belgium, July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
An Israeli soldier attends the funeral of Israeli soldier Liad Lavi, who died after succumbing to wounds he sustained last week while fighting in Gaza, in Meitar near Beersheba, July 28, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
Jennifer Abel of Canada dives during the women's 1m Springboard final at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Edinburgh, Scotland, August 1, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Dominic Aguilera slides down a hand rail into a parking structure outside Pauley Pavilion sporting arena as water flows down stairs from a broken thirty-inch water main that was gushing water onto Sunset Boulevard near the UCLA campus in Los Angeles,...more
A civil defense member is stuck under debris at a site hit by what activists said were two barrel bombs dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Al-Shaar neighborhood of Aleppo, July 27, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Palestinians look at the bodies of people, whom medics said were killed in an Israeli air strike, at a hospital in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
