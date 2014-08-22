Photos of the week
A man is doused with milk and sprayed with mist after being hit by an eye irritant from security forces trying to disperse demonstrators protesting against the shooting of unarmed black teen Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri August 20, 2014....more
Hamas militants grab Palestinians suspected of collaborating with Israel, before executing them in Gaza City, August 22, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Tracer bullets ricochet off their targets as Japanese Ground Self-Defence Force tanks fire their machine guns during a night session of an annual training exercise at Higashifuji training field near Mount Fuji in Gotemba, west of Tokyo, August 19,...more
A man gets his shave done by a roadside barber as another reads a newspaper while waiting for his turn, in New Delhi, August 20, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Health workers wearing protective clothing prepare to carry an abandoned dead body presenting with Ebola symptoms at Duwala market in Monrovia, August 17, 2014. REUTERS/2Tango
Shi'ite volunteers, who have joined the Iraqi army to fight against militants of the Islamic State, formerly known as the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant, takes part in field training in Najaf, August 20, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Mousa
Fernanda Rodrigues of Brazil looks at the ball as she serves to Belgium during their FIVB Women's Volleyball World Grand Prix 2014 final round match in Tokyo, August 22, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
Security forces charge demonstrators after being hit by water bottles during a protest against the shooting of unarmed black teen Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri, August 20, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A female dog feeds two-day-old tiger cubs and her puppy at a zoo in Hefei, Anhui province, China, August 22, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
A slipper lies near bloodstains on a street after recent shelling in the settlement of Makiivka, on the outskirts of Donetsk, Ukraine, August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A Palestinian fighter from the Izz el-Deen al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of the Hamas movement, gestures inside an underground tunnel in Gaza, August 18, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Devotees try to form a human pyramid to break a clay pot containing curd during the celebrations to mark the Hindu festival of Janmashtami in Mumbai, August 18, 2014. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
A Ukrainian serviceman shoots with a grenade launcher after seeing something suspicious at a military camp in Luhansk region, Ukraine, August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
A police officer raises his weapon at a car speeding in his general direction as a more vocal and confrontational group of demonstrators stands on the sidewalk during further protests in reaction to the shooting of Michael Brown near Ferguson,...more
A giant inflatable rubber duck installation by Dutch artist Florentijn Hofman floats through the Port of Los Angeles as part of the Tall Ships Festival, in San Pedro, California, August 20, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Peasants try to lift a horse dying from hunger at the El Rosario farm in San Francisco Libre town, Nicaragua, August 19, 2014. Low rainfall linked to the El Nino weather phenomenon has led to drought in parts of Central America. REUTERS/Oswaldo...more
Palestinians carry the body of Mohammed Abu Shammala, one of three senior Hamas commanders who was killed in an Israeli air strike, during his funeral in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Juan Ignacio Conil Vila of Argentina pulls down the shorts of Faraj Fartass of France during their Rugby Sevens Final match at the 2014 Nanjing Youth Olympic Games in Nanjing, Jiangsu province, China, August 20, 2014. REUTERS/China Daily
Residential houses and farmlands are seen on the banks of Yalu River in North Korean city of Manpo, Chagang province, August 16, 2014. REUTERS/Jacky Chen
Masked individuals carry items out of a liquor store, during on-going demonstrations to protest against the shooting of Michael Brown, in Ferguson, Missouri, August 16, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Men sleep covered with a mosquito net on a bridge above a train station outside Yangon, Myanmar, August 20, 2014. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Kurdish Peshmerga forces stand guard near the town of Makhmur, south of Erbil, capital of Iraqi Kurdistan after Islamic State insurgents withdrew, August 18, 2014. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
A man pushes a burning tyre during a protest against the Israeli offensive in Gaza, in the West Bank City of Hebron, August 22, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Next Slideshows
Hamas executes 'collaborators'
Hamas militants kill seven suspected collaborators with Israel in a public execution.
Russian convoy enters Ukraine
Russian convoy crosses the border into eastern Ukraine.
Containing Ebola in Monrovia
Liberia quarantines remote villages at the epicenter of the virus, evoking the "plague villages" of medieval Europe.
Mosul Dam recaptured
Mosul Dam recaptured
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.