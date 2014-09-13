Edition:
Photos of the week

Palestinian pedestrians and a motorcyclist commute along a road between ruins of houses, which witnesses said were damaged or destroyed during the Israeli offensive, in Beit Hanoun town in the northern Gaza Strip September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Friday, September 12, 2014
Ka'apor Indian warriors tie up loggers during a jungle expedition to search for and expel them from the Alto Turiacu Indian territory, near the Centro do Guilherme municipality in the northeast of Maranhao state, Brazil, in the Amazon basin, August 7, 2014. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho

Friday, September 12, 2014
A man walks past as the Tribute in Light is illuminated on the skyline of lower Manhattan during events marking the 13th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center in New York, September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Friday, September 12, 2014
Men carry an injured young victim, after what activists claim was five air strikes by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Douma, eastern al-Ghouta, near Damascus September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Friday, September 12, 2014
Rita Ora pinches a dancers bum as she performs during the "Fashion Rocks 2014" concert in the Brooklyn borough of New York September 9, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Friday, September 12, 2014
Former U.S. presidents Bill Clinton and George W. Bush laugh on stage during a Presidential Leadership Scholars program event at the Newseum in Washington September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Friday, September 12, 2014
A flood victim talks with relatives as he sits on a boat while being evacuated with his family from his flooded house, following heavy rain in Jhang, Punjab province, September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Friday, September 12, 2014
Olympic and Paralympic track star Oscar Pistorius reacts as he listens to Judge Thokozile Masipa's judgement at the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria, September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Ludbrook/Pool

Friday, September 12, 2014
An aerial view taken from the Indian Air Force's helicopter shows the destroyed houses by flood in Srinagar city, September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Friday, September 12, 2014
Bagpiper and busker David Whitney of Aberdeen, Scotland, plays the bagpipes near Big Ben and the Houses of Parliament in central London September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Friday, September 12, 2014
Serena Williams bounces a ball as she serves to Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark during their women's singles finals match at the 2014 U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Adam Hunger

Friday, September 12, 2014
A handmade sign to deter trespassers hangs in the front yard of Fernando Rivera Jr.'s house in Brownsville, Texas September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Friday, September 12, 2014
Flood victims are evacuated by boat from their flooded house in Srinagar September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Friday, September 12, 2014
A model presents a creation from the Jeremy Scott Spring/Summer 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Friday, September 12, 2014
A woman grieves at her husband's inscribed name at the edge of the North Pool during memorial observances on the 13th anniversary of the 911 attacks at the site of the World Trade Center in New York, September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Chang Lee/POOL

Friday, September 12, 2014
Calgary firefighters move trees that damaged cars, blocked roads and fell on power lines during a summer snow storm in Calgary, Alberta, September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Friday, September 12, 2014
Britain's Prince William and Prince Harry watch a Drumhead Service before the start of the Invictus Games in Lee Valley Athletics Centre in north London September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Friday, September 12, 2014
A boy collects items thrown by devotees as religious offerings next to idols of the Hindu elephant god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, a day after they were immersed in the waters of the Sabarmati river in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad September 9, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Friday, September 12, 2014
An 'Air' magazine is pictured at the site where the downed Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 crashed, near the village of Hrabove (Grabovo) in Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine September 9, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Friday, September 12, 2014
An injured man sits at a field hospital after what activists said were airstrikes by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in the Duma neighborhood of Damascus September 9, 2014. REUTERS/Badra Mamet

Friday, September 12, 2014
A model has make up applied backstage before showing the BCBG Max Azria collection during New York Fashion Week September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Friday, September 12, 2014
An Injured boy and a man receive treatments at a field hospital after what activists said were airstrikes by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in the Duma neighborhood of Damascus September 9, 2014. REUTERS/Badra Mamet

Friday, September 12, 2014
Apple CEO Tim Cook speaks about the Apple Watch during an Apple event at the Flint Center in Cupertino, California, September 9, 2014. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Friday, September 12, 2014
Pro-Russian rebels stand near a monument during a ceremony to honor the World War Two defenders of Donetsk from Nazi forces in Donetsk September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Friday, September 12, 2014
Horse whisperer Martin Tata sits on his five-year-old horse "Primavera" as he performs a demonstration of "Indian taming" at the Polo Club Puesto Viejo ranch in Canuelas, northeast of Buenos Aires September 9, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian

Friday, September 12, 2014
A Mercedes sedan is pictured partially submerged in mud in the median of Interstate 15 near Glendale, Nevada September 9, 2014. REUTERS/Las Vegas Sun/Steve Marcus

Friday, September 12, 2014
Activists of Ukrainian womens' rights group Femen stage a protest at the Kiev Pechersk Lavra monastery in Kiev, Ukraine, September 11, 2014. The group was protesting against the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate, which supports Russian aggression in Ukraine, the Femen activists said. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Friday, September 12, 2014
A Kurdish Peshmerga fighter holds a a rocket-propelled grenade launcher as he takes up position in an area overlooking Baretle village (background), which is controlled by the Islamic State, in Khazir, on the edge of Mosul, Iraq, September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Friday, September 12, 2014
Marin Cilic of Croatia celebrates after defeating Kei Nishikori of Japan in their men's singles final match at the 2014 U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Friday, September 12, 2014
Trapped coal miners leave after they were rescued at the Raspotocje coal mine in Zenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina, September 5, 2014. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Friday, September 12, 2014
Pro-Ukrainian fighters wrestle during guerilla tactics training in a forest outside Kiev September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Friday, September 12, 2014
