Photos of the week
A protester raises his umbrellas in front of tear gas which was fired by riot police to disperse protesters blocking the main street to the financial Central district outside the government headquarters in Hong Kong, September 28, 2014....more
A man passes a bag, delivered by the Red Cross and the North Texas Food Bank, in to the apartment unit at The Ivy Apartments complex where a man diagnosed with the Ebola virus was staying in Dallas, October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Stone
A cradle left behind by Syrian Kurdish refugees lies at the Turkish-Syrian border near the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province, September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
George Clooney and his wife Amal Alamuddin arrive at Venice city hall for a civil ceremony to formalize their wedding in Venice, September 29, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Iran's Ehsan Rouzbahani (R) fights with Kazakhstan's Adilbek Niyazymbetov in their men's light heavy (81kg) semi-final boxing match at the Seonhak Gymnasium during the 2014 Asian Games in Incheon, October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Karl Lagerfeld appears with models who stage a demonstration at the end of his Spring/Summer 2015 women's ready-to-wear collection for French fashion house Chanel during Paris Fashion Week, September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Amit Kumar, 14, a performer, gets makeup applied before performing the role of the Hindu lord Rama in a religious play ahead of Dussehra in the northern Indian city of Allahabad, September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
A field and trees are covered in crushed limestone near the village of Cloghmills in Co. Antrim, Northern Ireland, October 2, 2014. The limestone is spread on fields to correct the ph levels in the soil and help the release of nutrients....more
Syrian Kurdish refugees shield themselves from rain after crossing into Turkey from the Syrian border town Kobani, near the southeastern Turkish town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province, October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Bodies of victims killed by recent shelling lie at a bus stop near a burnt-out bus on a street in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, October 1, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Riot police fire teargas to disperse protesters after thousands of demonstrators blocked the main street to the financial Central district outside the government headquarters in Hong Kong September 29, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
An Aurora Borealis (Northern Lights) is seen over a mountain camp north of the Arctic Circle, near the village of Mestervik late September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A devotee of the Chinese Bang Neow Shrine is seen in trance as more spikes are put through his cheeks and lips before a procession celebrating the annual vegetarian festival in Phuket, September 29, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Palestinians light a fire to illuminate their area that witnesses said was devastated during the seven-week Israeli offensive in the east of Gaza City, October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
People inspect damage at an oil refinery that was targeted by what activists said were U.S.-led air strikes at al-Khaboura village, near the Syrian town of Tel Abyad of Raqqa governate, October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Syrian Kurds wait near Mursitpinar border crossing to return to their homes in the Syrian city of Kobani, on the Turkish-Syrian border in the southeastern Turkish town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province, September 28, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Environmental activists carry a giant inflatable chicken as the demonstrate against 'chlorine chickens' near the Oktoberfest grounds in Munich, October 1, 2014. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
An Afghan girl waits for customers at a livestock market in Kabul, October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
A Palestinian youth practices his Parkour skills over the ruins of houses, which witnesses said were destroyed during a seven-week Israeli offensive, in the Shejaia neighborhood east of Gaza City, October 1, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Models present creations by Italian designers Maria Grazia Chiuri and Pier Paolo Piccioli as part of their Spring/Summer 2015 women's ready-to-wear collection for fashion house Valentino during Paris Fashion Week, September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Charles...more
Surfer Dog Tillman rides a wave at the Surf City surf dog contest in Huntington Beach, California, September 28, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Riot police use pepper spray as they clash with protesters, as tens of thousands of protesters block the main street to the financial Central district outside the government headquarters in Hong Kong, September 28, 2014. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Workers clear broken glass from windows at a group of companies belonging to business tycoon Tawfeek Abdo Al-Raheem, which was damaged by fighting between Shi'ite Houthi rebels and government forces, in Sanaa, Yemen, September 28, 2014....more
Police stand guard as officers test the body of a man for the Ebola virus, which according to police is standard protocol when bodies are discovered, in Monrovia, Liberia, September 27, 2014. REUTERS/James Giahyue
Muslim pilgrims are pictured through a roof opening as they sleep during the annual haj pilgrimage in Mena, near the holy city of Mecca, October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Alhwaity
