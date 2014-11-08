Photos of the week
A Shi'ite Muslim has his child gashed with a knife during a Muharram procession ahead of Ashoura in Mumbai, November 3, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A Kurdish refugee child cries as he and others wait inside a fenced refugee camp to pay their last respects to a Kurdish fighter killed during the battle for Kobani against Islamic State, November 7, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
An explosion following an airstrike is seen in the Syrian town of Kobani from near the Mursitpinar border crossing on the Turkish-Syrian border in the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province, November 2, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
An ultra-Orthodox youth stands in front of the vehicle of a Palestinian motorist who rammed into pedestrians at the scene of an attack in Jerusalem, November 5, 2014. The motorist rammed into pedestrians on a crowded Jerusalem street and then got out...more
An Andean man and a woman, depicting Inca's legendary characters Manco Capac and Mama Ocllo, pose for a portrait in a Uros island at Lake Titicaca before a re-enactment in Puno, Peru, November 5, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil
Sheriff's deputies look at a piece of debris near the crash site of Virgin Galactic's SpaceShipTwo near Cantil, California, November 1, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Palestinian school children ride a motorcycle rickshaw past the ruins of houses that witnesses said were destroyed by Israeli shelling during the most recent conflict between Israel and Hamas, on a rainy day in the east of Khan Younis in the southern...more
A rebel fighter runs through dust towards an area damaged by what activists said were barrel bombs dropped by warplanes loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's al-Shaar neighborhood, November 6, 2014. REUTERS/Rami Zayat
Tourists look at would-be immigrants at the Maspalomas beach, on Gran Canaria in Spain's Canary Islands, November 5, 2014. Some 21 would-be immigrants arrived in a fishing boat on their way to European soil from Africa, Spanish police said....more
Tourists take pictures with a mobile phone in front of a painting depicting former Soviet leader Leonid Brezhnev kissing his East German counterpart Erich Honecker (R) painted on a segment of the East Side Gallery, the largest remaining part of the...more
Free Syrian Army fighters prepare a locally-made weapon launcher during clashes with forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad on the Amerya front in Aleppo, November 5, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan
A demonstrator stands in front of burning vehicles during clashes between riot police and demonstrators in central Brussels, November 6, 2014. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
A supporter lifts Wilson Kipsang of Kenya off the ground after he crossed the finish line to win the men's professional division of the 2014 New York City Marathon in Central Park in Manhattan, November 2, 2014. At right is second place finisher...more
Demonstrators confront riot police in central Brussels, in protest against the new government's proposed reforms and cost-cutting measures, November 6, 2014. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Alexander Zakharchenko, separatist leader of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic, walks as he attends the inauguration ceremony at a theater in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, November 4, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
Actress Anne Hathaway arrives for the premiere of her film "Interstellar" in New York, November 3, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
People fill out their ballots at a polling place at a swimming pool on Election Day in Los Angeles, November 4, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A Palestinian protester takes cover during clashes with Israeli troops following a protest against what organizers say are recent visits by Jewish activists to al-Aqsa mosque, at Qalandia checkpoint near the West Bank city of Ramallah, November 7,...more
Sheep are herded during the annual sheep parade through Madrid, November 2, 2014. REUTERS/ Susana Vera
Vapor passes through a Guy Fawkes mask as a man smokes while joining supporters of the Anonymous movement who were taking part in the global "Million Mask March" protests in Union Square, November 5, 2014. REUTERS/Elizabeth Shafiroff
Residents ride their motorcycles past a ship which ran aground during last year's Typhoon Haiyan in Tacloban city in central Philippines, November 4, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
A resident looks into a newly-built giant trash can, partially buried underground, next to a street in Taiyuan, Shanxi province, November 6, 2014. It was built to replace an open-air garbage dump site, local media reported. REUTERS/Stringer
Isabella Santiago of Venezuela (C) is kissed by runner-ups after she was crowned Miss International Queen 2014 at the transgender/transsexual beauty pageant in Pattaya November 7, 2014. Some 22 contestants from 18 countries, all born male, competed...more
Hands of poll workers are seen on a Bible as head precinct judge Deloris Reid-Smith reads the voters oath to poll workers before opening the polls at the Grove Presbyterian Church in Charlotte, North Carolina, November 4, 2014. REUTERS/Chris Keane
Protesters hold up their Guy Fawkes masks on the Liberty Bridge during a demonstration by supporters of the Anonymous movement as part of the global "Million Mask March" protests, in Budapest, November 5, 2014. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
A ball is seen near a crater caused by shelling at a school's soccer field in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, November 6, 2014. Two teenagers died and four were wounded when an artillery shell hit the field as they played soccer. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
Former Florida Governor and Democratic gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist heads out of the Mid-County Senior Center, during a four-city bus campaign tour in Lake Worth, Florida, November 3, 2014. REUTERS/Scott Audette
Ash rises over Turrialba volcano, as seen from San Gerardo de Irazu near Turrialba, Costa Rica, November 1, 2014. REUTERS REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate
A Pakistani man wounded in a suicide bomb attack, reacts to the camera after received first aid in hospital in Wagah border, near Lahore, November 2, 2014. REUTERS/Mani Rana
A paratrooper with the 1st Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, hugs his wife after returning home from Afghanistan at Pope Army Airfield in Fort Bragg, North Carolina, November 5, 2014. Approximately 300 troops arrived home after being...more
A Palestinian man looks out a window as an Israeli border police officer (L) stands guard near the Lions Gate in the Old City of Jerusalem, November 2, 2014. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu urged lawmakers to show restraint over Jerusalem's...more
Vogue editor Anna Wintour gestures as she departs St. Ignatius Loyola church following fashion designer Oscar de la Renta's memorial service in Manhattan, November 3, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A giant effigy of Russian President Vladimir Putin to be burned is paraded by participants in costumes as they take part in one of a series of processions during Bonfire night celebrations in Lewes, southern England, November 5, 2014. REUTERS/Luke...more
A Free Syrian Army fighter sits in shooting position during clashes with forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad at the Karam Barre frontline beside Al-Maysar neighborhood of Aleppo, November 2, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan
