Fri Nov 14, 2014

Photos of the week

A man beats a police officer lying on the ground during a protest in reprisal for the apparent killing of 43 trainee teachers, in Acapulco, Mexico November 10, 2014. REUTERS/Claudio Vargas

A man beats a police officer lying on the ground during a protest in reprisal for the apparent killing of 43 trainee teachers, in Acapulco, Mexico November 10, 2014. REUTERS/Claudio Vargas

Reuters / Monday, November 10, 2014
A man beats a police officer lying on the ground during a protest in reprisal for the apparent killing of 43 trainee teachers, in Acapulco, Mexico November 10, 2014. REUTERS/Claudio Vargas
Students take cover under their desks inside a school during an earthquake drill in Santiago, Chile November 13, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Students take cover under their desks inside a school during an earthquake drill in Santiago, Chile November 13, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Thursday, November 13, 2014
Students take cover under their desks inside a school during an earthquake drill in Santiago, Chile November 13, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Stranded window washers hang on broken scaffolding outside the 69th floor of 1 World Trade Center in New York November 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Stranded window washers hang on broken scaffolding outside the 69th floor of 1 World Trade Center in New York November 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Wednesday, November 12, 2014
Stranded window washers hang on broken scaffolding outside the 69th floor of 1 World Trade Center in New York November 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar
WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT. A group of protesters set fire to the wooden door of Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto's ceremonial palace during a protest denouncing the apparent massacre of 43 trainee teachers, in Mexico City November 8, 2014. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT. A group of protesters set fire to the wooden door of Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto's ceremonial palace during a protest denouncing the apparent massacre of 43 trainee teachers, in Mexico City November 8, 2014. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Sunday, November 09, 2014
WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT. A group of protesters set fire to the wooden door of Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto's ceremonial palace during a protest denouncing the apparent massacre of 43 trainee teachers, in Mexico City November 8, 2014. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
China's President Xi Jinping (R) shakes hands with Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe during their meeting at the Great Hall of the People, on the sidelines of the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) meetings, in Beijing November 10, 2014. Xi and Abe held formal talks for the first time since the two leaders took office, a breakthrough in ending a two-year row between Asia's biggest economies over history and territory. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

China's President Xi Jinping (R) shakes hands with Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe during their meeting at the Great Hall of the People, on the sidelines of the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) meetings, in Beijing November 10, 2014. Xi and...more

Reuters / Sunday, November 09, 2014
China's President Xi Jinping (R) shakes hands with Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe during their meeting at the Great Hall of the People, on the sidelines of the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) meetings, in Beijing November 10, 2014. Xi and Abe held formal talks for the first time since the two leaders took office, a breakthrough in ending a two-year row between Asia's biggest economies over history and territory. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Bystanders tend to a critically wounded Israeli soldier at the scene of a Palestinian stabbing attack in Tel Aviv November 10, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Bystanders tend to a critically wounded Israeli soldier at the scene of a Palestinian stabbing attack in Tel Aviv November 10, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, November 10, 2014
Bystanders tend to a critically wounded Israeli soldier at the scene of a Palestinian stabbing attack in Tel Aviv November 10, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
New York Mayor Bill de Blasio hugs Dr. Craig Spencer as he is discharged from Bellevue Hospital, after being stricken by Ebola, in New York November 11, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio hugs Dr. Craig Spencer as he is discharged from Bellevue Hospital, after being stricken by Ebola, in New York November 11, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Tuesday, November 11, 2014
New York Mayor Bill de Blasio hugs Dr. Craig Spencer as he is discharged from Bellevue Hospital, after being stricken by Ebola, in New York November 11, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A young girl places a rose at the Berlin Wall memorial in Bernauer Strasse, during a ceremony marking the 25th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall, in Berlin November 9, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

A young girl places a rose at the Berlin Wall memorial in Bernauer Strasse, during a ceremony marking the 25th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall, in Berlin November 9, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Sunday, November 09, 2014
A young girl places a rose at the Berlin Wall memorial in Bernauer Strasse, during a ceremony marking the 25th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall, in Berlin November 9, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
A child plays next to "Personnes" (Persons), a sculpture by French artist Christian Boltanski made with used clothes, at the Fine Arts Museum in Santiago, Chile November 12, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

A child plays next to "Personnes" (Persons), a sculpture by French artist Christian Boltanski made with used clothes, at the Fine Arts Museum in Santiago, Chile November 12, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Wednesday, November 12, 2014
A child plays next to "Personnes" (Persons), a sculpture by French artist Christian Boltanski made with used clothes, at the Fine Arts Museum in Santiago, Chile November 12, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
A woman, who underwent surgery at a government mass sterilization "camp", walks to sit in a hospital bed at a district hospital in Bilaspur, in the eastern Indian state of Chhattisgarh, November 13, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

A woman, who underwent surgery at a government mass sterilization "camp", walks to sit in a hospital bed at a district hospital in Bilaspur, in the eastern Indian state of Chhattisgarh, November 13, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Thursday, November 13, 2014
A woman, who underwent surgery at a government mass sterilization "camp", walks to sit in a hospital bed at a district hospital in Bilaspur, in the eastern Indian state of Chhattisgarh, November 13, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
A Palestinian girl looks on as members of Hamas's armed wing take part in an anti-Israel rally in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip November 13, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

A Palestinian girl looks on as members of Hamas's armed wing take part in an anti-Israel rally in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip November 13, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / Thursday, November 13, 2014
A Palestinian girl looks on as members of Hamas's armed wing take part in an anti-Israel rally in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip November 13, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
The world's shortest man Chandra Bahadur Dangi poses with the tallest living man Sultan Kosen to mark the Guinness World Records Day in London November 13, 2014. Kosen, measuring 251 cm, towers over Dangi, who is only 54.6 cm tall. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

The world's shortest man Chandra Bahadur Dangi poses with the tallest living man Sultan Kosen to mark the Guinness World Records Day in London November 13, 2014. Kosen, measuring 251 cm, towers over Dangi, who is only 54.6 cm tall. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Reuters / Thursday, November 13, 2014
The world's shortest man Chandra Bahadur Dangi poses with the tallest living man Sultan Kosen to mark the Guinness World Records Day in London November 13, 2014. Kosen, measuring 251 cm, towers over Dangi, who is only 54.6 cm tall. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Kurdish refugees from the Syrian town of Kobani prepare tea at a refugee camp in the Turkish border town of Suruc, Sanliurfa province November 8, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Kurdish refugees from the Syrian town of Kobani prepare tea at a refugee camp in the Turkish border town of Suruc, Sanliurfa province November 8, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Saturday, November 08, 2014
Kurdish refugees from the Syrian town of Kobani prepare tea at a refugee camp in the Turkish border town of Suruc, Sanliurfa province November 8, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Herbert Sweat, a Vietnam war veteran of the 10th cavalry unit, known as the "Buffalo Soldiers", salutes as he rides his horse in the Veterans Day parade on 5th Avenue in New York November 11, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Herbert Sweat, a Vietnam war veteran of the 10th cavalry unit, known as the "Buffalo Soldiers", salutes as he rides his horse in the Veterans Day parade on 5th Avenue in New York November 11, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Tuesday, November 11, 2014
Herbert Sweat, a Vietnam war veteran of the 10th cavalry unit, known as the "Buffalo Soldiers", salutes as he rides his horse in the Veterans Day parade on 5th Avenue in New York November 11, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Turkish soldiers (bottom L) watch as thick smoke billows following an air-strike in eastern Kobani as trails of fighter aircraft are seen over the Syrian town on November 9, 2014 REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Turkish soldiers (bottom L) watch as thick smoke billows following an air-strike in eastern Kobani as trails of fighter aircraft are seen over the Syrian town on November 9, 2014 REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Sunday, November 09, 2014
Turkish soldiers (bottom L) watch as thick smoke billows following an air-strike in eastern Kobani as trails of fighter aircraft are seen over the Syrian town on November 9, 2014 REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Protesters apprehend a riot police officer during protests over the missing 43 trainee teachers in Chilpancingo, Mexico November 11, 2014. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Protesters apprehend a riot police officer during protests over the missing 43 trainee teachers in Chilpancingo, Mexico November 11, 2014. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Reuters / Tuesday, November 11, 2014
Protesters apprehend a riot police officer during protests over the missing 43 trainee teachers in Chilpancingo, Mexico November 11, 2014. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
Kei Nishikori of Japan serves during his men's singles tennis match against David Ferrer of Spain at the ATP World Tour Finals at the O2 Arena in London November 13, 2014. Picture taken with in-camera multiple exposure. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Kei Nishikori of Japan serves during his men's singles tennis match against David Ferrer of Spain at the ATP World Tour Finals at the O2 Arena in London November 13, 2014. Picture taken with in-camera multiple exposure. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Thursday, November 13, 2014
Kei Nishikori of Japan serves during his men's singles tennis match against David Ferrer of Spain at the ATP World Tour Finals at the O2 Arena in London November 13, 2014. Picture taken with in-camera multiple exposure. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Rurik George Caton Jutting (R), a British banker charged with two counts of murder after police found the bodies of two women in his apartment, sits on a prison bus near Correctional Services officers as he arrives at the Eastern Law Court in Hong Kong November 10, 2014. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Rurik George Caton Jutting (R), a British banker charged with two counts of murder after police found the bodies of two women in his apartment, sits on a prison bus near Correctional Services officers as he arrives at the Eastern Law Court in Hong Kong November 10, 2014. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Reuters / Sunday, November 09, 2014
Rurik George Caton Jutting (R), a British banker charged with two counts of murder after police found the bodies of two women in his apartment, sits on a prison bus near Correctional Services officers as he arrives at the Eastern Law Court in Hong Kong November 10, 2014. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Kurdish refugee boys from the Syrian town of Kobani carry a wooden beam in a refugee camp in the border town of Suruc, Sanliurfa province November 11, 2014. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Kurdish refugee boys from the Syrian town of Kobani carry a wooden beam in a refugee camp in the border town of Suruc, Sanliurfa province November 11, 2014. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Tuesday, November 11, 2014
Kurdish refugee boys from the Syrian town of Kobani carry a wooden beam in a refugee camp in the border town of Suruc, Sanliurfa province November 11, 2014. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Elaine Selby holds a picture of her father Norman, who served World Word II in the Queens Own Rifles, as a sentry standing guard is reflected in the glass during Remembrance Day ceremonies at Old City Hall in Toronto, Canada November 11, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Elaine Selby holds a picture of her father Norman, who served World Word II in the Queens Own Rifles, as a sentry standing guard is reflected in the glass during Remembrance Day ceremonies at Old City Hall in Toronto, Canada November 11, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Tuesday, November 11, 2014
Elaine Selby holds a picture of her father Norman, who served World Word II in the Queens Own Rifles, as a sentry standing guard is reflected in the glass during Remembrance Day ceremonies at Old City Hall in Toronto, Canada November 11, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Metallica performs during the Concert for Valor on the National Mall on Veterans Day in Washington, November 11, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Metallica performs during the Concert for Valor on the National Mall on Veterans Day in Washington, November 11, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Tuesday, November 11, 2014
Metallica performs during the Concert for Valor on the National Mall on Veterans Day in Washington, November 11, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
U.S. boxer and former WBO title holder Shannon Briggs is surrounded by media and security men as he tries to enter a public training session of Ukrainian WBA, WBO, IBO and IBF heavyweight boxing world champion Vladimir Klitschko (not pictured) and his challenger Bulgarian boxer Kubrat Pulev (not pictured) in Hamburg, Germany November 12, 2014. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

U.S. boxer and former WBO title holder Shannon Briggs is surrounded by media and security men as he tries to enter a public training session of Ukrainian WBA, WBO, IBO and IBF heavyweight boxing world champion Vladimir Klitschko (not pictured) and his challenger Bulgarian boxer Kubrat Pulev (not pictured) in Hamburg, Germany November 12, 2014. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

Reuters / Wednesday, November 12, 2014
U.S. boxer and former WBO title holder Shannon Briggs is surrounded by media and security men as he tries to enter a public training session of Ukrainian WBA, WBO, IBO and IBF heavyweight boxing world champion Vladimir Klitschko (not pictured) and his challenger Bulgarian boxer Kubrat Pulev (not pictured) in Hamburg, Germany November 12, 2014. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer
People mourn as Israeli soldiers carry the flag draped coffin of their comrade Almog Shiloni during his funeral at the military cemetery on Mount Herzl in Jerusalem November 11, 2014. Shiloni was stabbed to death by a Palestinian in Tel Aviv, extending a surge in violence fueled by strife over access to Jerusalem's holiest site. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

People mourn as Israeli soldiers carry the flag draped coffin of their comrade Almog Shiloni during his funeral at the military cemetery on Mount Herzl in Jerusalem November 11, 2014. Shiloni was stabbed to death by a Palestinian in Tel Aviv, extending a surge in violence fueled by strife over access to Jerusalem's holiest site. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Tuesday, November 11, 2014
People mourn as Israeli soldiers carry the flag draped coffin of their comrade Almog Shiloni during his funeral at the military cemetery on Mount Herzl in Jerusalem November 11, 2014. Shiloni was stabbed to death by a Palestinian in Tel Aviv, extending a surge in violence fueled by strife over access to Jerusalem's holiest site. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Chairs are stuck into the plasterboard wall at the comptroller's office of the Secretary of the Department of Education in Guerrero, which was damaged and burnt during protests over 43 missing trainee teachers, by members of CETEG (State Coordinator of Teachers of Guerrero teacher's union) in Chilpancingo, Mexico November 12, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Chairs are stuck into the plasterboard wall at the comptroller's office of the Secretary of the Department of Education in Guerrero, which was damaged and burnt during protests over 43 missing trainee teachers, by members of CETEG (State Coordinator of Teachers of Guerrero teacher's union) in Chilpancingo, Mexico November 12, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Reuters / Wednesday, November 12, 2014
Chairs are stuck into the plasterboard wall at the comptroller's office of the Secretary of the Department of Education in Guerrero, which was damaged and burnt during protests over 43 missing trainee teachers, by members of CETEG (State Coordinator of Teachers of Guerrero teacher's union) in Chilpancingo, Mexico November 12, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
A man, who attempted to attack Hong Kong media magnate and Occupy Central supporter Jimmy Lai, is held on the ground with his limbs tied by pro-democracy protesters as they wait for police to arrive in Hong Kong November 12, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

A man, who attempted to attack Hong Kong media magnate and Occupy Central supporter Jimmy Lai, is held on the ground with his limbs tied by pro-democracy protesters as they wait for police to arrive in Hong Kong November 12, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Wednesday, November 12, 2014
A man, who attempted to attack Hong Kong media magnate and Occupy Central supporter Jimmy Lai, is held on the ground with his limbs tied by pro-democracy protesters as they wait for police to arrive in Hong Kong November 12, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, meets boy band One Direction at the Royal Variety Performance in support of the Entertainment Artistes' Benevolent Fund, at the Palladium Theatre in London November 13, 2014. REUTERS/Yui Mok/Pool

Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, meets boy band One Direction at the Royal Variety Performance in support of the Entertainment Artistes' Benevolent Fund, at the Palladium Theatre in London November 13, 2014. REUTERS/Yui Mok/Pool

Reuters / Thursday, November 13, 2014
Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, meets boy band One Direction at the Royal Variety Performance in support of the Entertainment Artistes' Benevolent Fund, at the Palladium Theatre in London November 13, 2014. REUTERS/Yui Mok/Pool
Children watch as health workers spray disinfectants at a mosque in Bamako, Mali, November 14, 2014. A local government official said the body of a Guinean imam, suspected of dying from the Ebola virus on October 27, was washed at the mosque before his funeral. Mali is tracing at least 200 contacts linked to confirmed and probable Ebola victims as it seeks to control its second Ebola outbreak. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Children watch as health workers spray disinfectants at a mosque in Bamako, Mali, November 14, 2014. A local government official said the body of a Guinean imam, suspected of dying from the Ebola virus on October 27, was washed at the mosque before...more

Reuters / Friday, November 14, 2014
Children watch as health workers spray disinfectants at a mosque in Bamako, Mali, November 14, 2014. A local government official said the body of a Guinean imam, suspected of dying from the Ebola virus on October 27, was washed at the mosque before his funeral. Mali is tracing at least 200 contacts linked to confirmed and probable Ebola victims as it seeks to control its second Ebola outbreak. REUTERS/Joe Penney
The Dome of the Rock is seen in the background as Palestinian youths practice their parkour skills during Friday prayers in Jerusalem's Old City, November 14, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

The Dome of the Rock is seen in the background as Palestinian youths practice their parkour skills during Friday prayers in Jerusalem's Old City, November 14, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Friday, November 14, 2014
The Dome of the Rock is seen in the background as Palestinian youths practice their parkour skills during Friday prayers in Jerusalem's Old City, November 14, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
The lava flow from the Kilauea Volcano passing through the Pahoa transfer station outer fence near the village of Pahoa, Hawaii, November 13, 2014. Th REUTERS/USGS

The lava flow from the Kilauea Volcano passing through the Pahoa transfer station outer fence near the village of Pahoa, Hawaii, November 13, 2014. REUTERS/USGS

Reuters / Friday, November 14, 2014
The lava flow from the Kilauea Volcano passing through the Pahoa transfer station outer fence near the village of Pahoa, Hawaii, November 13, 2014. Th REUTERS/USGS
A Russian paratrooper descends to the ground during a training exercise in the village of Nikinci, west from Belgrade, Serbia, November 14, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

A Russian paratrooper descends to the ground during a training exercise in the village of Nikinci, west from Belgrade, Serbia, November 14, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Friday, November 14, 2014
A Russian paratrooper descends to the ground during a training exercise in the village of Nikinci, west from Belgrade, Serbia, November 14, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
