Fri Nov 21, 2014

Photos of the week

An Indonesian student protester runs after he caught fire while throwing a molotov cocktail towards police during a protest against the new president's decision to hike fuel prices this week in Makassar, South Sulawesi Province, November 19, 2014. REUTERS/Yusuf Ahmad

Reuters / Wednesday, November 19, 2014
An Indonesian student protester runs after he caught fire while throwing a molotov cocktail towards police during a protest against the new president's decision to hike fuel prices this week in Makassar, South Sulawesi Province, November 19, 2014. REUTERS/Yusuf Ahmad
Teresa Munoz mourns over the coffin of her daughter Maria Jose Alvarado during a wake for Maria Jose and her sister Sofia outside their home in Santa Barbara, November 20, 2014. The Honduran beauty queen was found shot dead in a suspected crime of passion just days before she was due to compete in the Miss World pageant in London. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

Reuters / Thursday, November 20, 2014
Teresa Munoz mourns over the coffin of her daughter Maria Jose Alvarado during a wake for Maria Jose and her sister Sofia outside their home in Santa Barbara, November 20, 2014. The Honduran beauty queen was found shot dead in a suspected crime of passion just days before she was due to compete in the Miss World pageant in London. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
Flowers are placed on a monument inside the Athens' Polytechnic school, on the eve of the 41st anniversary of a 1973 student uprising against the then military ruling junta in Athens, November 16, 2014. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

Reuters / Sunday, November 16, 2014
Flowers are placed on a monument inside the Athens' Polytechnic school, on the eve of the 41st anniversary of a 1973 student uprising against the then military ruling junta in Athens, November 16, 2014. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
Members of the Israeli Zaka emergency response team clean blood from the scene of an attack at a Jerusalem synagogue, November 18, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Tuesday, November 18, 2014
Members of the Israeli Zaka emergency response team clean blood from the scene of an attack at a Jerusalem synagogue, November 18, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Police Constable Patrice Clarke jumps over a collapsed portion of Manzanilla Mayaro Road, as flood waters continue to flow from the adjoining Nariva swamp basin following two days of rainfall in the country on Trinidad's East coast, November 17, 2014. REUTERS/Andrea De Silva

Reuters / Monday, November 17, 2014
Police Constable Patrice Clarke jumps over a collapsed portion of Manzanilla Mayaro Road, as flood waters continue to flow from the adjoining Nariva swamp basin following two days of rainfall in the country on Trinidad's East coast, November 17, 2014. REUTERS/Andrea De Silva
Rag pickers collect recyclable material at a garbage dump in New Delhi, November 19, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Reuters / Wednesday, November 19, 2014
Rag pickers collect recyclable material at a garbage dump in New Delhi, November 19, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A small cargo plane is seen crashed into the side of a home in Chicago, November 18, 2014. The occupants of the home escaped uninjured after the crash. REUTERS/Andrew Nelles

Reuters / Tuesday, November 18, 2014
A small cargo plane is seen crashed into the side of a home in Chicago, November 18, 2014. The occupants of the home escaped uninjured after the crash. REUTERS/Andrew Nelles
Palestinian protesters climb a ladder at Israel's controversial barrier that separates the West Bank town of Abu Dis from Jerusalem, November 17, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Monday, November 17, 2014
Palestinian protesters climb a ladder at Israel's controversial barrier that separates the West Bank town of Abu Dis from Jerusalem, November 17, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Storm clouds and snow blows off Lake Erie in Buffalo, New York, November 18, 2014. REUTERS/Lindsay DeDario

Reuters / Thursday, November 20, 2014
Storm clouds and snow blows off Lake Erie in Buffalo, New York, November 18, 2014. REUTERS/Lindsay DeDario
A staff member measures the height of a black bear at a national forest park in Puer, Yunnan province, China, November 16, 2014.REUTERS/Wong Campion

Reuters / Sunday, November 16, 2014
A staff member measures the height of a black bear at a national forest park in Puer, Yunnan province, China, November 16, 2014.REUTERS/Wong Campion
Demonstrators break through barricades in Parliament Square in front of the Houses of Parliament, as they participate in a protest against student loans and in favour of free education, in central London, November 19, 2014. REUTERS/ Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Wednesday, November 19, 2014
Demonstrators break through barricades in Parliament Square in front of the Houses of Parliament, as they participate in a protest against student loans and in favour of free education, in central London, November 19, 2014. REUTERS/ Peter Nicholls
A Syrian refugee girl stands outside a tent at a refugee camp in Zahle in the Bekaa valley, Lebanon, November 18, 2014. In October, Lebanon, which has the highest per capita concentration of refugees in the world at one in four residents, said it could not cope with more than one million Syrians and has asked for funds to help look after them. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

Reuters / Tuesday, November 18, 2014
A Syrian refugee girl stands outside a tent at a refugee camp in Zahle in the Bekaa valley, Lebanon, November 18, 2014. In October, Lebanon, which has the highest per capita concentration of refugees in the world at one in four residents, said it could not cope with more than one million Syrians and has asked for funds to help look after them. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
Supporters of Satguru Rampalji Maharaj, a self-styled "godman" take shelter under placards as they are hit by a police water cannon during a protest outside the ashram of Rampal in Hisar in the northern Indian state of Haryana, November 18, 2014. Followers of a self-styled "godman" armed with clubs and stones defied rounds of teargas from Indian security forces, preventing police from arresting the controversial guru wanted on murder charges. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, November 18, 2014
Supporters of Satguru Rampalji Maharaj, a self-styled "godman" take shelter under placards as they are hit by a police water cannon during a protest outside the ashram of Rampal in Hisar in the northern Indian state of Haryana, November 18, 2014. Followers of a self-styled "godman" armed with clubs and stones defied rounds of teargas from Indian security forces, preventing police from arresting the controversial guru wanted on murder charges. REUTERS/Stringer
A tower at Abengoa solar plant at "Solucar" solar park is seen in Sanlucar la Mayor, near the Andalusian capital of Seville, Spain, November 17, 2014. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Reuters / Monday, November 17, 2014
A tower at Abengoa solar plant at "Solucar" solar park is seen in Sanlucar la Mayor, near the Andalusian capital of Seville, Spain, November 17, 2014. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
The Brotherhood's Supreme Guide Mohamed Badie (L) prays with other leaders of the Muslim Brotherhood behind bars during their trial on charges of spying and terrorism at a court in the police academy on the outskirts of Cairo, November 18, 2014. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Reuters / Tuesday, November 18, 2014
The Brotherhood's Supreme Guide Mohamed Badie (L) prays with other leaders of the Muslim Brotherhood behind bars during their trial on charges of spying and terrorism at a court in the police academy on the outskirts of Cairo, November 18, 2014. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
An aerial view of the Atibainha dam, part of the Cantareira reservoir, during a drought in Nazare Paulista, Sao Paulo state November 18, 2014. Brazil's worst drought in 80 years has left the Cantareira system, that provides greater Sao Paulo with most of its water, with the lowest water level on record, with daily rationing becoming common in the region's smaller cities. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Tuesday, November 18, 2014
An aerial view of the Atibainha dam, part of the Cantareira reservoir, during a drought in Nazare Paulista, Sao Paulo state November 18, 2014. Brazil's worst drought in 80 years has left the Cantareira system, that provides greater Sao Paulo with most of its water, with the lowest water level on record, with daily rationing becoming common in the region's smaller cities. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A protester falls on the ground as they are chased by riot police outside the Legislative Council in Hong Kong, November 19, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Tuesday, November 18, 2014
A protester falls on the ground as they are chased by riot police outside the Legislative Council in Hong Kong, November 19, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
An explosion following an air strike is seen in central Kobani in Syria, November 17, 2014. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Monday, November 17, 2014
An explosion following an air strike is seen in central Kobani in Syria, November 17, 2014. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Demonstrators lay on the ground with chalk outlines representing a mock crime scene during a protest marking the 100th day since the shooting death of Michael Brown in St. Louis, Missouri, November 16, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Sunday, November 16, 2014
Demonstrators lay on the ground with chalk outlines representing a mock crime scene during a protest marking the 100th day since the shooting death of Michael Brown in St. Louis, Missouri, November 16, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
A Russian paratrooper descends to the ground during a training exercise in the village of Nikinci, west from Belgrade, Serbia, November 14, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Friday, November 14, 2014
A Russian paratrooper descends to the ground during a training exercise in the village of Nikinci, west from Belgrade, Serbia, November 14, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Protesters try to flee from riot policemen during clashes at a rally marking the 41st anniversary of a 1973 student uprising against a U.S. backed military dictatorship in then ruling Greece, near the U.S. embassy in Athens, November 17, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Monday, November 17, 2014
Protesters try to flee from riot policemen during clashes at a rally marking the 41st anniversary of a 1973 student uprising against a U.S. backed military dictatorship in then ruling Greece, near the U.S. embassy in Athens, November 17, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Egmont National Park in New Zealand with Mt. Taranaki at its center in a Landsat 8 satellite image taken in July and released November 14, 2014. The image is from the book "Sanctuary: Exploring the World's Protected Areas from Space," published by the Institute for Global Environmental Strategies with support from NASA REUTERS/NASA/USGS

Reuters / Friday, November 14, 2014
Egmont National Park in New Zealand with Mt. Taranaki at its center in a Landsat 8 satellite image taken in July and released November 14, 2014. The image is from the book "Sanctuary: Exploring the World's Protected Areas from Space," published by the Institute for Global Environmental Strategies with support from NASA REUTERS/NASA/USGS
Soldiers and civilians stand next to a car that exploded, leaving one person dead, along Maka Al Mukarama street near Dayax Hotel in Somali's capital Mogadishu, November 16, 2014. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Reuters / Sunday, November 16, 2014
Soldiers and civilians stand next to a car that exploded, leaving one person dead, along Maka Al Mukarama street near Dayax Hotel in Somali's capital Mogadishu, November 16, 2014. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
Laborers carry grocery items at a wholesale market in Kolkata, India, November 14, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Friday, November 14, 2014
Laborers carry grocery items at a wholesale market in Kolkata, India, November 14, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A military convoy of government forces accompanying Special Prosecutor for Crimes in Darfur Yasir Ahmed Mohamed and his team moves towards Tabit village in North Darfur, November 20, 2014. The joint peacekeeping mission known as UNAMID has been trying to gain access to visit Tabit since earlier this month to investigate media reports of an alleged mass rape of 200 women and girls in Tabit. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

Reuters / Thursday, November 20, 2014
A military convoy of government forces accompanying Special Prosecutor for Crimes in Darfur Yasir Ahmed Mohamed and his team moves towards Tabit village in North Darfur, November 20, 2014. The joint peacekeeping mission known as UNAMID has been trying to gain access to visit Tabit since earlier this month to investigate media reports of an alleged mass rape of 200 women and girls in Tabit. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
Children watch as a health worker sprays disinfectants outside a mosque where the body of a Guinean imam, suspected of dying from the Ebola virus, was washed, in Bamako, Mali, November 14, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Reuters / Friday, November 14, 2014
Children watch as a health worker sprays disinfectants outside a mosque where the body of a Guinean imam, suspected of dying from the Ebola virus, was washed, in Bamako, Mali, November 14, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney
A member of an expedition group stands on the edge of a newly formed crater on the Yamal Peninsula, northern Siberia November 9, 2014. A group of scientists and discoverers in November went on an expedition initiated by the Russian Centre of Arctic Exploration to research the crater after pilots captured it on video in July 2014 which attracted the attention of world public. Participants managed to descend down to about 16 metres (52.4 feet) and reached the frozen surface of the base of the crater with a lake at least 10 metres (32.8 feet) deep below. Experts, including geologists and historians, have not come to a consensus about the origin of the funnel yet. REUTERS/Vladimir Pushkarev/Russian Centre of Arctic Exploration

Reuters / Friday, November 21, 2014
A member of an expedition group stands on the edge of a newly formed crater on the Yamal Peninsula, northern Siberia November 9, 2014. A group of scientists and discoverers in November went on an expedition initiated by the Russian Centre of Arctic Exploration to research the crater after pilots captured it on video in July 2014 which attracted the attention of world public. Participants managed to descend down to about 16 metres (52.4 feet) and reached the frozen surface of the base of the crater with a lake at least 10 metres (32.8 feet) deep below. Experts, including geologists and historians, have not come to a consensus about the origin of the funnel yet. REUTERS/Vladimir Pushkarev/Russian Centre of Arctic Exploration
Children make a line during a wrestling training session on the outskirts of Havana, November 1, 2014. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Tuesday, November 18, 2014
Children make a line during a wrestling training session on the outskirts of Havana, November 1, 2014. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
A Kurdish refugee girl, who is from the Syrian town of Kobani, cooks outside her tent at a refugee camp in the border town of Suruc, Sanliurfa province, in Turkey, November 20, 2014. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Thursday, November 20, 2014
A Kurdish refugee girl, who is from the Syrian town of Kobani, cooks outside her tent at a refugee camp in the border town of Suruc, Sanliurfa province, in Turkey, November 20, 2014. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
A general view shows the Zeno street frontline in Aleppo, November 18, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

Reuters / Tuesday, November 18, 2014
A general view shows the Zeno street frontline in Aleppo, November 18, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan
Officials of Muammar Gaddafi's government sit behind bars during a hearing at a courtroom in Tripoli, November 16, 2014. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny

Reuters / Sunday, November 16, 2014
Officials of Muammar Gaddafi's government sit behind bars during a hearing at a courtroom in Tripoli, November 16, 2014. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny
The image of United States President George Washington is seen on an engraving plate for a US one dollar bill at the Bureau of Engraving and Printing in Washington, November 14, 2014. The plate goes on the printing press which prints the currency. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Reuters / Friday, November 14, 2014
The image of United States President George Washington is seen on an engraving plate for a US one dollar bill at the Bureau of Engraving and Printing in Washington, November 14, 2014. The plate goes on the printing press which prints the currency. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Police arrest a protester, who was demanding the criminal indictment of a white police officer who shot dead an unarmed black teenager in August, after she was among others blocking traffic outside the Ferguson Police Station in Missouri, November 20, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Friday, November 21, 2014
Police arrest a protester, who was demanding the criminal indictment of a white police officer who shot dead an unarmed black teenager in August, after she was among others blocking traffic outside the Ferguson Police Station in Missouri, November 20, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
The Dome of the Rock is seen in the background as Palestinian youths practice their parkour skills during Friday prayers in Jerusalem's Old City, November 14, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Friday, November 14, 2014
The Dome of the Rock is seen in the background as Palestinian youths practice their parkour skills during Friday prayers in Jerusalem's Old City, November 14, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
The lava flow from the Kilauea Volcano is seen passing through the Pahoa transfer station outer fence near the village of Pahoa, Hawaii, November 13, 2014. REUTERS/USGS

Reuters / Friday, November 14, 2014
The lava flow from the Kilauea Volcano is seen passing through the Pahoa transfer station outer fence near the village of Pahoa, Hawaii, November 13, 2014. REUTERS/USGS
Family members Ana Maria Patino (L), Delia Patino (C), and Rafael Patino (R), become emotional while watching President Obama's national address in Phoenix, Arizona, November 20, 2014. Obama imposed the most sweeping immigration reform in a generation, easing the threat of deportation for about 4.7 million undocumented immigrants. REUTERS/Deanna Dent

Reuters / Thursday, November 20, 2014
Family members Ana Maria Patino (L), Delia Patino (C), and Rafael Patino (R), become emotional while watching President Obama's national address in Phoenix, Arizona, November 20, 2014. Obama imposed the most sweeping immigration reform in a generation, easing the threat of deportation for about 4.7 million undocumented immigrants. REUTERS/Deanna Dent
Local workers transport a piece of the Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 wreckage at the site of the plane crash near the village of Hrabove (Grabovo) in Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, November 20, 2014. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Reuters / Thursday, November 20, 2014
Local workers transport a piece of the Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 wreckage at the site of the plane crash near the village of Hrabove (Grabovo) in Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, November 20, 2014. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
Laborers rest as a boy playfully shovels coal at a yard in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad, November 20, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Thursday, November 20, 2014
Laborers rest as a boy playfully shovels coal at a yard in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad, November 20, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Japanese lawmakers including Toshihiro Nikai (3rd L), former Economy, Trade and Industry Minister, and Daishiro Yamagiwa (3rd R, back toward camera), State Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry, taste whale meat menu during a whale meat promotion event at a restaurant in the ministry in Tokyo, November 19, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Wednesday, November 19, 2014
Japanese lawmakers including Toshihiro Nikai (3rd L), former Economy, Trade and Industry Minister, and Daishiro Yamagiwa (3rd R, back toward camera), State Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry, taste whale meat menu during a whale meat promotion event at a restaurant in the ministry in Tokyo, November 19, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato
A girl walks past riot policemen guarding one of the access roads to Benito Juarez International airport after demonstrators staged a protest over the 43 missing Ayotzinapa students in Mexico City, November 20, 2014. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo

Reuters / Thursday, November 20, 2014
A girl walks past riot policemen guarding one of the access roads to Benito Juarez International airport after demonstrators staged a protest over the 43 missing Ayotzinapa students in Mexico City, November 20, 2014. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
