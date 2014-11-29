Edition:
Photos of the week

A demonstrator sits in front of a street fire during a demonstration following the grand jury decision in the Ferguson, Missouri shooting of Michael Brown, in Oakland.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 25, 2014
A relative of 32-year-old Palestinian man Fadel Halawa, whom medics said was shot dead by Israeli forces, mourns over his body during his funeral in Gaza City.

Reuters / Sunday, November 23, 2014
Members of two local cricket teams observe a moment of silence for Australian cricketer Phillip Hughes before their match in Kolkata, India. Australian cricketer Hughes died in a Sydney hospital on Thursday, two days after being struck by a ball that led to a "catastrophic" injury which caused "massive" bleeding to his brain and ultimately proved fatal.

Reuters / Thursday, November 27, 2014
Members of al Qaeda's Nusra Front carry their weapons as they move towards their positions near al-Zahra village, north of Aleppo city. Members of al Qaeda's Nusra Front and other Sunni Islamists seized an area south of the Shi'ite Muslim village in north Syria on Sunday after clashes with pro-government fighters, opposition activists said.

Reuters / Wednesday, November 26, 2014
Phil Mohun does a back flip off of his family home after clearing snow from the roof following a massive snowstorm in Cowlesville, New York.

Reuters / Saturday, November 22, 2014
A German riot police officer fights with Blockupy protester in front of the new European Central Bank headquarters in Frankfurt.

Reuters / Saturday, November 22, 2014
A man walks past a burning building during rioting after a grand jury returned no indictment in the shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 25, 2014
A man mourns over the covered body of his brother who was among four workers of an anti-polio drive campaign shot by gunmen, at a hospital morgue in Quetta, Pakistan, November 26, 2014. Gunmen killed three Pakistani women polio workers and their driver on Wednesday, in the most deadly attack on the health workers in two years.

Reuters / Wednesday, November 26, 2014
The Soyuz TMA-15M spacecraft carrying the International Space Station crew of Anton Shkaplerov of Russia, Terry Virts of the U.S. and Samantha Cristoforetti of Italy blasts off from the launch pad at the Baikonur cosmodrome.

Reuters / Sunday, November 23, 2014
Israeli prison guards sit beside a paramilitary border policeman at Jerusalem District court, November 23, 2014. Israeli prosecutors charged the policeman on Sunday in the fatal shooting of a teenage Palestinian protester, accusing him of deliberately switching his rubber bullets with the live round that killed the youth.

Reuters / Sunday, November 23, 2014
A passerby frightened by police action is helped on a pavement at Mongkok shopping district in Hong Kong.

Reuters / Wednesday, November 26, 2014
Sheep are gathered in front of the Eiffel tower in Paris during a demonstration of shepherds against the protection of wolves in France.

Reuters / Thursday, November 27, 2014
Iraqi Shi'ite fighters pose with an Islamic State flag which they pulled down on the front line in Jalawla, Diyala province. Iraqi forces said on Sunday they retook two towns north of Baghdad from Islamic State fighters, driving them from strongholds they had held for months and clearing a main road from the capital to Iran.

Reuters / Monday, November 24, 2014
Mariam, a 9-year-old girl, carries her brother as she stands with other children at an underground ancient cemetery in Jabal al-Zawiya in the southern countryside of Idlib in Syria, November 26, 2014. Residents are using ancient caves and cemeteries as underground shelters to hide in during shelling from forces loyal to President Bashar al-Assad.

Reuters / Thursday, November 27, 2014
Environmental activist Dr. Wayne Kublalsingh lies on a cot on the 65th day of his hunger strike, on the porch of his home in D'Abadie, northern Trinidad, November 20, 2014. Kublalsingh, 55, says he is prepared to continue his fast, even if it means giving up his life to stop construction of a controversial highway. The former university lecturer embarked on his extreme form of protest over the building of part of a highway which he says will affect fragile wetland eco-systems and several close-knit communities.

Reuters / Friday, November 21, 2014
A damaged dome is seen in yard of orthodox church damaged by recent shelling in Kuibyshevski district in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, November 25, 2014.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 25, 2014
Vice President of Greece's Farmers Association Dimitrios Melonis addresses his colleagues during a protest outside Greece's Agriculture Ministry in Athens, November 25, 2014. About 500 Greek farmers from across the country demonstrated in Athens demanding state funding.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 25, 2014
A snow-covered field is seen near Buffalo, New York.

Reuters / Friday, November 21, 2014
Rebel fighters aim their weapons as they take positions at the frontline against forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Maysaloun neighborhood in the old city of Aleppo.

Reuters / Monday, November 24, 2014
Students have lunch outdoors at a primary school in Tongguan village, Liping county, Guizhou province, China. According to the headmaster, there is a school dining room but students prefer eating outside as the room is dimly lit.

Reuters / Monday, November 24, 2014
A pro-democracy protester holding up a yellow umbrella, a symbol of the Occupy Central civil disobedience movement, chants slogans behind a barricade as she faces a line of policemen on the main Nathan Road at Mongkok shopping district in Hong Kong. Chinese characters on top of the banner read: "Revolution must win".

Reuters / Wednesday, November 26, 2014
A woman who lost her daughter attends a rally to condemn violence against women in La Paz, Bolivia.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 25, 2014
Shoppers wrestle over a television as they compete to purchase retail items on "Black Friday" at an Asda superstore in Wembley, north London.

Reuters / Friday, November 28, 2014
A butcher holding his blade stands among sacrificed buffalos inside an enclosed compound during the sacrificial ceremony of the "Gadhimai Mela" festival held in Bariyapur, Nepal.

Reuters / Friday, November 28, 2014
A masked pro-Russian protester sits on a chair as he poses for a picture inside a regional government building in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine April 25, 2014. Picture taken April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica (UKRAINE - Tags: POLITICS CIVIL UNREST PORTRAIT TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)

Reuters / Wednesday, April 30, 2014
Indonesian police use tear gas and water cannon to disperse supporters of presidential candidate Prabowo Subianto during a protest near the Constitutional Court in Jakarta August 21, 2014. Indonesia's Constitutional Court is expected to announce its verdict today on losing presidential candidate Prabowo Subianto's appeal against the outcome of last month's election. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside (INDONESIA - Tags: ELECTIONS POLITICS CIVIL UNREST TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)

Reuters / Thursday, August 21, 2014
