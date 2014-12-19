Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Dec 19, 2014 | 5:35pm EST

Photos of the week

A hostage runs towards a police officer outside Lindt cafe, where other hostages are being held, in Martin Place in central Sydney, Australia, December 15, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

A hostage runs towards a police officer outside Lindt cafe, where other hostages are being held, in Martin Place in central Sydney, Australia, December 15, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Monday, December 15, 2014
A hostage runs towards a police officer outside Lindt cafe, where other hostages are being held, in Martin Place in central Sydney, Australia, December 15, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Close
1 / 29
Women mourn their relative Mohammed Ali Khan, 15, a student who was killed during an attack by Taliban gunmen on the Army Public School, at his house in Peshawar, Pakistan, December 16, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Women mourn their relative Mohammed Ali Khan, 15, a student who was killed during an attack by Taliban gunmen on the Army Public School, at his house in Peshawar, Pakistan, December 16, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Tuesday, December 16, 2014
Women mourn their relative Mohammed Ali Khan, 15, a student who was killed during an attack by Taliban gunmen on the Army Public School, at his house in Peshawar, Pakistan, December 16, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Close
2 / 29
Locals watch from the beach as waves hit an Indonesian tanker that ran aground near Narathiwat in southern Thailand December 19, 2014. REUTERS/Surapan Boonthanom

Locals watch from the beach as waves hit an Indonesian tanker that ran aground near Narathiwat in southern Thailand December 19, 2014. REUTERS/Surapan Boonthanom

Reuters / Friday, December 19, 2014
Locals watch from the beach as waves hit an Indonesian tanker that ran aground near Narathiwat in southern Thailand December 19, 2014. REUTERS/Surapan Boonthanom
Close
3 / 29
Palestinian members of al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of the Hamas movement, display weapons during a military parade marking the 27th anniversary of Hamas' founding, in Gaza City December 14, 2014. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Palestinian members of al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of the Hamas movement, display weapons during a military parade marking the 27th anniversary of Hamas' founding, in Gaza City December 14, 2014. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Sunday, December 14, 2014
Palestinian members of al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of the Hamas movement, display weapons during a military parade marking the 27th anniversary of Hamas' founding, in Gaza City December 14, 2014. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Close
4 / 29
Rolene Strauss of South Africa (C) is crowned Miss World 2014, as Elizabeth Safrit of the U.S. (R) and Edina Kulczar of Hungary (L) who placed third and second respectively, look on at the ExCel Centre in east London, December 14, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Rolene Strauss of South Africa (C) is crowned Miss World 2014, as Elizabeth Safrit of the U.S. (R) and Edina Kulczar of Hungary (L) who placed third and second respectively, look on at the ExCel Centre in east London, December 14, 2014. REUTERS/Toby...more

Reuters / Sunday, December 14, 2014
Rolene Strauss of South Africa (C) is crowned Miss World 2014, as Elizabeth Safrit of the U.S. (R) and Edina Kulczar of Hungary (L) who placed third and second respectively, look on at the ExCel Centre in east London, December 14, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
5 / 29
Soldiers shout as they practice in temperatures of about minus 22 F in Heihe, Heilongjiang province, China, December 16, 2014. REUTERS/China Daily

Soldiers shout as they practice in temperatures of about minus 22 F in Heihe, Heilongjiang province, China, December 16, 2014. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / Tuesday, December 16, 2014
Soldiers shout as they practice in temperatures of about minus 22 F in Heihe, Heilongjiang province, China, December 16, 2014. REUTERS/China Daily
Close
6 / 29
Bystanders stand around the body of a suspected Ebola victim lying in a street in the town of Koidu, Kono district in Eastern Sierra Leone, December 18, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Bystanders stand around the body of a suspected Ebola victim lying in a street in the town of Koidu, Kono district in Eastern Sierra Leone, December 18, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Thursday, December 18, 2014
Bystanders stand around the body of a suspected Ebola victim lying in a street in the town of Koidu, Kono district in Eastern Sierra Leone, December 18, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
7 / 29
Shoes lie in blood on the auditorium floor at the Army Public School, which was attacked by Taliban gunmen, in Peshawar, Pakistan, December 17, 2014. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz

Shoes lie in blood on the auditorium floor at the Army Public School, which was attacked by Taliban gunmen, in Peshawar, Pakistan, December 17, 2014. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz

Reuters / Wednesday, December 17, 2014
Shoes lie in blood on the auditorium floor at the Army Public School, which was attacked by Taliban gunmen, in Peshawar, Pakistan, December 17, 2014. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz
Close
8 / 29
A grave digger looks at freshly dug graves for Ebola victim at a cemetery in Freetown, Sierra Leone, December 17, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

A grave digger looks at freshly dug graves for Ebola victim at a cemetery in Freetown, Sierra Leone, December 17, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Wednesday, December 17, 2014
A grave digger looks at freshly dug graves for Ebola victim at a cemetery in Freetown, Sierra Leone, December 17, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
9 / 29
Buddhist monks look at the Thai navy police boat which was swept over a mile inland during the 2004 Indian Ocean Tsunami as they visit a memorial in Khao Lak, in Thailand's Phang Nga province, north of the resort island of Phuket, December 14, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Buddhist monks look at the Thai navy police boat which was swept over a mile inland during the 2004 Indian Ocean Tsunami as they visit a memorial in Khao Lak, in Thailand's Phang Nga province, north of the resort island of Phuket, December 14, 2014....more

Reuters / Friday, December 19, 2014
Buddhist monks look at the Thai navy police boat which was swept over a mile inland during the 2004 Indian Ocean Tsunami as they visit a memorial in Khao Lak, in Thailand's Phang Nga province, north of the resort island of Phuket, December 14, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
10 / 29
Cho Hyun-ah, also known as Heather Cho, daughter of chairman of Korean Air Lines, Cho Yang-ho, is surrounded by media upon her arrival at the Seoul Western District Prosecutor's Office in Seoul December 17, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Cho Hyun-ah, also known as Heather Cho, daughter of chairman of Korean Air Lines, Cho Yang-ho, is surrounded by media upon her arrival at the Seoul Western District Prosecutor's Office in Seoul December 17, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Wednesday, December 17, 2014
Cho Hyun-ah, also known as Heather Cho, daughter of chairman of Korean Air Lines, Cho Yang-ho, is surrounded by media upon her arrival at the Seoul Western District Prosecutor's Office in Seoul December 17, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Close
11 / 29
Soldiers and rescue team members find the dead bodies of a mother and her child after a landslide at Sampang village in Banjarnegara, Indonesia, December 19, 2014. REUTERS/Idhad Zakaria/Antara Foto

Soldiers and rescue team members find the dead bodies of a mother and her child after a landslide at Sampang village in Banjarnegara, Indonesia, December 19, 2014. REUTERS/Idhad Zakaria/Antara Foto

Reuters / Friday, December 19, 2014
Soldiers and rescue team members find the dead bodies of a mother and her child after a landslide at Sampang village in Banjarnegara, Indonesia, December 19, 2014. REUTERS/Idhad Zakaria/Antara Foto
Close
12 / 29
Samples of products for sale are seen in a subsidized store, or "bodega" where Cubans can buy basic products with a ration book they receive annually from the government, in Havana December 18, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Samples of products for sale are seen in a subsidized store, or "bodega" where Cubans can buy basic products with a ration book they receive annually from the government, in Havana December 18, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, December 18, 2014
Samples of products for sale are seen in a subsidized store, or "bodega" where Cubans can buy basic products with a ration book they receive annually from the government, in Havana December 18, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
13 / 29
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, wearing a blindfold, is helped to ice a cake by Fynley Gooch, aged 7, as she promotes disability awareness while meeting with children at the newly established 23rd Poplar Beaver Scout Colony in east London December 16, 2014. REUTERS/Ben Stansall/Pool

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, wearing a blindfold, is helped to ice a cake by Fynley Gooch, aged 7, as she promotes disability awareness while meeting with children at the newly established 23rd Poplar Beaver Scout Colony in east London December...more

Reuters / Tuesday, December 16, 2014
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, wearing a blindfold, is helped to ice a cake by Fynley Gooch, aged 7, as she promotes disability awareness while meeting with children at the newly established 23rd Poplar Beaver Scout Colony in east London December 16, 2014. REUTERS/Ben Stansall/Pool
Close
14 / 29
A man rides his bicycle past the wreckage of MH17, a Malaysia Airlines Boeing 777 plane, at the site of the plane crash near the village of Hrabove (Grabovo) in Donetsk region, Ukraine, December 15, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

A man rides his bicycle past the wreckage of MH17, a Malaysia Airlines Boeing 777 plane, at the site of the plane crash near the village of Hrabove (Grabovo) in Donetsk region, Ukraine, December 15, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Monday, December 15, 2014
A man rides his bicycle past the wreckage of MH17, a Malaysia Airlines Boeing 777 plane, at the site of the plane crash near the village of Hrabove (Grabovo) in Donetsk region, Ukraine, December 15, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
15 / 29
Coast Guard members conduct flare training on Plum Island, Massachusetts December 15, 2014. REUTERS/U.S. Coast Guard/Petty Officer 3rd Class MyeongHi Clegg

Coast Guard members conduct flare training on Plum Island, Massachusetts December 15, 2014. REUTERS/U.S. Coast Guard/Petty Officer 3rd Class MyeongHi Clegg

Reuters / Thursday, December 18, 2014
Coast Guard members conduct flare training on Plum Island, Massachusetts December 15, 2014. REUTERS/U.S. Coast Guard/Petty Officer 3rd Class MyeongHi Clegg
Close
16 / 29
An army soldier stands in the Army Public School, which was attacked by Taliban gunmen, in Peshawar, Pakistan, December 17, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

An army soldier stands in the Army Public School, which was attacked by Taliban gunmen, in Peshawar, Pakistan, December 17, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Wednesday, December 17, 2014
An army soldier stands in the Army Public School, which was attacked by Taliban gunmen, in Peshawar, Pakistan, December 17, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Close
17 / 29
A bride from the Santa Marta slum is escorted by a police officer to her group wedding in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, December 17, 2014. A total of 16 couples took part in a mass wedding ceremony organized by the Police Peacekeeping Unit (UPP) as part of activities geared towards social enhancement of the slums. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

A bride from the Santa Marta slum is escorted by a police officer to her group wedding in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, December 17, 2014. A total of 16 couples took part in a mass wedding ceremony organized by the Police Peacekeeping Unit (UPP) as part of...more

Reuters / Wednesday, December 17, 2014
A bride from the Santa Marta slum is escorted by a police officer to her group wedding in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, December 17, 2014. A total of 16 couples took part in a mass wedding ceremony organized by the Police Peacekeeping Unit (UPP) as part of activities geared towards social enhancement of the slums. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Close
18 / 29
Lawyers, law students, legal staff and victims of police brutality participate in a "die-In" during a protest in front of the Stanley Mosk Courthouse in Los Angeles, California December 16, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Lawyers, law students, legal staff and victims of police brutality participate in a "die-In" during a protest in front of the Stanley Mosk Courthouse in Los Angeles, California December 16, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Reuters / Tuesday, December 16, 2014
Lawyers, law students, legal staff and victims of police brutality participate in a "die-In" during a protest in front of the Stanley Mosk Courthouse in Los Angeles, California December 16, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Close
19 / 29
A man, whose surname is He, cuddles the body of his dead wife during a sub-zero evening in Shenyang, Liaoning province December 17, 2014. The man sat by the roadside while holding his wife's body for almost two hours till his son came and persuaded him to bring the body home, according to local media. The wife had just bought medicine from a pharmacy when she collapsed in a street and died of heart failure. REUTERS/Stringer

A man, whose surname is He, cuddles the body of his dead wife during a sub-zero evening in Shenyang, Liaoning province December 17, 2014. The man sat by the roadside while holding his wife's body for almost two hours till his son came and persuaded...more

Reuters / Thursday, December 18, 2014
A man, whose surname is He, cuddles the body of his dead wife during a sub-zero evening in Shenyang, Liaoning province December 17, 2014. The man sat by the roadside while holding his wife's body for almost two hours till his son came and persuaded him to bring the body home, according to local media. The wife had just bought medicine from a pharmacy when she collapsed in a street and died of heart failure. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
20 / 29
Pope Francis, who's 78th birthday is today, blows out candles on a cake as he arrives to lead his general audience at the Vatican, December 17, 2014. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Pope Francis, who's 78th birthday is today, blows out candles on a cake as he arrives to lead his general audience at the Vatican, December 17, 2014. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Reuters / Wednesday, December 17, 2014
Pope Francis, who's 78th birthday is today, blows out candles on a cake as he arrives to lead his general audience at the Vatican, December 17, 2014. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Close
21 / 29
The rising sun lights smoke in the air as a man crosses the street near Forward Operating Base Fenty in the Nangarhar province of Afghanistan December 19, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

The rising sun lights smoke in the air as a man crosses the street near Forward Operating Base Fenty in the Nangarhar province of Afghanistan December 19, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Friday, December 19, 2014
The rising sun lights smoke in the air as a man crosses the street near Forward Operating Base Fenty in the Nangarhar province of Afghanistan December 19, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
22 / 29
Adama Tarawallie reacts near her husband Ibrahim, 31, a suspected Ebola victim, as they wait to be transported from Devils Hole North, west of Freetown, Sierra Leone, December 17, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Adama Tarawallie reacts near her husband Ibrahim, 31, a suspected Ebola victim, as they wait to be transported from Devils Hole North, west of Freetown, Sierra Leone, December 17, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Wednesday, December 17, 2014
Adama Tarawallie reacts near her husband Ibrahim, 31, a suspected Ebola victim, as they wait to be transported from Devils Hole North, west of Freetown, Sierra Leone, December 17, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
23 / 29
A protester scuffles with police officers while Chen Deming, president of China's Association for Relations Across the Taiwan Straits (ARATS), arrives at the Cross-Strait CEO Summit in Taipei, December 15, 2014. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang

A protester scuffles with police officers while Chen Deming, president of China's Association for Relations Across the Taiwan Straits (ARATS), arrives at the Cross-Strait CEO Summit in Taipei, December 15, 2014. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang

Reuters / Monday, December 15, 2014
A protester scuffles with police officers while Chen Deming, president of China's Association for Relations Across the Taiwan Straits (ARATS), arrives at the Cross-Strait CEO Summit in Taipei, December 15, 2014. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
Close
24 / 29
Rescuers search for survivors in the rubble of a collapsed residential building in Makongeni estate in Kenya's capital Nairobi December 17, 2014. REUTERS/Noor Khamis

Rescuers search for survivors in the rubble of a collapsed residential building in Makongeni estate in Kenya's capital Nairobi December 17, 2014. REUTERS/Noor Khamis

Reuters / Wednesday, December 17, 2014
Rescuers search for survivors in the rubble of a collapsed residential building in Makongeni estate in Kenya's capital Nairobi December 17, 2014. REUTERS/Noor Khamis
Close
25 / 29
A woman shouts slogans against police brutality while marching on the streets of Manhattan, New York December 13, 2014. REUTERS/Elizabeth Shafiroff

A woman shouts slogans against police brutality while marching on the streets of Manhattan, New York December 13, 2014. REUTERS/Elizabeth Shafiroff

Reuters / Saturday, December 13, 2014
A woman shouts slogans against police brutality while marching on the streets of Manhattan, New York December 13, 2014. REUTERS/Elizabeth Shafiroff
Close
26 / 29
People light candles in small caves near the Mar Saba Monastery in the Judean desert, east of the Palestinian West Bank city of Bethlehem, December 18, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

People light candles in small caves near the Mar Saba Monastery in the Judean desert, east of the Palestinian West Bank city of Bethlehem, December 18, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Thursday, December 18, 2014
People light candles in small caves near the Mar Saba Monastery in the Judean desert, east of the Palestinian West Bank city of Bethlehem, December 18, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
27 / 29
Window cleaners, dressed in horse (L) and sheep costumes featuring animal signs from the Chinese zodiac calendar, work during an event promoting the year-end and new year at a hotel in the business district of Tokyo December 19, 2014. The year of 2014 is the year of the horse and 2015 is the year of the sheep according to the Chinese zodiac calendar. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Window cleaners, dressed in horse (L) and sheep costumes featuring animal signs from the Chinese zodiac calendar, work during an event promoting the year-end and new year at a hotel in the business district of Tokyo December 19, 2014. The year of...more

Reuters / Friday, December 19, 2014
Window cleaners, dressed in horse (L) and sheep costumes featuring animal signs from the Chinese zodiac calendar, work during an event promoting the year-end and new year at a hotel in the business district of Tokyo December 19, 2014. The year of 2014 is the year of the horse and 2015 is the year of the sheep according to the Chinese zodiac calendar. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
28 / 29
A student is detained during a demonstration near the Ministry of Education at Santiago, Chile, December 18, 2014. Students were protesting against the increase in tariffs at their universities. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

A student is detained during a demonstration near the Ministry of Education at Santiago, Chile, December 18, 2014. Students were protesting against the increase in tariffs at their universities. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Thursday, December 18, 2014
A student is detained during a demonstration near the Ministry of Education at Santiago, Chile, December 18, 2014. Students were protesting against the increase in tariffs at their universities. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Close
29 / 29
View Again
View Next
Pictures of the year: Gaza

Pictures of the year: Gaza

Next Slideshows

Pictures of the year: Gaza

Pictures of the year: Gaza

Revisiting the 50 days of war between Israel and Hamas.

Dec 19 2014
Pictures of the year: Sports

Pictures of the year: Sports

Our top sports photos of the year.

Dec 18 2014
Pictures of the year: Rise of ISIS

Pictures of the year: Rise of ISIS

Images from the rise of Islamic State in 2014.

Dec 18 2014
Protecting the President

Protecting the President

The Secret Service detail surrounding President Obama.

Dec 18 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast