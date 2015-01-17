Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Jan 16, 2015 | 8:20pm EST

Photos of the week

A teenage boy carries his sibling in a slum on the outskirts of Lahore, January 12, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

A teenage boy carries his sibling in a slum on the outskirts of Lahore, January 12, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Monday, January 12, 2015
A teenage boy carries his sibling in a slum on the outskirts of Lahore, January 12, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Close
1 / 30
A man holds a giant pencil as he takes part in a Hundreds of thousands of French citizens solidarity march in the streets of Paris, January 11, 2015. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

A man holds a giant pencil as he takes part in a Hundreds of thousands of French citizens solidarity march in the streets of Paris, January 11, 2015. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Sunday, January 11, 2015
A man holds a giant pencil as he takes part in a Hundreds of thousands of French citizens solidarity march in the streets of Paris, January 11, 2015. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Close
2 / 30
The unmanned Falcon 9 rocket launched by SpaceX, on a cargo resupply service mission to the International Space Station, lifts off from the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Cape Canaveral, January 10, 2015. REUTERS/Scott Audette

The unmanned Falcon 9 rocket launched by SpaceX, on a cargo resupply service mission to the International Space Station, lifts off from the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Cape Canaveral, January 10, 2015. REUTERS/Scott Audette

Reuters / Saturday, January 10, 2015
The unmanned Falcon 9 rocket launched by SpaceX, on a cargo resupply service mission to the International Space Station, lifts off from the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Cape Canaveral, January 10, 2015. REUTERS/Scott Audette
Close
3 / 30
A man walks past a mural after heavy snowfall in Londonderry, northern Ireland, January 14, 2015. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

A man walks past a mural after heavy snowfall in Londonderry, northern Ireland, January 14, 2015. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Wednesday, January 14, 2015
A man walks past a mural after heavy snowfall in Londonderry, northern Ireland, January 14, 2015. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Close
4 / 30
Pallbearers carry the coffin of late satirical French magazine Charlie Hebdo cartoonist Bernard Verlhac, known as Tignous, after a tribute at the Montreuil town hall, near Paris, January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Pallbearers carry the coffin of late satirical French magazine Charlie Hebdo cartoonist Bernard Verlhac, known as Tignous, after a tribute at the Montreuil town hall, near Paris, January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Reuters / Thursday, January 15, 2015
Pallbearers carry the coffin of late satirical French magazine Charlie Hebdo cartoonist Bernard Verlhac, known as Tignous, after a tribute at the Montreuil town hall, near Paris, January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Close
5 / 30
An activist kicks the shields of the military police officers during a demonstration in the military zone of the 27th infantry battalion in Iguala, Guerrero, Mexico, January 12, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

An activist kicks the shields of the military police officers during a demonstration in the military zone of the 27th infantry battalion in Iguala, Guerrero, Mexico, January 12, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Reuters / Monday, January 12, 2015
An activist kicks the shields of the military police officers during a demonstration in the military zone of the 27th infantry battalion in Iguala, Guerrero, Mexico, January 12, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
Close
6 / 30
Juan Manuel Silva and Pablo Sisterna (not pictured) of Argentina crash in their Mercedes car during the 7th stage of the Dakar Rally from Iquique to Uyuni, Bolivia, January 10, 2015. REUTERS/Daniel Rodrigo

Juan Manuel Silva and Pablo Sisterna (not pictured) of Argentina crash in their Mercedes car during the 7th stage of the Dakar Rally from Iquique to Uyuni, Bolivia, January 10, 2015. REUTERS/Daniel Rodrigo

Reuters / Saturday, January 10, 2015
Juan Manuel Silva and Pablo Sisterna (not pictured) of Argentina crash in their Mercedes car during the 7th stage of the Dakar Rally from Iquique to Uyuni, Bolivia, January 10, 2015. REUTERS/Daniel Rodrigo
Close
7 / 30
Workers carry bricks by balancing them on their heads at a brick factory in Lalitpur, Nepal, January 12, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Workers carry bricks by balancing them on their heads at a brick factory in Lalitpur, Nepal, January 12, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Monday, January 12, 2015
Workers carry bricks by balancing them on their heads at a brick factory in Lalitpur, Nepal, January 12, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Close
8 / 30
An older model Ford Mustang sits on cinder blocks with missing wheels near an abandoned apartment building in Detroit, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

An older model Ford Mustang sits on cinder blocks with missing wheels near an abandoned apartment building in Detroit, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Reuters / Tuesday, January 13, 2015
An older model Ford Mustang sits on cinder blocks with missing wheels near an abandoned apartment building in Detroit, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Close
9 / 30
Belgian police inspect the entrance of an apartment in central Verviers, a town between Liege and the German border, in the east of Belgium, January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Belgian police inspect the entrance of an apartment in central Verviers, a town between Liege and the German border, in the east of Belgium, January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Reuters / Thursday, January 15, 2015
Belgian police inspect the entrance of an apartment in central Verviers, a town between Liege and the German border, in the east of Belgium, January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
Close
10 / 30
Teachers select and score thousands of paintings, by candidates for the provincial entrance examination for colleges of fine arts, on the ground of a hotel lobby, in Xi'an, Shaanxi province, China, January 12, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Teachers select and score thousands of paintings, by candidates for the provincial entrance examination for colleges of fine arts, on the ground of a hotel lobby, in Xi'an, Shaanxi province, China, January 12, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, January 13, 2015
Teachers select and score thousands of paintings, by candidates for the provincial entrance examination for colleges of fine arts, on the ground of a hotel lobby, in Xi'an, Shaanxi province, China, January 12, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
11 / 30
The flight data recorder of AirAsia QZ8501 is transferred to another container at the airbase in Pangkalan Bun, Central Kalimantan, Indonesia, January 12, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside

The flight data recorder of AirAsia QZ8501 is transferred to another container at the airbase in Pangkalan Bun, Central Kalimantan, Indonesia, January 12, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside

Reuters / Monday, January 12, 2015
The flight data recorder of AirAsia QZ8501 is transferred to another container at the airbase in Pangkalan Bun, Central Kalimantan, Indonesia, January 12, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
Close
12 / 30
Protesters hold up an illuminated sign reading Now during a demonstration in favor of the rights of prisoners from the armed Basque separatist organisation ETA, in Bilbao, Spain, January 10, 2015. The march called for an immediate end to the Spanish government policy of dispersing ETA prisoners throughout Spain. REUTERS/Vincent West

Protesters hold up an illuminated sign reading Now during a demonstration in favor of the rights of prisoners from the armed Basque separatist organisation ETA, in Bilbao, Spain, January 10, 2015. The march called for an immediate end to the Spanish...more

Reuters / Saturday, January 10, 2015
Protesters hold up an illuminated sign reading Now during a demonstration in favor of the rights of prisoners from the armed Basque separatist organisation ETA, in Bilbao, Spain, January 10, 2015. The march called for an immediate end to the Spanish government policy of dispersing ETA prisoners throughout Spain. REUTERS/Vincent West
Close
13 / 30
French President Francois Hollande is surrounded by Heads of state as they attend the solidarity march in the streets of Paris, January 11, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

French President Francois Hollande is surrounded by Heads of state as they attend the solidarity march in the streets of Paris, January 11, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Reuters / Sunday, January 11, 2015
French President Francois Hollande is surrounded by Heads of state as they attend the solidarity march in the streets of Paris, January 11, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Close
14 / 30
A Palestinian woman heats water on on a fire outside her house at Beach Refugee Camp in Gaza City, January 9, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

A Palestinian woman heats water on on a fire outside her house at Beach Refugee Camp in Gaza City, January 9, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Friday, January 09, 2015
A Palestinian woman heats water on on a fire outside her house at Beach Refugee Camp in Gaza City, January 9, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
15 / 30
A child holds hands with demonstrators while standing in front of federal policemen during a protest against the visit of Mexico's President Enrique Pena Nieto to the city, in Ciudad Juarez, January 14, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

A child holds hands with demonstrators while standing in front of federal policemen during a protest against the visit of Mexico's President Enrique Pena Nieto to the city, in Ciudad Juarez, January 14, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Wednesday, January 14, 2015
A child holds hands with demonstrators while standing in front of federal policemen during a protest against the visit of Mexico's President Enrique Pena Nieto to the city, in Ciudad Juarez, January 14, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Close
16 / 30
Men dressed as Chlaeuse, figures that scare away evil spirits, carry round bells and cowbells as they stand on a partially snow-covered meadow during the traditional Syvesterchlausen near the northeastern village of Urnaesch, Switzerland, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Men dressed as Chlaeuse, figures that scare away evil spirits, carry round bells and cowbells as they stand on a partially snow-covered meadow during the traditional Syvesterchlausen near the northeastern village of Urnaesch, Switzerland, January 13,...more

Reuters / Tuesday, January 13, 2015
Men dressed as Chlaeuse, figures that scare away evil spirits, carry round bells and cowbells as they stand on a partially snow-covered meadow during the traditional Syvesterchlausen near the northeastern village of Urnaesch, Switzerland, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Close
17 / 30
Residents wait to evacuate Babila town, after what activists said was a new ceasefire between forces loyal to Syria's president Bashar Al-Assad and rebel fighters in the towns of Babila and Beit-Sahm, in southeast Damascus, January 14, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Residents wait to evacuate Babila town, after what activists said was a new ceasefire between forces loyal to Syria's president Bashar Al-Assad and rebel fighters in the towns of Babila and Beit-Sahm, in southeast Damascus, January 14, 2015. ...more

Reuters / Wednesday, January 14, 2015
Residents wait to evacuate Babila town, after what activists said was a new ceasefire between forces loyal to Syria's president Bashar Al-Assad and rebel fighters in the towns of Babila and Beit-Sahm, in southeast Damascus, January 14, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
18 / 30
Gunmen gesture as they return to their car after the attack outside the offices of French satirical weekly newspaper Charlie Hebdo in this still image taken from amateur video shot in Paris, January 7, 2015. Twelve people were slain, including two police officers, during the attack. REUTERS/Reuters TV

Gunmen gesture as they return to their car after the attack outside the offices of French satirical weekly newspaper Charlie Hebdo in this still image taken from amateur video shot in Paris, January 7, 2015. Twelve people were slain, including two...more

Reuters / Tuesday, January 13, 2015
Gunmen gesture as they return to their car after the attack outside the offices of French satirical weekly newspaper Charlie Hebdo in this still image taken from amateur video shot in Paris, January 7, 2015. Twelve people were slain, including two police officers, during the attack. REUTERS/Reuters TV
Close
19 / 30
KTM rider Jakub Przygonski of Poland rides during the 9th stage of the Dakar Rally 2015 from Iquique to Calama, Chile, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

KTM rider Jakub Przygonski of Poland rides during the 9th stage of the Dakar Rally 2015 from Iquique to Calama, Chile, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters / Tuesday, January 13, 2015
KTM rider Jakub Przygonski of Poland rides during the 9th stage of the Dakar Rally 2015 from Iquique to Calama, Chile, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Close
20 / 30
A passenger without pants waits for the subway train during The No Pants Subway Ride in Mexico City, January 11, 2015. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

A passenger without pants waits for the subway train during The No Pants Subway Ride in Mexico City, January 11, 2015. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Sunday, January 11, 2015
A passenger without pants waits for the subway train during The No Pants Subway Ride in Mexico City, January 11, 2015. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Close
21 / 30
The 22-storey Yixin Mansion collapses after demolition by explosives as part of a urbanization project in Chongqing, China, January 14, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily

The 22-storey Yixin Mansion collapses after demolition by explosives as part of a urbanization project in Chongqing, China, January 14, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / Thursday, January 15, 2015
The 22-storey Yixin Mansion collapses after demolition by explosives as part of a urbanization project in Chongqing, China, January 14, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily
Close
22 / 30
(L-R, in mirror) U.S. Senators Lindsey Graham (R-SC) , Kelly Ayotte (R-NH) and John McCain (R-AZ) arrive for the start of a news conference to talk about new legislation to restrict prisoner transfers from the detention center at Guantanamo Bay, at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

(L-R, in mirror) U.S. Senators Lindsey Graham (R-SC) , Kelly Ayotte (R-NH) and John McCain (R-AZ) arrive for the start of a news conference to talk about new legislation to restrict prisoner transfers from the detention center at Guantanamo Bay, at...more

Reuters / Tuesday, January 13, 2015
(L-R, in mirror) U.S. Senators Lindsey Graham (R-SC) , Kelly Ayotte (R-NH) and John McCain (R-AZ) arrive for the start of a news conference to talk about new legislation to restrict prisoner transfers from the detention center at Guantanamo Bay, at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
23 / 30
French Police officers pay respects to the three officers killed during last week's attacks by Islamic militants as they attend a national tribute at Paris Prefecture, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

French Police officers pay respects to the three officers killed during last week's attacks by Islamic militants as they attend a national tribute at Paris Prefecture, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Reuters / Tuesday, January 13, 2015
French Police officers pay respects to the three officers killed during last week's attacks by Islamic militants as they attend a national tribute at Paris Prefecture, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Close
24 / 30
Divers take a part in an effort to recover a ship brought inland by Typhoon Haiyan in Tacloban, Philippines, January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Divers take a part in an effort to recover a ship brought inland by Typhoon Haiyan in Tacloban, Philippines, January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Thursday, January 15, 2015
Divers take a part in an effort to recover a ship brought inland by Typhoon Haiyan in Tacloban, Philippines, January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
25 / 30
A man bites a trout during an event promoting the Ice Festival on a frozen river in Hwacheon, south of the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas, January 10, 2015. The annual ice festival, one of the most famous and biggest festivals in South Korea, expects to see more than one milllion people attend. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

A man bites a trout during an event promoting the Ice Festival on a frozen river in Hwacheon, south of the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas, January 10, 2015. The annual ice festival, one of the most famous and biggest festivals in South...more

Reuters / Saturday, January 10, 2015
A man bites a trout during an event promoting the Ice Festival on a frozen river in Hwacheon, south of the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas, January 10, 2015. The annual ice festival, one of the most famous and biggest festivals in South Korea, expects to see more than one milllion people attend. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Close
26 / 30
Mourners gather for the burial ceremony in Jerusalem for Yohan Cohen, Yoav Hattab, Philippe Braham and Francois-Michel Saada, the victims of last Friday's attack on a Paris grocery, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Mourners gather for the burial ceremony in Jerusalem for Yohan Cohen, Yoav Hattab, Philippe Braham and Francois-Michel Saada, the victims of last Friday's attack on a Paris grocery, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Tuesday, January 13, 2015
Mourners gather for the burial ceremony in Jerusalem for Yohan Cohen, Yoav Hattab, Philippe Braham and Francois-Michel Saada, the victims of last Friday's attack on a Paris grocery, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
27 / 30
French Prime Minister Manuel Valls holds a copy of Charlie Hebdo with the title Tout est pardonne (All is forgiven) as he leaves the weekly cabinet meeting at the Elysee Palace in Paris, January 14, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

French Prime Minister Manuel Valls holds a copy of Charlie Hebdo with the title Tout est pardonne (All is forgiven) as he leaves the weekly cabinet meeting at the Elysee Palace in Paris, January 14, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Wednesday, January 14, 2015
French Prime Minister Manuel Valls holds a copy of Charlie Hebdo with the title Tout est pardonne (All is forgiven) as he leaves the weekly cabinet meeting at the Elysee Palace in Paris, January 14, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Close
28 / 30
A man walks along a newly-built tunnel, consisting of rainbow colors, in Zhengzhou, Henan province, China, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

A man walks along a newly-built tunnel, consisting of rainbow colors, in Zhengzhou, Henan province, China, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, January 14, 2015
A man walks along a newly-built tunnel, consisting of rainbow colors, in Zhengzhou, Henan province, China, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
29 / 30
A Sadhu, or a Hindu holy man, takes a dip at the confluence of the river Ganges and the Bay of Bengal, ahead of the Makar Sankranti festival at Sagar Island, south of Kolkata, India, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

A Sadhu, or a Hindu holy man, takes a dip at the confluence of the river Ganges and the Bay of Bengal, ahead of the Makar Sankranti festival at Sagar Island, south of Kolkata, India, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Tuesday, January 13, 2015
A Sadhu, or a Hindu holy man, takes a dip at the confluence of the river Ganges and the Bay of Bengal, ahead of the Makar Sankranti festival at Sagar Island, south of Kolkata, India, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Close
30 / 30
View Again
View Next
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Next Slideshows

Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Jan 16 2015
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Jan 15 2015
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Jan 14 2015
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Jan 13 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast