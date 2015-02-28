Photos of the week
A woman reacts as others help her walk at the cemetery before the funeral for the victims of a Carnival stampede in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, February 21, 2015. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Pro-democracy lawmaker Leung Kwok-hung throws an object at Hong Kong's Financial Secretary John Tsang (not pictured) to demand a universal retirement protection scheme during the annual budget report at the Legislative Council in Hong Kong February...more
Actress Emma Stone (L) compares her Lego Oscar statuette with actress Julianne Moore's genuine Oscar for best leading actress for her role in "Still Alice" at the Governors Ball following the 87th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 22,...more
A fighter of the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) fires an anti-aircraft weapon from Tel Tawil village in the direction of Islamic State fighters positioned in the countryside of the town of Tel Tamr February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Firefighters stand by a brazier as they demonstrate in London February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A man carries the body of his mother after what activists said were air strikes by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Marj Al Sultan, in the eastern Damascus suburb of Ghouta February 27, 2015. REUTERS/Amer Almohibany
Actor Jared Leto photobombs producer James W. Skotchdopole with this Best Picture award for the film "Birdman" and his guests at the 2015 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, California February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Sangita Magar, 16, cries as she lies down on a bed at a hospital while undergoing treatment after an unidentified person attacked her with a bottle of acid in Kathmandu February 22, 2015. Sangita and her friend Sima Basnet were attacked by the...more
Anti-eviction activists place furniture by the entrance door to the apartment of Emilia Montoya Vazquez while waiting for the police to carry out her family's eviction by the Municipal Housing and Land Company (EMVS) in Madrid February 25, 2015....more
Sadao Kimbara (L) rides on a Honda motorcycle with a sidecar he made out of an oil barrel as his grandson Rui smiles in the sidecar in Ome, outskirts of Tokyo February 14, 2015. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
A man pushes a wheelbarrow past a house damaged by fighting in the town of Debaltseve, Ukraine, February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Berber women wash a child in Ait Sghir village in the High Atlas region of Morocco February 14, 2015. The snowy foothills of the High Atlas mountains in Morocco are home to several Berber villages where the inhabitants make their living by farming,...more
Members of the Mauritanian special forces dance after a training session during Flintlock 2015, a U.S.-led military exercise, in Mao, Chad, February 21, 2015. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun
HIV-positive members of a self-help group pray at the start of a meeting in the village of Michelo, south of the Chikuni Mission in the south of Zambia February 23, 2015. The caregivers in the Jesuit-run home-based care project at the Chikuni Mission...more
Norbanu, a 60-year-old Rohingya, speaks with her daughter's boyfriend, who is now in Indonesia, from an internet hut in Thae Chaung village, home to thousands of displaced Rohingya Muslims near Sittwe, the capital of Rakhine State in western Myanmar...more
Singer Madonna falls during her performance at the BRIT music awards at the O2 Arena in Greenwich, London, February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Finland's Janne Ahonen soars past judges windows during the normal hill HS100 mixed team ski jumping event of the Nordic World Ski Championships in Falun February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A model reacts while getting her hair styled backstage before the presentation of the Hunter Autumn/Winter 2015 collection during London Fashion Week February 23, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Ophra Winfrey (C) congratulates John Legend (bottom R) and Common (bottom L), as actor David Oyelowo (top L) looks on, after "Glory" from the film "Selma" won the Oscar for best original song during the 87th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California...more
Musa Pabai holds his son Oliver for the first time after surviving Ebola, at his home in Walakor, February 19, 2015. Pabai left an Ebola treatment centre in Liberia in November, grateful to have survived a disease that has killed nearly 10,000 people...more
Activists of the Right Sector political party attend an anti-government march in Kiev February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Pedestrians walk past a truck with a giant Soviet Red Army hat seen on it, an installation created by Russian artist Vasily Slonov, during the annual "Winter Virage" motor sports festival dedicated to the Defender of the Fatherland Day on the...more
Pakistan Rangers soldier gestures as he instructs a female student of Nadirshaw Eduljee Dinshaw (NED) University during a counter-terrorism training demonstration at the Rangers Shooting & Saddle Club (RSSC) on the outskirts of Karachi, February 24,...more
Labourers work at the installation site of a new railway track on the outskirts of Agartala, capital of India's northeastern state of Tripura February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
A follower of the Holy Spirit Movement church performs rituals on a child at a shrine in Gulu town, north of Uganda capital Kampala February 15, 2015. The founder of the HSM, Alice Lakwena, is a cousin of Joseph Kony, founder and leader of the rebel...more
A woman and her son are seen in their 60-square-foot sub-divided flat, with a monthly rent of HK$3,800 ($487), in Hong Kong February 2, 2015. Hong Kong is expected to unveil measures to support low-income families and boost the city's labor market in...more
A child eats at a refugee camp at Myanmar's border town with China, in Kokang February 21, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Kanye West performs at the BRIT music awards at the O2 Arena in Greenwich, London, February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Neil Patrick Harris refers to a scene from the Oscar nominated film "Birdman" while hosting the 87th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A girl practices boxing at a local gym for disadvantaged youth in Kamukunnji, Nairobi February 23, 2015. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
The glow of the Aurora Borealis, or Northern Lights, is seen in the horizon in the Kawartha Lakes region, southern Ontario February 23, 2015. The colorful cosmic display of the northern lights is rarely seen in Ontario. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill
