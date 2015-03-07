Edition:
Photos of the week

Shi'ite fighters fire a rocket during clashes with Islamic State militants in Salahuddin province, Iraq, March 1, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmed Al-Hussaini

Reuters / Wednesday, March 04, 2015
A bride waits for her groom before a mass wedding ceremony of the Unification Church at Cheongshim Peace World Centre in Gapyeong, South Korea, March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Tuesday, March 03, 2015
Displaced Somali families help push a pick-up truck carrying personal belongings from a camp which was closed down early morning by Somali forces, leaving hundreds of families without shelter, in capital Mogadishu, Somalia March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Reuters / Wednesday, March 04, 2015
Delta flight 1086 is seen after it slid off the runway upon landing at New York's LaGuardia Airport March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Thursday, March 05, 2015
Etienne Ouamouno, father of Ebola patient zero, stands by the kapok tree where scientists say his two-year-old son might have contracted Ebola from bats in Meliandou, Guinea, February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Misha Hussain

Reuters / Tuesday, March 03, 2015
A grave digger works as his wife watches, at a cemetery where workers killed by a blast at the Zasyadko coal mine will be buried, in Donetsk, Ukraine, March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Thursday, March 05, 2015
Ash and lava spew from the Villarrica volcano, as seen from Pucon town in the south of Santiago, Chile, March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Lautaro Salinas

Reuters / Tuesday, March 03, 2015
Journalists report before the opening of the annual full session of the National People's Congress, the country's parliament, at Tiananmen Square in Beijing, China, March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Wednesday, March 04, 2015
A man carries the body of his mother after what activists said were air strikes by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Marj Al Sultan, in the eastern Damascus suburb of Ghouta February 27, 2015. REUTERS/Amer Almohibany

Reuters / Friday, February 27, 2015
Children dressed in costumes watch the annual parade marking the Jewish holiday of Purim in Holon, near Tel Aviv March 5, 2015. Purim is a celebration of the Jews' salvation from genocide in ancient Persia, as recounted in the Book of Esther. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Thursday, March 05, 2015
A widow daubed in colours dances as she takes part in the Holi celebrations organised by non-governmental organisation Sulabh International at a widows' ashram at Vrindavan in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Wednesday, March 04, 2015
Investigators inspect the body of Boris Nemtsov in central Moscow February 28, 2015. Russian opposition politician Nemtsov, an outspoken critic of President Vladimir Putin and Russia's involvement in the war in Ukraine, was shot dead steps from the Kremlin in central Moscow. REUTERS/George Malets

Reuters / Friday, February 27, 2015
Attendants wait to serve delegates with water during the opening of the annual full session of the National People's Congress, the country's parliament, at Great Hall of the People, in Beijing, China, March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / Wednesday, March 04, 2015
A heroin addict smokes heroin in Lamu, Kenya, November 21, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Thursday, March 05, 2015
Afghan survivors of an avalanche walk in the Abdullah Khil village of the Dara district of Panjshir province, Afghanistan, March 1, 2015. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Reuters / Monday, March 02, 2015
Former Republican Governor of Alaska Sarah Palin greets supporters after speaking at the 42nd annual Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at National Harbor, Maryland February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Thursday, February 26, 2015
Relatives of a Peshmerga fighter killed in a suicide attack in Sinjar province, mourn before the body is taken to a burial ceremony at a cemetery area for the Yazidi minority, in Sharya, on the outskirts of Duhok, Iraq, March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Reuters / Wednesday, March 04, 2015
A cleaner removes bloodstains from an earlier incident where U.S. ambassador to Seoul Mark Lippert was slashed in the face, at an art center in central Seoul March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Wednesday, March 04, 2015
A man takes pictures of a full scale replica of the sphinx, which is part of an unfinished movie and animation tourism theme park, in Chuzhou, Anhui province, China, March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, March 04, 2015
A firefighter carries a hose across a burnt out section of a mountainside along Cape Town's scenic Chapman's Peak Drive, South Africa,March 2, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Reuters / Monday, March 02, 2015
Bridal dresses are left outside closed shops after the shops' owners fled the town of Tel Tamr, Syria, March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Thursday, March 05, 2015
Firecrackers go off next to people during the Beehive Rockets Festival, ahead of the Chinese Lantern Festival in Tainan, southern Taiwan, March 4, 2015. Reuters/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, March 05, 2015
Several wild horses escape as a helicopter is used by the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) to gather wild horses into a trap along Highway 21 near the Sulphur Herd Management Area south of Garrison, Utah, February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Friday, February 27, 2015
Arthur Ward stands with his Pyrenean Mountain Dog Cody during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, central England, March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Thursday, March 05, 2015
An exhibitor arranges jewelry behind a window display at the Hong Kong International Jewelry Show March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Wednesday, March 04, 2015
Cats crowd the harbour on Aoshima Island in the Ehime prefecture in southern Japan February 25, 2015. An army of cats rules the remote island in southern Japan, curling up in abandoned houses or strutting about in a fishing village that is overrun with felines outnumbering humans six to one. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Tuesday, March 03, 2015
A man is seen next to a coffin containing the body of a migrant who died, on a navy ship at the Sicilian harbor of Augusta, Italy, March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Reuters / Wednesday, March 04, 2015
Ukrainian army armored vehicles, destroyed in fighting with the separatist self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic army, lie outside a terminal at Donetsk airport March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Tuesday, March 03, 2015
Buddhists holding candles encircle a large Buddha statue during Makha Bucha Day at a temple in Nakhon Pathom province on the outskirts of Bangkok, Thailand, March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Wednesday, March 04, 2015
A patient who was in a coma, embraces his mother at Sant'Anna hospital in Crotone, south of Italy, December 16, 2014. The patient was in a coma for 4 and a half years, following a motorbike accident, but is now able to recognize his mother after awakening a few months ago. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Reuters / Tuesday, March 03, 2015
Italian designer Giorgio Armani acknowledges the applause at the end of his Autumn/Winter 2015 /16 collection show during Milan Fashion Week, March 2, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Monday, March 02, 2015
Silicone dream dolls are seen at the workshop of the Dreamdoll company in Duppigheim near Strasbourg, France, December 2, 2014. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Reuters / Thursday, March 05, 2015
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (L) addresses a joint meeting of Congress, as U.S. Speaker of the House John Boehner (R-OH) looks on in the House Chamber on Capitol Hill in Washington, March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Reuters / Tuesday, March 03, 2015
Kenya Wildlife Service rangers burn 15 tonnes of ivory confiscated from smugglers and poachers to mark the World Wildlife Day at the Nairobi National Park March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Reuters / Tuesday, March 03, 2015
People protest against the killing of a homeless man by police in Los Angeles, California March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Tuesday, March 03, 2015
Rapper Snoop Lion, known as Snoop Dogg (C), performs next to models during the Etam Live Show Lingerie at Piscine Molitor during Paris Fashion Week March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Wednesday, March 04, 2015
Wrecked cars are pictured near a destroyed bridge near Donetsk airport, Ukraine, March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Tuesday, March 03, 2015
Enthusiasts walk on a trail during an event re-enacting the Crusaders' journey from the foothills of the Ayalon Valley to Jerusalem, near Latrun, Israel, February 27, 2015. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Friday, February 27, 2015
A Buddhist monk prays at the Wat Phra Dhammakaya temple in Pathum Thani province, north of Bangkok before a ceremony on Makha Bucha Day in Thailand, March 4, 2015. Makha Bucha Day honours Buddha and his teachings, and falls on the full moon day of the third lunar month. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Wednesday, March 04, 2015
