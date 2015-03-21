Photos of the week
Enraged Christians lynch a man they suspected of being involved in a suicide attack on a church in Lahore March 15, 2015. Bombs outside two churches in the Pakistani city of Lahore killed 14 people and wounded nearly 80 during Sunday services, and...more
Tsukimi Ayano stands in a classroom with scarecrows at a closed down school in the village of Nagoro on Shikoku Island in southern Japan February 24, 2015. Ayano made her first scarecrow 13 years ago to frighten off birds pecking at seeds in her...more
Fighters from Misrata fire weapons at Islamic State militants near Sirte March 15, 2015. Militants loyal to Islamic State, the group which has seized much of Iraq and Syria, have established a larger presence in central Libya in recent weeks. Islamic...more
NHRA top fuel dragster driver Larry Dixon (right) crashes and goes airborne alongside Doug Kalitta after his car broke in half during qualifying for the Gatornationals at Auto Plus Raceway at Gainesville March 14, 2015. Dixon walked away from the...more
An Israeli soldier casts his ballot for the parliamentary election behind a mobile voting booth in the West Bank Jewish settlement of Migdalim, near Ariel, March 17, 2015. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
President Barack Obama puts on his jacket before boarding Air Force One at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport to return to Washington from Phoenix, Arizona March 13, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A resident makes his pet pigeons fly away from the roof of his house in the old quarters of Delhi March 18, 2015. Some local residents carry out this activity during sunrise and sunset. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Four German police cars set on fire by anti-capitalist protesters burn near the European Central Bank (ECB) building hours before the official opening of its new headquarters in Frankfurt March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Rebel fighters from Suqour al-Sham Brigade prepare a locally made shell before launching it towards forces loyal to Syria's president Bashar Al-Assad in Idlib countryside March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamad Bayoush
An injured boy reacts in a field hospital after what activists said were air strikes by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Douma neighborhood of Damascus March 13, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Badra
A woman takes a nap inside a bus while waiting to cross the Uspenka border crossing between Ukraine and Russia, southeast from Donetsk March 15, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A river can be seen flowing through drought-affected farming areas in the western region of New South Wales March 19, 2015. According to the Australian Bureau of Meteorology, Australia recorded its second-hottest February since records began in 1910,...more
A squirt gun is used to spray alcohol into a party-goers mouth during spring break festivities in Panama City Beach, Florida March 12, 2015. Unwilling to evict spring break, a crucial season in a community where tourism brings in more than $1 billion...more
A policeman stops a 'Blockupy' anti-capitalist protester near the European Central Bank (ECB) building before the official opening of its new headquarters in Frankfurt March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
A woman wearing a scarf covering her face, to protect herself from pollution, walks in a park in Beijing, March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Kazakhs herd their sheep amid a heavy snowfall in Yili, Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region March 12, 2015. Around 400,000 livestock in Yili started the 10-day trip to their spring pasture at the end of winter, according to local media. REUTERS/China...more
Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif (C on left) and head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran Ali Akbar Salehi (C on right) talk outside with aides after a morning negotiation session with U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry over Iran's...more
A 15-year-old rebel soldier of the Myanmar National Democratic Alliance Army (MNDAA) inserts bullets into the clip of his rifle near a military base in Kokang region March 11, 2015. Fighting broke out last month between Myanmar's army and MNDAA,...more
Women from the Christian community mourn for a relative, who was one of the victims killed by a suicide attack on a church, during his funeral in Lahore, March 17, 2015. Suicide bombings outside two churches in Lahore killed 14 people and wounded...more
Supporters of Juventus cheer their team during the Champions League round of 16 second leg soccer match against Borussia Dortmund in Dortmund March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender
A model is prepared backstage before Sangue Novo show during Lisbon Fashion Week March 13, 2015. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Journalists (L) walk along the new Caminito del Rey (The King's Little Pathway) in El Chorro-Alora, near Malaga, southern Spain March 15, 2015. Dubbed by many media outlets as the world's scariest pathway, the three-kilometer long pathway, which was...more
A pit bull dog named OJ wears sunglasses as he stands on The Embarcadero with his owner in San Francisco, California March 16, 2015. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
An Afghan girl sits on a fence in Kabul March 17, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
A fan tries to take a photo of the podium ceremony after the Australian F1 Grand Prix at the Albert Park circuit in Melbourne March 15, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Reed
A bloodied demonstrator reacts after he was shot by police during a protest over evictions in Johannesburg March 18, 2015. Police fired rubber bullets to prevent protesters from marching to the mayor's office, according to local media....more
A pro-Russian rebel takes cover as a woman from inside a kiosk looks on, during what the rebels said was an anti-terrorist drill in Donetsk, March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Haitians push to cross the border between the Dominican Republic and Haiti in Malpasse, Haiti March 12, 2015. Haitians regularly cross to the Dominican Republic every Monday and Thursday to buy goods. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
A Likud party supporter reacts after hearing exit poll results in Tel Aviv March 17, 2015. Exit polls by Israel's leading television channels showed that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud party drew even with Isaac Herzog's Zionist Union in...more
A couple walks on a sandbar in the shallow sea at an archipelago of Los Roques, Venezuela, March 13, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Next Slideshows
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.