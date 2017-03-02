Edition:
Photos of the week

An Iraqi special forces soldier carries a woman injured during a battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic State fighters in Mosul, Iraq February 28, 2017. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Tuesday, February 28, 2017
A woman walks towards the border to cross at the U.S.-Canada border after arriving in a taxi with a group that claimed to be from Syria into Hemmingford, Quebec, Canada March 2, 2017. REUTERS/Dario Ayala

Reuters / Thursday, March 02, 2017
Carryn Owens, widow of Senior Chief Petty Officer William "Ryan" Owens, applauds with Ivanka Trump (R), daughter of President Donald Trump, after being mentioned by President Trump during his address to the joint session of Congress . REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Tuesday, February 28, 2017
Barry Jenkins looks at his engraved Oscar for Best Picture at the Governors Ball February 26, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Monday, February 27, 2017
A nurse cares for an abandoned infant with albinism at the Palna facility in Delhi, India March 1, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Wednesday, March 01, 2017
Taylor Henrich of Canada competes in the FIS Nordic Ski World Championships. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Friday, February 24, 2017
A girl walks amidst a dust storm on the banks of the Ganges river in Allahabad, India, February 24, 2017. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Reuters / Friday, February 24, 2017
A pro-settlement activist climbs onto a rooftop of a house to resist evacuation of some houses in the settlement of Ofra in the occupied West Bank, during an operation by Israeli forces to evict the houses, February 28, 2017. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Tuesday, February 28, 2017
A foreign activist argues with an Israeli soldier during a protest in the West Bank city of Hebron February 24, 2017. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

Reuters / Friday, February 24, 2017
A boy injured in a mortar attack walks toward an ambulance after being treated by medics in a field clinic as Iraqi forces battle with Islamic State militants, in western Mosul, Iraq March 2, 2017. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Thursday, March 02, 2017
Revelers celebrate "Ash Monday" by participating in a colorful "flour war", a traditional festivity marking the end of the carnival season and the start of the 40-day Lent period until the Orthodox Easter,in the port town of Galaxidi, Greece, February 27, 2017. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Monday, February 27, 2017
River systems can be seen flowing near sand dunes in outback Queensland, Australia February 12, 2017. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Tuesday, February 28, 2017
Confiscated sharing bicycles of different brands are seen at a parking lot of Huangpu District Vehicle Management Company in Shanghai, China, March 1, 2017. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, March 01, 2017
A reveller parades for the Tom Maior samba school during the carnival in Sao Paulo, Brazil, February 24, 2017. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Friday, February 24, 2017
Warren Beatty holds the card for the Best Picture Oscar awarded to "Moonlight," after announcing by mistake that "La La Land" was the winner. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Monday, February 27, 2017
A woman gestures as she approaches Iraqi special forces soldiers during a battle in Mosul, Iraq March 1, 2017 REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic.

Reuters / Wednesday, March 01, 2017
A man holds his South African identity document after being attacked by a mob in Pretoria, South Africa, February 24, 2017. Police fired tear gas, water cannon and rubber bullets to disperse rival marches by hundreds of protesters in Pretoria on Friday, after mobs looted stores this week believed to belong to immigrants. REUTERS/ James Oatway

Reuters / Friday, February 24, 2017
Revellers take part in a traditional event marking the last day of the carnival season called "Kusaki", a folk party and a re-enactment showing the "defeat of Death" where all roles are played by males, which takes place on Shrove Tuesday in the village of Jedlinsk near Radom, Poland February 28, 2017. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Reuters / Tuesday, February 28, 2017
Damaged seats are pictured amidst rubble of buildings in the northern Syrian town of al-Bab, Syria February 28, 2017. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Tuesday, February 28, 2017
Italy's Mount Etna, Europe's tallest and most active volcano, spews lava as it erupts on the southern island of Sicily, Italy February 28, 2017. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Reuters / Wednesday, March 01, 2017
