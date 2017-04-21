Photos of the week
Residents view the first iceberg of the season as it passes the South Shore, also known as "Iceberg Alley", near Ferryland Newfoundland, Canada April 16, 2017. REUTERS/Jody Martin
An injured demonstrators is been helped by another protester after clashing with riot police during the so-called "mother of all marches" against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela April 19, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Models struggle against strong wind before the rehearsal of Christian Dior's Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2017 live show to celebrate Dior's new flagship store at the rooftop of Ginza Six mall in Tokyo, Japan, April 19, 2017. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Photographers take pictures as the Soyuz MS-04 spacecraft carrying the crew of Jack Fischer of the U.S. and Fyodor Yurchikhin of Russia blasts off to the International Space Station (ISS) from the launchpad at the Baikonur Cosmodrome, Kazakhstan,...more
Ameen Mukdad, a violinist from Mosul who lived under ISIS's rule for two and a half years where they destroyed his musical instruments, performs at Nabi Yunus shrine in eastern Mosul, Iraq, April 19, 2017. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Migrants try to stay afloat after falling off their rubber dinghy during a rescue operation by the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship in the central Mediterranean in international waters some 15 nautical miles off the coast of...more
Members of the Torres and Ramos families pose for a photograph with the remains of Petrona Chavarria and Vilma Ramos who died in the El Mozote massacre, in the village of La Joya, Meanguera, El Salvador, December 11, 2016. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Conservative demonstrators and opposition protesters against U.S. President Donald Trump fight during a Patriots Day Free Speech Rally in Berkeley, California, April 15, 2017. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
An altar of a damaged church is seen in the town of Qaraqosh, south of Mosul, Iraq, April 11, 2017. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
California "weed nun" Christine Meeusen, 57, (R), and India Delgado, who goes by the name Sister Eevee, smoke a joint at Sisters of the Valley near Merced, California, April 18, 2017. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Head of a legendary ethnic Miao goddess statue is lifted at the construction site of the statue, in Jianhe County, Guizhou Province, April 15, 2017. REUTERS/Stringer
An opposition demonstrator blocks the way of an armored car as riot police clashes with demonstrators during the so-called "mother of all marches" against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela April 19, 2017. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Men share an ice-cream in Pyongyang, North Korea April 16, 2017. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Supporters of Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan wave national flags during a rally for the upcoming referendum in Konya, Turkey, April 14, 2017. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
President Donald Trump salutes a member of the military (not seen in photo) who had just sung the U.S. national anthem as he stands with a performer in an Easter Bunny costume at the White House Easter Egg Roll on the Truman Balcony of the White...more
Soap bubbles float past St Paul's Cathedral in central London, Britain April 17, 2017. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A dog hopes to be rescued in a destroyed area after mudslides caused by heavy rains leading several rivers to overflow, pushing sediment and rocks into buildings and roads, in Manizales, Colombia April 19, 2017. REUTERS/Santiago Osorio
Hindu Yuva Vahini member Kusum Singh, 30, poses inside the vigilante group's office in the city of Unnao, India, April 5, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
People cheer as a missile is driven past the stand with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and other high ranking officials during a military parade marking the 105th birth anniversary of country's founding father Kim Il Sung, in Pyongyang April 15,...more
Local residents reenact Jesus Christ's crucifixion during a Via Crucis representation on Good Friday in Cuevas del Campo, Spain, April 14, 2017. REUTERS/Pepe Marin
