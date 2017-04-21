Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Apr 21, 2017 | 5:55pm EDT

Photos of the week

Residents view the first iceberg of the season as it passes the South Shore, also known as "Iceberg Alley", near Ferryland Newfoundland, Canada April 16, 2017. REUTERS/Jody Martin

Residents view the first iceberg of the season as it passes the South Shore, also known as "Iceberg Alley", near Ferryland Newfoundland, Canada April 16, 2017. REUTERS/Jody Martin

Reuters / Tuesday, April 18, 2017
Residents view the first iceberg of the season as it passes the South Shore, also known as "Iceberg Alley", near Ferryland Newfoundland, Canada April 16, 2017. REUTERS/Jody Martin
1 / 20
An injured demonstrators is been helped by another protester after clashing with riot police during the so-called "mother of all marches" against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela April 19, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

An injured demonstrators is been helped by another protester after clashing with riot police during the so-called "mother of all marches" against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela April 19, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Wednesday, April 19, 2017
An injured demonstrators is been helped by another protester after clashing with riot police during the so-called "mother of all marches" against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela April 19, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
2 / 20
Models struggle against strong wind before the rehearsal of Christian Dior's Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2017 live show to celebrate Dior's new flagship store at the rooftop of Ginza Six mall in Tokyo, Japan, April 19, 2017. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Models struggle against strong wind before the rehearsal of Christian Dior's Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2017 live show to celebrate Dior's new flagship store at the rooftop of Ginza Six mall in Tokyo, Japan, April 19, 2017. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Wednesday, April 19, 2017
Models struggle against strong wind before the rehearsal of Christian Dior's Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2017 live show to celebrate Dior's new flagship store at the rooftop of Ginza Six mall in Tokyo, Japan, April 19, 2017. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
3 / 20
Photographers take pictures as the Soyuz MS-04 spacecraft carrying the crew of Jack Fischer of the U.S. and Fyodor Yurchikhin of Russia blasts off to the International Space Station (ISS) from the launchpad at the Baikonur Cosmodrome, Kazakhstan, April 20, 2017. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Photographers take pictures as the Soyuz MS-04 spacecraft carrying the crew of Jack Fischer of the U.S. and Fyodor Yurchikhin of Russia blasts off to the International Space Station (ISS) from the launchpad at the Baikonur Cosmodrome, Kazakhstan, April 20, 2017. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Reuters / Thursday, April 20, 2017
Photographers take pictures as the Soyuz MS-04 spacecraft carrying the crew of Jack Fischer of the U.S. and Fyodor Yurchikhin of Russia blasts off to the International Space Station (ISS) from the launchpad at the Baikonur Cosmodrome, Kazakhstan, April 20, 2017. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
4 / 20
Ameen Mukdad, a violinist from Mosul who lived under ISIS's rule for two and a half years where they destroyed his musical instruments, performs at Nabi Yunus shrine in eastern Mosul, Iraq, April 19, 2017. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Ameen Mukdad, a violinist from Mosul who lived under ISIS's rule for two and a half years where they destroyed his musical instruments, performs at Nabi Yunus shrine in eastern Mosul, Iraq, April 19, 2017. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / Wednesday, April 19, 2017
Ameen Mukdad, a violinist from Mosul who lived under ISIS's rule for two and a half years where they destroyed his musical instruments, performs at Nabi Yunus shrine in eastern Mosul, Iraq, April 19, 2017. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
5 / 20
Migrants try to stay afloat after falling off their rubber dinghy during a rescue operation by the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship in the central Mediterranean in international waters some 15 nautical miles off the coast of Zawiya in Libya, April 14, 2017. All 134 sub-Saharan migrants survived and were rescued by MOAS. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Migrants try to stay afloat after falling off their rubber dinghy during a rescue operation by the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship in the central Mediterranean in international waters some 15 nautical miles off the coast of Zawiya in Libya, April 14, 2017. All 134 sub-Saharan migrants survived and were rescued by MOAS. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / Monday, April 17, 2017
Migrants try to stay afloat after falling off their rubber dinghy during a rescue operation by the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship in the central Mediterranean in international waters some 15 nautical miles off the coast of Zawiya in Libya, April 14, 2017. All 134 sub-Saharan migrants survived and were rescued by MOAS. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
6 / 20
Members of the Torres and Ramos families pose for a photograph with the remains of Petrona Chavarria and Vilma Ramos who died in the El Mozote massacre, in the village of La Joya, Meanguera, El Salvador, December 11, 2016. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Members of the Torres and Ramos families pose for a photograph with the remains of Petrona Chavarria and Vilma Ramos who died in the El Mozote massacre, in the village of La Joya, Meanguera, El Salvador, December 11, 2016. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Wednesday, April 19, 2017
Members of the Torres and Ramos families pose for a photograph with the remains of Petrona Chavarria and Vilma Ramos who died in the El Mozote massacre, in the village of La Joya, Meanguera, El Salvador, December 11, 2016. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
7 / 20
Conservative demonstrators and opposition protesters against U.S. President Donald Trump fight during a Patriots Day Free Speech Rally in Berkeley, California, April 15, 2017. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Conservative demonstrators and opposition protesters against U.S. President Donald Trump fight during a Patriots Day Free Speech Rally in Berkeley, California, April 15, 2017. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Saturday, April 15, 2017
Conservative demonstrators and opposition protesters against U.S. President Donald Trump fight during a Patriots Day Free Speech Rally in Berkeley, California, April 15, 2017. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
8 / 20
An altar of a damaged church is seen in the town of Qaraqosh, south of Mosul, Iraq, April 11, 2017. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

An altar of a damaged church is seen in the town of Qaraqosh, south of Mosul, Iraq, April 11, 2017. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Friday, April 14, 2017
An altar of a damaged church is seen in the town of Qaraqosh, south of Mosul, Iraq, April 11, 2017. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
9 / 20
California "weed nun" Christine Meeusen, 57, (R), and India Delgado, who goes by the name Sister Eevee, smoke a joint at Sisters of the Valley near Merced, California, April 18, 2017. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

California "weed nun" Christine Meeusen, 57, (R), and India Delgado, who goes by the name Sister Eevee, smoke a joint at Sisters of the Valley near Merced, California, April 18, 2017. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Thursday, April 20, 2017
California "weed nun" Christine Meeusen, 57, (R), and India Delgado, who goes by the name Sister Eevee, smoke a joint at Sisters of the Valley near Merced, California, April 18, 2017. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
10 / 20
Head of a legendary ethnic Miao goddess statue is lifted at the construction site of the statue, in Jianhe County, Guizhou Province, April 15, 2017. REUTERS/Stringer

Head of a legendary ethnic Miao goddess statue is lifted at the construction site of the statue, in Jianhe County, Guizhou Province, April 15, 2017. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, April 20, 2017
Head of a legendary ethnic Miao goddess statue is lifted at the construction site of the statue, in Jianhe County, Guizhou Province, April 15, 2017. REUTERS/Stringer
11 / 20
An opposition demonstrator blocks the way of an armored car as riot police clashes with demonstrators during the so-called "mother of all marches" against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela April 19, 2017. REUTERS/Marco Bello

An opposition demonstrator blocks the way of an armored car as riot police clashes with demonstrators during the so-called "mother of all marches" against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela April 19, 2017. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Wednesday, April 19, 2017
An opposition demonstrator blocks the way of an armored car as riot police clashes with demonstrators during the so-called "mother of all marches" against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela April 19, 2017. REUTERS/Marco Bello
12 / 20
Men share an ice-cream in Pyongyang, North Korea April 16, 2017. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Men share an ice-cream in Pyongyang, North Korea April 16, 2017. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Sunday, April 16, 2017
Men share an ice-cream in Pyongyang, North Korea April 16, 2017. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
13 / 20
Supporters of Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan wave national flags during a rally for the upcoming referendum in Konya, Turkey, April 14, 2017. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Supporters of Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan wave national flags during a rally for the upcoming referendum in Konya, Turkey, April 14, 2017. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Friday, April 14, 2017
Supporters of Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan wave national flags during a rally for the upcoming referendum in Konya, Turkey, April 14, 2017. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
14 / 20
President Donald Trump salutes a member of the military (not seen in photo) who had just sung the U.S. national anthem as he stands with a performer in an Easter Bunny costume at the White House Easter Egg Roll on the Truman Balcony of the White House in Washington, April 17, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

President Donald Trump salutes a member of the military (not seen in photo) who had just sung the U.S. national anthem as he stands with a performer in an Easter Bunny costume at the White House Easter Egg Roll on the Truman Balcony of the White House in Washington, April 17, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Monday, April 17, 2017
President Donald Trump salutes a member of the military (not seen in photo) who had just sung the U.S. national anthem as he stands with a performer in an Easter Bunny costume at the White House Easter Egg Roll on the Truman Balcony of the White House in Washington, April 17, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
15 / 20
Soap bubbles float past St Paul's Cathedral in central London, Britain April 17, 2017. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Soap bubbles float past St Paul's Cathedral in central London, Britain April 17, 2017. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Monday, April 17, 2017
Soap bubbles float past St Paul's Cathedral in central London, Britain April 17, 2017. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
16 / 20
A dog hopes to be rescued in a destroyed area after mudslides caused by heavy rains leading several rivers to overflow, pushing sediment and rocks into buildings and roads, in Manizales, Colombia April 19, 2017. REUTERS/Santiago Osorio

A dog hopes to be rescued in a destroyed area after mudslides caused by heavy rains leading several rivers to overflow, pushing sediment and rocks into buildings and roads, in Manizales, Colombia April 19, 2017. REUTERS/Santiago Osorio

Reuters / Wednesday, April 19, 2017
A dog hopes to be rescued in a destroyed area after mudslides caused by heavy rains leading several rivers to overflow, pushing sediment and rocks into buildings and roads, in Manizales, Colombia April 19, 2017. REUTERS/Santiago Osorio
17 / 20
Hindu Yuva Vahini member Kusum Singh, 30, poses inside the vigilante group's office in the city of Unnao, India, April 5, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Hindu Yuva Vahini member Kusum Singh, 30, poses inside the vigilante group's office in the city of Unnao, India, April 5, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Monday, April 17, 2017
Hindu Yuva Vahini member Kusum Singh, 30, poses inside the vigilante group's office in the city of Unnao, India, April 5, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
18 / 20
People cheer as a missile is driven past the stand with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and other high ranking officials during a military parade marking the 105th birth anniversary of country's founding father Kim Il Sung, in Pyongyang April 15, 2017. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

People cheer as a missile is driven past the stand with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and other high ranking officials during a military parade marking the 105th birth anniversary of country's founding father Kim Il Sung, in Pyongyang April 15, 2017. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Saturday, April 15, 2017
People cheer as a missile is driven past the stand with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and other high ranking officials during a military parade marking the 105th birth anniversary of country's founding father Kim Il Sung, in Pyongyang April 15, 2017. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
19 / 20
Local residents reenact Jesus Christ's crucifixion during a Via Crucis representation on Good Friday in Cuevas del Campo, Spain, April 14, 2017. REUTERS/Pepe Marin

Local residents reenact Jesus Christ's crucifixion during a Via Crucis representation on Good Friday in Cuevas del Campo, Spain, April 14, 2017. REUTERS/Pepe Marin

Reuters / Friday, April 14, 2017
Local residents reenact Jesus Christ's crucifixion during a Via Crucis representation on Good Friday in Cuevas del Campo, Spain, April 14, 2017. REUTERS/Pepe Marin
20 / 20
