Edith Torres, 18, from Honduras poses for a photograph with her newborn baby at a migrant shelter, known as The 72, in Tenosique, Tabasco, Mexico, April 12, 2017. "I left Honduras for a better future whether it's in Mexico or in the United States. In...more

Edith Torres, 18, from Honduras poses for a photograph with her newborn baby at a migrant shelter, known as The 72, in Tenosique, Tabasco, Mexico, April 12, 2017. "I left Honduras for a better future whether it's in Mexico or in the United States. In Honduras it's very difficult," Torres said. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Close