Photos of the week
Flames and smoke billow as firefighters deal with a serious fire in the Grenfell Tower apartment block at Latimer Road in West London, Britain June 14, 2017. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A protester holds a national flag as a bank branch, housed in the magistracy of the Supreme Court of Justice, burns during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, in Caracas, Venezuela June 12, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Baraka Lusambo, 7, a Tanzanian with albinism who had an arm chopped off in a witchcraft-driven attack, puts on his shirt during a prosthetic fitting while he sucks on his lollipop, at the Shriners Hospital in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, May 30, 2017....more
Iraqi soldiers from 9th Armoured Division give drops of water to a dehydrated child rescued earlier by soldiers at the frontline, during the ongoing fighting between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants near the Old City in western Mosul, Iraq...more
Trump advisers Steve Bannon (back L) and Jared Kushner (back R) listen as President Donald Trump meets with members of his Cabinet at the White House in Washington, June 12, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Dalyan Johnston, 14, (L-R) Lisa Rubio, 51, and Isabel Balboa, 50, pose for a portrait during the Resist March against President Donald Trump in West Hollywood, California, U.S., June 11, 2017. Balboa said: "He's not going to change so we're going to...more
Coal workers travel on the back of their lorry in Barsana, India, June 13, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A teenager holds a cooker at a camp for people displaced from fighting in the Islamic State stronghold of Raqqa, in Ain Issa, Syria June 14, 2017. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Actor and comedian Bill Cosby arrives as the jury deliberates during his sexual assault trial at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pennsylvania, June 13, 2017. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Riot police detain a demonstrator during an anti-corruption protest in central St. Petersburg, Russia, June 12, 2017. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May waits for the result of the vote in her constituency at the count centre for the general election in Maidenhead, June 9, 2017. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Police investigate a shooting scene after a gunman opened fire on Republican members of Congress during a baseball practice near Washington in Alexandria, Virginia, June 14, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
A couple laugh as they cuddle on a sofa looking at the neon signs and artworks in God's Own Junkyard gallery and cafe in London, Britain, March 31, 2017. REUTERS/Russell Boyce
Khan Agha, 28, sits in a swimming pool during his practice in Kabul, Afghanistan May 16, 2017. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Adamu Mohammed, 23, a member of the local militia group known as CJTF, poses for a portrait in a compound in the city of Maiduguri, northern Nigeria June 5, 2017. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye
Dancers perform during a general rehearsal of "Kreatur" (Creature) by German choreographer Sasha Waltz in collaboration with artist and fashion designer Iris van Herpen and light designer Urs Schoenebaum in Berlin, Germany June 8, 2017....more
French President Emmanuel Macron and wife Brigitte vote in the first of two rounds of parliamentary elections in Le Touquet, France, June 11, 2017. REUTERS/Christophe Petit Tesson/Pool
Spain's Rafael Nadal celebrates with the trophy after winning the French Open final against Switzerland's Stan Wawrinka in Paris, France, June 11, 2017. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
A woman kneels at the place where 17-year-old demonstrator Neomar Lander died during riots at a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela, June 8, 2017. The sign reads: "No more blood." REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
A Babyclon Animatronic baby has its batteries recharged during the Bilbao Reborn Doll Show, a trade fair featuring hyperrealist silicone and vinyl babies, known as "Reborns", in Bilbao, northern Spain, June 11, 2017. REUTERS/Vincent West
