Thu Jun 29, 2017

Photos of the week

Rescue workers pull a rescue dog across a river at the site of a landslide in the village of Xinmo, Mao County, Sichuan Province, China June 25, 2017. CNS/An Yuan via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, June 25, 2017
A couple kiss next to of the bonfire on the Poniente beach celebrating the summer solstice in Gijon, Spain, June 24, 2017. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

Reuters / Friday, June 23, 2017
A demonstrator holding a rudimentary shield and a knife poses for a picture before a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela, May 27, 2017. He said: "I protest because the situation is very tough and we are going hungry. We really need a change." REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Thursday, June 29, 2017
A gymnast performs on a trampoline at the Petit Palais in Paris, France, June 23, 2017 as Paris transforms into a giant Olympic park to celebrate International Olympic Days with a variety of sporting events for the public across the city during two days as the city bids to host the 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters / Friday, June 23, 2017
Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13) gang members wait to be escorted upon their arrival at the maximum-security jail in Zacatecoluca, El Salvador, June 22, 2017. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Thursday, June 22, 2017
A destroyed al-Hadba minaret at Grand al-Nuri Mosque (L) is seen in Mosul, Iraq June 27, 2017. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / Tuesday, June 27, 2017
A horse stands in front a bullet-riddled wall at Beirut Hippodrome, Lebanon, April 30, 2017. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi

Reuters / Thursday, June 29, 2017
White Nationalist leader Richard Spencer (C) chants back at counter-protestors as self-proclaimed "White Nationalists" and "Alt-Right" supporters gather for what they called a "Freedom of Speech" rally at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, U.S. June 25, 2017. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Reuters / Sunday, June 25, 2017
A Muslim man plays with his daughter along the shore of the Mediterranean Sea during the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr, in Ashkelon, Israel June 26, 2017. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Monday, June 26, 2017
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi hugs U.S. President Donald Trump as they give joint statements in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, June 26, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Monday, June 26, 2017
Relatives of victims react at the site of a landslide in the village of Xinmo, Mao County, Sichuan Province, China June 26, 2017. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Monday, June 26, 2017
People enjoy a sunny day at the sea front of Adler in Sochi, Russia, June 26, 2017. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Monday, June 26, 2017
People attend Eid al-Fitr prayers to mark the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan at a play ground in the suburb of Sale, Morocco June 26, 2017. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Reuters / Monday, June 26, 2017
Debris and smoke are seen after an OV-10 Bronco aircraft released a bomb, during an airstrike, as government troops continue their assault against insurgents from the Maute group, who have taken over parts of Marawi city, Philippines June 23, 2017. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / Friday, June 23, 2017
A Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) fighter sit as medics treat his comrades injured by sniper fired by Islamic State militants in a field hospital in Raqqa, Syria June 28, 2017. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Wednesday, June 28, 2017
Australian Senator Larissa Waters of the Greens Party breastfeeds her daughter Alia Joy as she speaks in the Australian Senate on school funding at Parliament House in Canberra, Australia, June 22, 2017. AAP/Lukas Coch/via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, June 22, 2017
Members of the Philippine National Police Special Action Force ride on a truck in Iligan, as government forces continue their assault against insurgents from the Maute group, who have taken over large parts of Marawi City, Philippines June 24, 2017. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Saturday, June 24, 2017
French President Emmanuel Macron returns the ball while sitting in a wheelchair as he plays tennis on the Pont Alexandre III in Paris, France, June 24, 2017. The French capital is transformed into a giant Olympic park to celebrate International Olympic Days with a variety of sporting events for the public across the city during two days as the city bids to host the 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters / Saturday, June 24, 2017
Women dressed as handmaids from the novel, film and television series "The Handmaid's Tale" demonstrate against cuts for Planned Parenthood in the Republican U.S. Senate healthcare bill at the Capitol in Washington, June 27, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Tuesday, June 27, 2017
Blood spatter and a gun are left on the pavement under Macarthur bridge in the Sta Cruz district of Manila after police rushed three men, who were dead on arrival, to a public hospital on June 15, 2017. REUTERS/Dondi Tawatao

Reuters / Thursday, June 29, 2017
