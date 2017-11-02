Photos of the week
Photographers help a Rohingya refugee to come out of Naf River as they cross the Myanmar-Bangladesh border in Palong Khali, near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
A remote-controlled witch flies over a southern California neighborhood after sunset on Halloween night in Encinitas. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A man sifts through rubbish in the Yamuna river in Delhi, India. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Rose McGowan raises her fist after addressing the audience during the opening session of the three-day Women's Convention in Detroit. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
Pro-unity supporters take part in a demonstration in central Barcelona, Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Caroline Ventura looks down at flowers she laid for victims outside a police barricade on the bike path next to West Street a day after a man driving a rented pickup truck mowed down pedestrians and cyclists along the Hudson River in Manhattan....more
People try to put out a fire at properties set ablaze by rioters in Kawangware slums in Nairobi, Kenya. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Descendants of soldiers from the Australian and New Zealand Army Corps (ANZAC) take part in a dress rehearsal of a re-enactment of the famous World War One cavalry charge known as the "Battle of Beersheba", when ANZAC soldiers conquered Turkish...more
People gather around bodies of Palestinians killed in a tunnel near the border between Israel and central Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A replica equestrian statue of King Edward VII is nudged into position by Jon McCurley of art duo Life Of A Craphead, allowing it to float down the Don River during a performance in Toronto, Canada. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
Youths train along the shore of the Mediterranean Sea in Ashkelon, Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Rohingya refugees shelter from the rain as they wait to receive permission from the Bangladeshi army to continue their way after crossing the Bangladesh-Myanmar border, at a port in Teknaf, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Ishetu Kinfe, 59, a mechanic, poses next to his 1965 model Volkswagen Beetle car at a garage in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. He has driven the car for 19 years. "I can drive it anywhere because it is strong, easy to maintain and affordable", Kinfe said....more
Samantha Hanahentzen, 17, poses for a #MeToo portrait in Detroit. Hanahentzen said: "When I saw the #MeToo hashtag I was just coming to terms with my sexual assault. It happened when I was in middle school by one of my teachers. It took me a while to...more
The group Colla els Capgrossos de Mataro form a human tower called 'Castell' during the All Saints Day in Vilafranca del Penedes town, near Barcelona, Spain. REUTERS/Juan Medina
A visitor wearing a T-Rex costume uses the lavatory at the London Comic Con in east London. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Residents who returned from evacuation centers walk past a bullet-ridden house believed to have been rented by pro-Islamic State militant group leaders Isnilon Hapilon and Omar Maute before their attack on the region, in Basak, Malutlut district in...more
Prima ballerina Deborah Ribeiro, soloist of the Rio de Janeiro's Municipal Theatre, performs during a protest of the theatre's artists against the non-payment of their salaries and the economic crisis in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Ricardo...more
President Trump's former campaign manager Paul Manafort departs U.S. District Court after a hearing in the first charges stemming from a special counsel investigation of possible Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election, in Washington....more
A Rohingya refugee woman holds her baby as she walks after crossing the Naf river at the Bangladesh-Myanmar border in Palong Khali, near Cox�s Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
