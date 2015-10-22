Photos of the week
A Palestinian vehicle strikes an Israeli motorist, who died later, in the West Bank city of Hebron October 20, 2015. A Palestinian vehicle ran over and killed an Israeli motorist whom a Reuters photographer said was using a club to hit Palestinian...more
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (3rd R) and wife Ri Sol Ju (4th L) enjoy an art performance given by the Chongbong Band to mark the 70th anniversary of the founding of the Workers' Party of Korea (WPK) in this undated photo released by North Korea's...more
Liberal Party leader Justin Trudeau kisses his wife Sophie Gregoire as he arrives to give his victory speech after Canada's federal election in Montreal, Quebec, October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
A devotee of the Chinese Samkong Shrine walks with knives pierced through his cheeks during a procession celebrating the annual vegetarian festival in Phuket, Thailand, October 16, 2015. The festival, featuring face-piercing, spirit mediums and...more
The dead body of Jomar Aguayo is seated at a table with domino tiles and with a condom placed in one of his hands in San Juan, October 19, 2015. Aguayo's family decided, with the help of a funeral home that specializes in embalming techniques, to...more
Democratic U.S. presidential candidate Hillary Clinton poses for a picture with supporter Maria Anita Monsivaiz, who has her hair styled with Clinton's image, at the end of a "Latinos for Hillary" rally in San Antonio, Texas October 15, 2015....more
A migrant's child sleeps as it is seen in a rain cover at the border crossing from Slovenia in Trnovec, Croatia October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
DJ Evans Mireku Kissi (R) and fashion stylist Daniel Quist ride a motorcycle in front of a street side bar in Accra, Ghana. June 10, 2015. Young artists in Ghana's capital have evolved a new style that is turning heads and challenging accepted...more
Fans watch the quarter-final Rugby World Cup action between Ireland and Argentina in Cardiff, Wales, October 19, 2015. Action Images via Reuters / Andrew Boyers Livepic
A student stands in front of others as they attend a class inside a school in a rebel-controlled area of the eastern Ghouta of Damascus, Syria October 19, 2015. The new school year in eastern Ghouta of Damascus was postponed several time this year...more
Drones fly in synchronization above attending conference goers as they dine outside along the ocean during the opening remarks at the beginning of the Wall Street Journal Digital Live ( WSJDLive ) conference at the Montage hotline Laguna Beach,...more
A fan dressed as an Imperial Royal Guard character from "Star Wars" poses for a photo in front of five hundred replicas of Stormtroopers at the Juyongguan section of the Great Wall of China during a promotional event for "Star Wars: The Force...more
A mounted policeman leads a group of migrants near Dobova, Slovenia October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic
Teachers and students exercise on the playground located on the roof of a kindergarten building, in Xi'an, Shaanxi province, China, October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
A young girl covers herself from the rain with a banana leaf next to a man in the sea on the outskirts of Colon City October 17, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Vice President Joe Biden announces he will not seek the 2016 Democratic presidential nomination with his wife Jill at his side in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington October 21, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
The father (bottom C) of two children who were burnt alive, with his hands bandaged, wails next to the bodies of his children wrapped in white shrouds, as he along with other villagers block a national highway during a protest against the crime at...more
A Yemeni soldier, pictured through a vehicle's windscreen, which was damaged by a bullet, gestures out of the window, in Marib, Yemen October 15, 2015. Marib is a city that is heavily armed even by the standards of Yemen, where the ready availability...more
A tricycle and residents are pulled on a farm tractor trailer along a flooded highway in Zaragoza, Nueva Ecija in northern Philippines October 20, 2015, after the province was hit by Typhoon Koppu. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
A dolphin jumps in front of a raft overcrowded by Syrian refugees while crossing a part of the Aegean Sea from Turkey (seen in the background) to the Greek island of Lesbos October 21, 2015.REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Next Slideshows
Russia's campaign in Syria
Images from the Russian bombing campaign in Syria.
Mets heading to World Series
The New York Mets sweep the Chicago Cubs to win the NLCS.
Flashback: Benghazi attack
Images from the attack that killed U.S. Ambassador Christopher Stevens and three other Americans.
1985 and now
On the eve of Back to the Future day, the date Marty McFly traveled to in the film, we compare the world in 1985 with now.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.