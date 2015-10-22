Edition:
Photos of the week

A Palestinian vehicle strikes an Israeli motorist, who died later, in the West Bank city of Hebron October 20, 2015. A Palestinian vehicle ran over and killed an Israeli motorist whom a Reuters photographer said was using a club to hit Palestinian protesters and cars on a roadside in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. Israeli police said the man had stopped his car after stones were thrown at it. The driver of the Palestinian vehicle, which the photographer said the Israeli had hit with his club, later turned himself in to Palestinian police. Neither they nor Israeli police commented immediately on whether they believed he had struck the Israeli deliberately. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

Reuters / Tuesday, October 20, 2015
A Palestinian vehicle strikes an Israeli motorist, who died later, in the West Bank city of Hebron October 20, 2015. A Palestinian vehicle ran over and killed an Israeli motorist whom a Reuters photographer said was using a club to hit Palestinian protesters and cars on a roadside in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. Israeli police said the man had stopped his car after stones were thrown at it. The driver of the Palestinian vehicle, which the photographer said the Israeli had hit with his club, later turned himself in to Palestinian police. Neither they nor Israeli police commented immediately on whether they believed he had struck the Israeli deliberately. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (3rd R) and wife Ri Sol Ju (4th L) enjoy an art performance given by the Chongbong Band to mark the 70th anniversary of the founding of the Workers' Party of Korea (WPK) in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang on October 19, 2015. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Monday, October 19, 2015
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (3rd R) and wife Ri Sol Ju (4th L) enjoy an art performance given by the Chongbong Band to mark the 70th anniversary of the founding of the Workers' Party of Korea (WPK) in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang on October 19, 2015. REUTERS/KCNA
Liberal Party leader Justin Trudeau kisses his wife Sophie Gregoire as he arrives to give his victory speech after Canada's federal election in Montreal, Quebec, October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Reuters / Tuesday, October 20, 2015
Liberal Party leader Justin Trudeau kisses his wife Sophie Gregoire as he arrives to give his victory speech after Canada's federal election in Montreal, Quebec, October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
A devotee of the Chinese Samkong Shrine walks with knives pierced through his cheeks during a procession celebrating the annual vegetarian festival in Phuket, Thailand, October 16, 2015. The festival, featuring face-piercing, spirit mediums and strict vegetarianism celebrates the local Chinese community's belief that abstinence from meat and various stimulants during the ninth lunar month of the Chinese calendar will help them obtain good health and peace of mind. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Friday, October 16, 2015
A devotee of the Chinese Samkong Shrine walks with knives pierced through his cheeks during a procession celebrating the annual vegetarian festival in Phuket, Thailand, October 16, 2015. The festival, featuring face-piercing, spirit mediums and strict vegetarianism celebrates the local Chinese community's belief that abstinence from meat and various stimulants during the ninth lunar month of the Chinese calendar will help them obtain good health and peace of mind. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
The dead body of Jomar Aguayo is seated at a table with domino tiles and with a condom placed in one of his hands in San Juan, October 19, 2015. Aguayo's family decided, with the help of a funeral home that specializes in embalming techniques, to have him sit at a table at his mother's bar for the wake. Aguayo was 23 years old when he was shot dead during a shootout, according to local media. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

Reuters / Monday, October 19, 2015
The dead body of Jomar Aguayo is seated at a table with domino tiles and with a condom placed in one of his hands in San Juan, October 19, 2015. Aguayo's family decided, with the help of a funeral home that specializes in embalming techniques, to have him sit at a table at his mother's bar for the wake. Aguayo was 23 years old when he was shot dead during a shootout, according to local media. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
Democratic U.S. presidential candidate Hillary Clinton poses for a picture with supporter Maria Anita Monsivaiz, who has her hair styled with Clinton's image, at the end of a "Latinos for Hillary" rally in San Antonio, Texas October 15, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Abate

Reuters / Thursday, October 15, 2015
Democratic U.S. presidential candidate Hillary Clinton poses for a picture with supporter Maria Anita Monsivaiz, who has her hair styled with Clinton's image, at the end of a "Latinos for Hillary" rally in San Antonio, Texas October 15, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Abate
A migrant's child sleeps as it is seen in a rain cover at the border crossing from Slovenia in Trnovec, Croatia October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Reuters / Monday, October 19, 2015
A migrant's child sleeps as it is seen in a rain cover at the border crossing from Slovenia in Trnovec, Croatia October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
DJ Evans Mireku Kissi (R) and fashion stylist Daniel Quist ride a motorcycle in front of a street side bar in Accra, Ghana. June 10, 2015. Young artists in Ghana's capital have evolved a new style that is turning heads and challenging accepted notions of African fashion. Their passions span fine art, graphic design, music and, above all, clothes that attract notice in a city where most men wear conservative Western suits or, on special occasions, shirts made from traditional fabrics. "I like the fact that it is creating drama in the minds of the people," Kissi said. The group publishes selfies on social media, projecting their style to an audience far beyond Accra. REUTERS/Francis Kokoroko

Reuters / Tuesday, October 20, 2015
DJ Evans Mireku Kissi (R) and fashion stylist Daniel Quist ride a motorcycle in front of a street side bar in Accra, Ghana. June 10, 2015. Young artists in Ghana's capital have evolved a new style that is turning heads and challenging accepted notions of African fashion. Their passions span fine art, graphic design, music and, above all, clothes that attract notice in a city where most men wear conservative Western suits or, on special occasions, shirts made from traditional fabrics. "I like the fact that it is creating drama in the minds of the people," Kissi said. The group publishes selfies on social media, projecting their style to an audience far beyond Accra. REUTERS/Francis Kokoroko
Fans watch the quarter-final Rugby World Cup action between Ireland and Argentina in Cardiff, Wales, October 19, 2015. Action Images via Reuters / Andrew Boyers Livepic

Reuters / Sunday, October 18, 2015
Fans watch the quarter-final Rugby World Cup action between Ireland and Argentina in Cardiff, Wales, October 19, 2015. Action Images via Reuters / Andrew Boyers Livepic
A student stands in front of others as they attend a class inside a school in a rebel-controlled area of the eastern Ghouta of Damascus, Syria October 19, 2015. The new school year in eastern Ghouta of Damascus was postponed several time this year due to airstrikes by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad on the area in the last weeks, activists said. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Monday, October 19, 2015
A student stands in front of others as they attend a class inside a school in a rebel-controlled area of the eastern Ghouta of Damascus, Syria October 19, 2015. The new school year in eastern Ghouta of Damascus was postponed several time this year due to airstrikes by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad on the area in the last weeks, activists said. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Drones fly in synchronization above attending conference goers as they dine outside along the ocean during the opening remarks at the beginning of the Wall Street Journal Digital Live ( WSJDLive ) conference at the Montage hotline Laguna Beach, California October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Monday, October 19, 2015
Drones fly in synchronization above attending conference goers as they dine outside along the ocean during the opening remarks at the beginning of the Wall Street Journal Digital Live ( WSJDLive ) conference at the Montage hotline Laguna Beach, California October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A fan dressed as an Imperial Royal Guard character from "Star Wars" poses for a photo in front of five hundred replicas of Stormtroopers at the Juyongguan section of the Great Wall of China during a promotional event for "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" film, on the outskirts of Beijing, China, October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / Tuesday, October 20, 2015
A fan dressed as an Imperial Royal Guard character from "Star Wars" poses for a photo in front of five hundred replicas of Stormtroopers at the Juyongguan section of the Great Wall of China during a promotional event for "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" film, on the outskirts of Beijing, China, October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A mounted policeman leads a group of migrants near Dobova, Slovenia October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic

Reuters / Tuesday, October 20, 2015
A mounted policeman leads a group of migrants near Dobova, Slovenia October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic
Teachers and students exercise on the playground located on the roof of a kindergarten building, in Xi'an, Shaanxi province, China, October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, October 21, 2015
Teachers and students exercise on the playground located on the roof of a kindergarten building, in Xi'an, Shaanxi province, China, October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
A young girl covers herself from the rain with a banana leaf next to a man in the sea on the outskirts of Colon City October 17, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Saturday, October 17, 2015
A young girl covers herself from the rain with a banana leaf next to a man in the sea on the outskirts of Colon City October 17, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Vice President Joe Biden announces he will not seek the 2016 Democratic presidential nomination with his wife Jill at his side in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington October 21, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Wednesday, October 21, 2015
Vice President Joe Biden announces he will not seek the 2016 Democratic presidential nomination with his wife Jill at his side in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington October 21, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
The father (bottom C) of two children who were burnt alive, with his hands bandaged, wails next to the bodies of his children wrapped in white shrouds, as he along with other villagers block a national highway during a protest against the crime at Ballabhgarh in the northern state of Haryana, India, October 21, 2015. Police in northern India have arrested four men over allegations that they burnt alive the two low-caste children, an official said on Wednesday, a case that triggered a street protest and drew condemnation from an opposition leader. Authorities ruled out caste violence as a motive for the crime but India has a long history of such incidents, and the attack will feed concerns over rising intolerance after the rumor-fueled killing of a Muslim man by a Hindu mob recently. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Wednesday, October 21, 2015
The father (bottom C) of two children who were burnt alive, with his hands bandaged, wails next to the bodies of his children wrapped in white shrouds, as he along with other villagers block a national highway during a protest against the crime at Ballabhgarh in the northern state of Haryana, India, October 21, 2015. Police in northern India have arrested four men over allegations that they burnt alive the two low-caste children, an official said on Wednesday, a case that triggered a street protest and drew condemnation from an opposition leader. Authorities ruled out caste violence as a motive for the crime but India has a long history of such incidents, and the attack will feed concerns over rising intolerance after the rumor-fueled killing of a Muslim man by a Hindu mob recently. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A Yemeni soldier, pictured through a vehicle's windscreen, which was damaged by a bullet, gestures out of the window, in Marib, Yemen October 15, 2015. Marib is a city that is heavily armed even by the standards of Yemen, where the ready availability of weapons helped start civil war and is now preventing anyone coming out on top. Yemenis often say there are three guns for every person, a boast that has become an urgent concern in a country where the United Nations says the humanitarian situation is "critical". REUTERS/Angus McDowall

Reuters / Sunday, October 18, 2015
A Yemeni soldier, pictured through a vehicle's windscreen, which was damaged by a bullet, gestures out of the window, in Marib, Yemen October 15, 2015. Marib is a city that is heavily armed even by the standards of Yemen, where the ready availability of weapons helped start civil war and is now preventing anyone coming out on top. Yemenis often say there are three guns for every person, a boast that has become an urgent concern in a country where the United Nations says the humanitarian situation is "critical". REUTERS/Angus McDowall
A tricycle and residents are pulled on a farm tractor trailer along a flooded highway in Zaragoza, Nueva Ecija in northern Philippines October 20, 2015, after the province was hit by Typhoon Koppu. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / Tuesday, October 20, 2015
A tricycle and residents are pulled on a farm tractor trailer along a flooded highway in Zaragoza, Nueva Ecija in northern Philippines October 20, 2015, after the province was hit by Typhoon Koppu. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
A dolphin jumps in front of a raft overcrowded by Syrian refugees while crossing a part of the Aegean Sea from Turkey (seen in the background) to the Greek island of Lesbos October 21, 2015.REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Wednesday, October 21, 2015
A dolphin jumps in front of a raft overcrowded by Syrian refugees while crossing a part of the Aegean Sea from Turkey (seen in the background) to the Greek island of Lesbos October 21, 2015.REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
