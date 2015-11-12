Photos of the week
A resident rides his bicycle near what activists said was an exploded cluster bomb shell in the town of Douma, eastern Ghouta in Damascus November 5, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Horses run in front of workers as they wait for tourists at the Giza pyramids on the outskirts of Cairo, Egypt, November 8, 2015. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
A man sleeps at a 24-hour McDonald's restaurant in Hong Kong, China November 10, 2015. A large number of homeless people sleeping on the street has long been been a problem in Hong Kong mainly due to its high rent and soaring property. In recent...more
A supporter of U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump holds a pumpkin painted in the likeness of Trump as he waits to get into a campaign event in Springfield, Illinois, November 9, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young
A rescue worker searches for victims at Bento Rodrigues district that was covered with mud after a dam owned by Vale SA and BHP Billiton Ltd burst, in Mariana, Brazil, November 8, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Models Yekaterina Razumova (R) and Inna Magomedova present "The Alive Painting" body art work by Russian artist Maria Gasanova during the Art Krasnoyarsk annual festival in the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, Russia November 6, 2015. REUTERS/Ilya...more
A female orangutan and her baby are rescued by animal welfare group, International Animal Rescue (IAR) while trying to escape forest fires and angry villagers in Katapang, West Kalimantan province in this handout photo taken on October 14, 2015 and...more
A group from the student drop-in center at the Carter Community Center watch the Veteran's Day parade passing through Lebanon, New Hampshire November 11, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Undercover Israeli security personnel point their pistols as they move towards Palestinian protesters during clashes in the West Bank city of Bethlehem November 6, 2015. REUTERS/Abdelrahman Younis
A stewardess holding a lightsabre poses for photos with visitors during a tour of the Star Wars themed All Nippon Airways ANA R2D2 Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft at Singapore's Changi Airport November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Gisele Marie, a Muslim woman and professional heavy metal musician, smokes a cigarette before a fund raising concert for Syrian refugges in Brazil, in Rio de Janeiro November 8, 2015. Based in Sao Paulo, Marie, 42, is the granddaughter of German...more
Women sit in the pews while attending Big Bethel AME church in Atlanta, United States September 20, 2015. The church, under the leadership of the Reverend John Foster, is one of the oldest African American congregations in the Sweet Auburn...more
Salt pans and dams are scattered across drought effected farmland in South Australia, November 12, 2015. A pioneering Australian scheme to improve the management of water in the world's driest inhabited continent is facing its first real test as an...more
Britain's Prince Charles watches on as Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall holds a knife as they visit Seppeltsfield Winery in South Australia's Barossa Valley, November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Daniel Kalisz/Pool
A car is surrounded by sheep as they return home from grazing fields outside Tbilisi, Georgia, November 11, 2015. Twice a year, in spring at the start of the grazing season and in autumn at season's end, herds of sheep cross the country during a long...more
A girl looks at a bird fishing in the sea in Cancun, October 14, 2015. Cancun's transformation in the 1970s from a small Caribbean fishing village into a strip of nightclubs and high-rise hotels has reduced biodiversity and polluted water resources...more
A man's umbrella is blown by wind during a heavy rain in Yantai, Shandong province, November 6, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
A riot policeman runs through a fire caused by petrol bomb thrown by youths during brief clashes between police and protesters during a 24-hour general strike in central Athens, Greece, November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A long exposure photo shows thousands of lifejackets left by migrants and refugees, piled up at a garbage dump site on the Greek island of Lesbos, November 9, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds up his hands in a "namaste", an Indian gesture of greeting, as he arrives at Heathrow Airport for a three-day official visit, in London, November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Brady/Pool
Next Slideshows
Greeks on strike
Greece's workers stage a nationwide walkout to protest austerity measures.
Hong Kong's McSleepers
McDonald's 24-hour locations have become popular alternatives for people, know as McRefugees or McSleepers, to spend the night in a city with soaring housing...
Australia from above
The Land Down Under as seen from the air.
Undercover Israeli forces raid hospital
Israeli undercover forces raid a West Bank hospital, shooting dead a Palestinian during an attempt to detain another man suspected of carrying out a stabbing.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.