Photos of the week

A resident rides his bicycle near what activists said was an exploded cluster bomb shell in the town of Douma, eastern Ghouta in Damascus November 5, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Horses run in front of workers as they wait for tourists at the Giza pyramids on the outskirts of Cairo, Egypt, November 8, 2015. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

A man sleeps at a 24-hour McDonald's restaurant in Hong Kong, China November 10, 2015. A large number of homeless people sleeping on the street has long been been a problem in Hong Kong mainly due to its high rent and soaring property. In recent years, McDonald's 24-hour fast food shops opening all over the city have become popular alternatives for people, know as McRefugees or McSleepers, to spend the night in a safer and more comfortable way than on the street. McDonald's Hong Kong said in a statement that it is accommodating to people staying long in the restaurant for their own respective reasons, while striking a good balance to ensure that customers enjoy their dining experience. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

A supporter of U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump holds a pumpkin painted in the likeness of Trump as he waits to get into a campaign event in Springfield, Illinois, November 9, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

A rescue worker searches for victims at Bento Rodrigues district that was covered with mud after a dam owned by Vale SA and BHP Billiton Ltd burst, in Mariana, Brazil, November 8, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Models Yekaterina Razumova (R) and Inna Magomedova present "The Alive Painting" body art work by Russian artist Maria Gasanova during the Art Krasnoyarsk annual festival in the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, Russia November 6, 2015. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

A female orangutan and her baby are rescued by animal welfare group, International Animal Rescue (IAR) while trying to escape forest fires and angry villagers in Katapang, West Kalimantan province in this handout photo taken on October 14, 2015 and released to Reuters on November 11, 2015. IAR said its workers provided medical treatment to the mother orangutan, who suffered minor skin wounds and removed a rope tied around its wrist, before releasing them into a forest conservation owned by an oil palm company on October 14. The baby was not injured. REUTERS/International Animal Rescue/Handout via Reuters

A group from the student drop-in center at the Carter Community Center watch the Veteran's Day parade passing through Lebanon, New Hampshire November 11, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Undercover Israeli security personnel point their pistols as they move towards Palestinian protesters during clashes in the West Bank city of Bethlehem November 6, 2015. REUTERS/Abdelrahman Younis

A stewardess holding a lightsabre poses for photos with visitors during a tour of the Star Wars themed All Nippon Airways ANA R2D2 Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft at Singapore's Changi Airport November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Gisele Marie, a Muslim woman and professional heavy metal musician, smokes a cigarette before a fund raising concert for Syrian refugges in Brazil, in Rio de Janeiro November 8, 2015. Based in Sao Paulo, Marie, 42, is the granddaughter of German Catholics, and converted to Islam several months after her father passed away in 2009. Marie, who wears the Burka, has been fronting her brothers' heavy metal band "Spectrus" since 2012. "People do not expect to see a Muslim woman who uses a burqa, practices the religion properly and is a professional guitarist who plays in a heavy metal band, so many people are shocked by it. But other people are curious and find it interesting, and others think that it is cool, but definitely, many people are shocked," said Marie. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Women sit in the pews while attending Big Bethel AME church in Atlanta, United States September 20, 2015. The church, under the leadership of the Reverend John Foster, is one of the oldest African American congregations in the Sweet Auburn neighborhood. In the Bible Belt of southern U.S. states, Kentucky and Georgia among them, church and religion are ever present, from well-attended services to prayer groups and choirs. Crosses hang from necklaces and prayers are said before meals and Little League baseball sessions. Even so, Americans as a whole are becoming less religious, judging by such markers as church attendance, prayer and belief in God, according to a recent poll by Pew Research Center. REUTERS/Brittany Greeson

Salt pans and dams are scattered across drought effected farmland in South Australia, November 12, 2015. A pioneering Australian scheme to improve the management of water in the world's driest inhabited continent is facing its first real test as an intensifying El Nino threatens crops and builds tensions between farmers and environmentalists. An El Nino, a warming of sea-surface temperatures in the Pacific, is already causing drought and other extreme weather, affecting millions of people across parts of the world, and experts warn that the intensifying weather pattern could emerge as one of the strongest on record. REUTERS/David Gray

Britain's Prince Charles watches on as Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall holds a knife as they visit Seppeltsfield Winery in South Australia's Barossa Valley, November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Daniel Kalisz/Pool

A car is surrounded by sheep as they return home from grazing fields outside Tbilisi, Georgia, November 11, 2015. Twice a year, in spring at the start of the grazing season and in autumn at season's end, herds of sheep cross the country during a long march of hundreds of kilometres. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

A girl looks at a bird fishing in the sea in Cancun, October 14, 2015. Cancun's transformation in the 1970s from a small Caribbean fishing village into a strip of nightclubs and high-rise hotels has reduced biodiversity and polluted water resources as infrastructure struggles to keep up. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

A man's umbrella is blown by wind during a heavy rain in Yantai, Shandong province, November 6, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

A riot policeman runs through a fire caused by petrol bomb thrown by youths during brief clashes between police and protesters during a 24-hour general strike in central Athens, Greece, November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

A long exposure photo shows thousands of lifejackets left by migrants and refugees, piled up at a garbage dump site on the Greek island of Lesbos, November 9, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds up his hands in a "namaste", an Indian gesture of greeting, as he arrives at Heathrow Airport for a three-day official visit, in London, November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Brady/Pool

