Photos of the week
French fire brigade members aid an injured individual near the Bataclan concert hall following fatal shootings in Paris, November 13, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
People observe a minute of silence at the Trocadero in front the Eiffel Tower to pay tribute to the victims of the series of deadly attacks on Friday in Paris, November 16, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Belgian special forces police climb high on an apartment block during a raid, in search of suspected muslim fundamentalists linked to the deadly attacks in Paris, in the Brussels suburb of Molenbeek, November 16. 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman
A Red Cross volunteer carries a Syrian refugee baby off an overcrowded raft at a beach on the Greek island of Lesbos, November 16, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Models walk in the Alfa Romeo Giula, which made its North American debut during the Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles, November 18, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A woman drinks wine in a hot bath with coloured water representing wine at the Hakone Kowaki-en Yunessun spa resort during an event marking Beaujolais Nouveau Day in Hakone west of Tokyo, November 19, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
U.S. first lady Michelle Obama does the Conga with actor Josh Segarra (L) and choreographer Sergio Trujillo (R) during a student workshop honoring the history of Broadway at the White House, November 16, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A Hindu woman steps over a child in a ritual seeking blessings for the child from the Sun god Surya during the Hindu religious festival of Chatt Puja in Kolkata, India, November 17, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A Tibetan woman carries a child as they visit Namtso lake in the Tibet Autonomous Region, China, November 18, 2015. Located four hours' drive from Lhasa at an altitude of around 15, 479 ft above sea level, Namtso lake is not only the highest...more
Children, wearing red neckerchiefs, a symbol of the Pioneer Organization, salute while posing for a picture during a ceremony for the inauguration of 18 newly adopted members at a local school in the southern settlement of Kazminskoye in Stavropol...more
Children look out from airplane windows before flying to Tirana and Pristina, from Munich airport, Germany, November 18, 2015. About 90 migrants from Albania and Kosovo were deported on Wednesday after their bid for asylum was declined....more
Cotton grows in a field around a home in Florence, Alabama, October 23, 2015. Fields along the Mississippi River Delta once gleamed white in the autumn with acre upon acre of cotton ready to be picked. This year U.S. farmers planted the fewest acres...more
Republican presidential candidate Ben Carson pulls a microphone off his jacket as he exits a news conference at the Green Valley Ranch resort in Henderson, Nevada, November 16, 2015. Carson announced that he sent to a letter to Congress urging the...more
Andrew Culver (L) and Peggy Wendel (R) observe the flooded waters of the Stillaguamish River, which overtook a roadway in Stanwood, Washington, November 18, 2015. At least three people were killed and about 250,000 homes and businesses were without...more
A rose placed in a bullet hole in a restaurant window the day after a series of deadly attacks in Paris , November 14, 2015. The note reads "In the Name of What?" REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
A model wears a bazin dress made by designer Fadi Maiga in Bamako, Mali, October 21, 2015. Gasps of delight filled the convention hall as models, decked out in Mali's signature bazin fabric in crimson reds, indigoes and neon greens, strutted the...more
A burnt mosque by Yazidi people is seen in the town of Sinjar, Iraq, November 16, 2015. Before it was overrun by Islamic State, Sinjar and the surrounding villages were home to about 200,000 people, mainly Kurdish and Arab Muslims - both Sunni and...more
Doctors treat an injured civilian in a field hospital after what activists said was shelling by forces of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Douma neighborhood of Damascus, Eastern Ghouta, Syria, November 19, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A woman rides a purebred Spanish horse during the Sicab International Pre Horse Fair which is dedicated in full and exclusively to the purebred Spanish horse in the Andalusian capital of Seville, southern Spain, November 17, 2015. REUTERS/Marcelo del...more
A refugee keeps warm by an open fire at a make-shift camp close to a registration center on the Greek island of Lesbos, November 18, 2015. UNHCR has appealed to the Greek authorities to create additional accommodation and reception capacity as a...more
