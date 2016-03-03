Photos of the week
A Soyuz capsule carrying International Space Station (ISS) crew members U.S. astronaut Scott Kelly, Russian cosmonauts Sergei Volkov and Mikhail Korniyenko descends beneath a parachute near the town of Dzhezkazgan (Zhezkazgan), Kazakhstan, March 2,...more
Lady Gaga sings her Oscar-nominated song "Til It Happens to You" at the 88th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 28, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
A farmer sleeps near cows at the International Agricultural Show in Paris, France, February 29, 2016. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Stranded refugees and migrants try to bring down part of the border fence during a protest at the Greek-Macedonian border, near the Greek village of Idomeni, February 29, 2016. Macedonian police fired tear gas to disperse hundreds of migrants and...more
Women use their mobile phones in Duomo Square in downtown Milan, Italy, February 25, 2016. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Rosana Vieira Alves and her 5-month-old daughter Luana Vieira, who was born with microcephaly, pose for a picture in the sea of Porto de Galinhas, a beach located in Ipojuca, in the state of Pernambuco, Brazil, March 2, 2016. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
A migrant walks past a burning makeshift shelter set ablaze in protest against the partial dismantlement of the camp for migrants called the "jungle", in Calais, northern France, February 29, 2016. Work began to clear a shanty town outside Calais...more
Migrants and refugees make their way through a field towards the Greek-Macedonian border February 28, 2016, as thousands of people wait to cross the border near the Greek village of Idomeni. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks to supporters at a Super Tuesday campaign rally in Louisville, Kentucky March 1, 2016. REUTERS/Chris Bergin
A protester with her mouth taped over with the word "life" stands in front of the U.S. Supreme Court on the morning the court takes up a major abortion case focusing on whether a Texas law that imposes strict regulations on abortion doctors and...more
Iranian migrants, with their disinfected covered lips sewn shut, protest against the partial dismantlement of the camp for migrants called the "jungle", in Calais, France, March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton politely declines to eat more cake samples, after having tried the coconut pound cake and purchasing items to go from Saffron Cafe and Bakery owner Ali Rahnamoon as she greets people at his cafe in...more
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg (C) and guests use Gear VR virtual reality headsets during the awards ceremony of the newly established Axel Springer Award in Berlin, Germany, February 25, 2016. REUTERS/Kay Nietfeld/Pool
Five year-old Murtaza Ahmadi, an Afghan Lionel Messi fan, wears a shirt signed by Barcelona star Lionel Messi as he plays football at the open area in Kabul, Afghanistan February 26, 2016. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Security officers sit inside the Great Hall of the People before the opening session of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), in Beijing, China, March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-hoon
A Somali man injured in a night car bomb attack near a hotel in Hamarweyne district sits along a sidewalk near the scene in capital Mogadishu, Somalia February 26, 2016. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
Leonardo DiCaprio, Best Actor winner for his role in "The Revenant", and Best Director winner Alejandro G. Inarritu (R) for "The Revenant" pose with their Oscars together backstage at the 88th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 28,...more
Security guards wear gas masks after tear gas was released during a session of parliament in Pristina, Kosovo February 26, 2016. REUTERS/Agron Beqiri
A man walks on the rubble of damaged buildings in the rebel-controlled area of Jobar, a suburb of Damascus, Syria March 2, 2016. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Spectators (bottom) watch hundreds of skiers descend from a slope while holding lit torches in the town of Zheleznogorsk, northeast of Krasnoyarsk, Siberia, Russia, February 27, 2016. Local residents organised the annual winter torch festival to...more
