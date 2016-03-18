Boys watch the burial of 10-year-old Palestinian boy Yassin Abu Khoussa, whom medical officials said was killed by fragments from a missile fired by an Israeli aircraft, in the northern Gaza Strip March 12, 2016. The missile was fired hours after...more

Boys watch the burial of 10-year-old Palestinian boy Yassin Abu Khoussa, whom medical officials said was killed by fragments from a missile fired by an Israeli aircraft, in the northern Gaza Strip March 12, 2016. The missile was fired hours after militants launched rockets into Israel. A statement by the Israeli military said aircraft had targeted four militant training camps belonging to Hamas after four missiles landed in open areas in southern Israel late on Friday. No casualties were reported from the rocket strikes. Residents of Beit Lahiya in the northern Gaza Strip said the boy died after missile debris hit his home, which is situated next to a militant training camp. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

