A mountain lion known as P-35 eating a kill in the Santa Susana Mountains in Southern California, December 4, 2015. Close-range photos of one of the mountain lions in a group being tracked by biologists show her feasting on a deer kill in the Santa Susana Mountains just north of Los Angeles. The mountain lion, identified as P-35, can be seen staring into a motion-activated camera as she tucks into the deer carcass. She licks her nose after rising from the kill, and after she moves on a bear and cub move in to eat the remains. REUTERS/Jeff Sikich/National Parks Service

