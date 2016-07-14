Photos of the week
Protestor Ieshia Evans is detained by law enforcement near the headquarters of the Baton Rouge Police Department in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, July 9, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
A man carries an injured girl after an airstrike on Aleppo's rebel held Kadi Askar area, Syria July 8, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Solar Impulse 2, the solar powered plane, piloted by Swiss pioneer Andre Borschberg is seen during the flyover of the pyramids of Giza on July 13, 2016 prior to the landing in Cairo, Egypt in this photo released on July 13, 2016. Jean...more
A woman sits on the ruins after typhoon Nepartak swept through Minqing county, Fujian province, China, July 10, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
Britain's outgoing Prime Minister, David Cameron, hugs his wife Samantha, daughters Nancy and Florence and son Arthur, in front of number 10 Downing Street, on his last day in office as Prime Minister, in central London, Britain July 13, 2016....more
People, including a man wearing a confederate flag, hug after taking part in a prayer circle after a Black Lives Matter protest following the multiple police shootings in Dallas, Texas, July 10, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates with Ricardo Quaresma, Nani, Rui Patricio and the trophy after winning Euro 2016. REUTERS/Carl Recine Livepic
Muslim women cry near coffins of their relatives, who are newly identified victims of the 1995 Srebrenica massacre, which are lined up for a joint burial in Potocari near Srebrenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina July 9, 2016. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
A steer falls next to Miura bulls during the last running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, northern Spain, July 14, 2016. REUTERS/Susana Vera
K.C. Jones of Decatur, Texas wrestles a steer in the steer wrestling event during the Calgary Stampede rodeo in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, July 10, 2016. REUTERS/Todd Korol
Four Mirage 2000C and one Alpha jet flight over Paris, France, on their way to participate in the Bastille Day military parade, July 14 2016. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
A Venezuelan child carries a pack of toilet paper next to a woman as they cross the Colombian-Venezuelan border over the Simon Bolivar international bridge, after shopping and taking advantage of the temporary border opening in San Antonio del...more
South Korean soldiers take part in a ballet class at a military base near the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas in Paju, South Korea, July 13, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Girls play in central Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, July 13, 2016. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Britain's Queen Elizabeth welcomes Theresa May at the start of an audience in Buckingham Palace, where she invited her to become Prime Minister, in London July 13, 2016. REUTERS/Dominic Lipinski/Pool
Two passenger trains are seen after a collision in the middle of an olive grove in the southern village of Corato, near Bari, Italy, in this handout pictures released by Italian Firefighters July 12, 2016. Italian Firefighters/Handout via Reuters
A dike between two lakes is seen under demolition in Wuhan, Hubei Province, China, July 14, 2016. China Daily/via REUTERS
A dog is seen on a swimming board at dog beach and bar in Crikvenica, Croatia, July 12, 2016. The first Croatian beach bar specifically designed for dogs opens in the northern Adriatic town of Crikvenica, enabling canines and their owners to...more
A man stands between thousands of paper lanterns, which were displayed and lit up the precincts of the shrine, where more than 2.4 million war-dead are enshrined, during the Mitama Festival at Yasukuni Shrine in Tokyo, Japan July 13, 2016....more
The sun sets over Manhattan, aligned exactly with the streets in a phenomenon known as "Manhattanhenge", in New York City, July 11, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
