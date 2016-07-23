Edition:
Photos of the week

A body is seen on the ground July 15, 2016 after more than 80 people were killed in Nice, France, when a truck ran into a crowd celebrating the Bastille Day national holiday. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Thursday, July 14, 2016
An inmate with the Louisiana Department of Corrections is consoled by friends and family they attend the funeral of Alton Sterling, who was shot dead by police, in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, July 15, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Friday, July 15, 2016
Surrendered Turkish soldiers who were involved in the coup are beaten by a civilian on Bosphorus bridge in Istanbul, Turkey, July 16, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Saturday, July 16, 2016
People hold umbrellas as they walk past a flooded street in Taiyuan, Shanxi Province, China, July 19, 2016. China Daily/via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, July 19, 2016
A bee flies close to a sunflower as the pack of riders cycles during stage 14 from Montelimar to Villars-les-Dombes of the Tour de France July 16, 2016. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters / Saturday, July 16, 2016
Buddhists carry candles while encircling a large Buddha statue during Asanha Puja Day, the eve of the Buddhist Lent, at a temple in Nakhon Pathom province on the outskirts of Bangkok, Thailand July 19, 2016. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

Reuters / Tuesday, July 19, 2016
Dolls are seen on the balcony of artist and collector Etanis Gonzalez in Caracas, Venezuela, July 16, 2016. Gonzalez has been collecting the dolls, some from rubbish bins, for more than five years. He lives in the building with his family and says that some people find his doll collection a little scary. Gonzalez used to buy stones to decorate the dolls but with the dire economic situation in Venezuela, he can no longer afford them. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Monday, July 18, 2016
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump speaks live via satellite from Trump Tower in New York City during the second session at the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Ohio, July 19, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Tuesday, July 19, 2016
The full moon is pictured behind the Christ the Redeemer statue ahead of the 2016 Rio Olympic games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, July 19, 2016. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Reuters / Tuesday, July 19, 2016
The Ankara police headquarters is seen through a car's broken window caused by fighting during a coup attempt in Ankara, Turkey, July 19, 2016. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Tuesday, July 19, 2016
A fighter of Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government fires a weapon during a battle with IS fighters in Sirte, Libya, July 21, 2016. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Thursday, July 21, 2016
A supporter of Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump wraps the face of a protester from the activist group Code Pink in a U.S. flag after she jumped up holding a "No Racism No Hate" banner in the middle of the proceedings at the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Ohio, July 19, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Tuesday, July 19, 2016
Micah Naziri (L) and Jaimes Campbell, advocates for open carry, patrol the streets of Cleveland with their assault weapons during the Republican National Convention in Ohio. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Tuesday, July 19, 2016
A man flies his kite in a cemetery in the Vila Operaria Favela of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, June 25, 2016. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Wednesday, July 20, 2016
German Chancellor Angela Merkel and British Prime Minister Theresa May address a news conference following talks at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany July 20, 2016. REUTERS/Stefanie Loos

Reuters / Wednesday, July 20, 2016
A man walks through debris on the street the day after a truck ran into a crowd at high speed killing scores celebrating the Bastille Day July 14 national holiday on the Promenade des Anglais in Nice, France, July 15, 2016. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Friday, July 15, 2016
Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government fire weapons during a battle with IS fighters in Sirte, Libya, July 21, 2016. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Thursday, July 21, 2016
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's security personnel and entourage stand after a media briefing near an Israeli barrier with the West Bank which is still under construction near Havat Ela in southern Israel July 20, 2016. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Thursday, July 21, 2016
Turkish military stand in front of the Republic Monument at the Taksim Square in Istanbul, Turkey, July 16, 2016. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Friday, July 15, 2016
Retired NBA basketball player Kobe Bryant is "slimed" as he accepts the "Legend" award at the Kids Choice Sport 2016 awards in Los Angeles, California July 14, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Thursday, July 14, 2016
Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast