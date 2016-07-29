Edition:
Photos of the week

Law enforcement officers seen in a reflection gather in front of the Living Faith Christian Center before funeral services begin for Baton Rouge Police Department officer Montrell Jackson in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Monday, July 25, 2016
Hillary Clinton hugs President Obama as she arrives onstage at the end of his speech on the third night of the 2016 Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Thursday, July 28, 2016
A man who fell off a bridge while waiting to watch tidal wave struggles as waves come towards him, on the banks of Qiantang River in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China. REUTERS/Chance Chan

Reuters / Tuesday, July 26, 2016
Men transport a casualty at a site hit by airstrikes in the rebel held Douma neighbourhood of Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Monday, July 25, 2016
Smoke from the Soberanes Fire combined with a marine layer reduces visibility over Bixby Bridge on State Route 1 north of Big Sur, California. REUTERS/Michael Fiala

Reuters / Wednesday, July 27, 2016
A drawing made during a lesson at a school shows what a student ate during the course of a day in Caracas, Venezuela. The student wrote, "Ate corn cake with cheese for breakfast; had spaghetti with egg for lunch and a cookie for dinner." The student said that pizza was their favorite dish. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Monday, July 25, 2016
Christ the Redeemer is seen from the Vista Chinesa (Chinese View) during sunrise in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Wednesday, July 27, 2016
An orthodox priest baptises a woman in the Yenisei river during a ceremony marking the Christianisation of the country, which was known as Kievan Rus' at the time, by its grand prince, Vladimir I (Vladimir the Great) in 988AD, in Krasnoyarsk, Siberia, Russia. REUTERS/ Ilya Naymushin

Reuters / Thursday, July 28, 2016
A polar bear is seen in an aquarium at the Grandview mall in Guangzhou, Guangdong province, China. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, July 28, 2016
Satoshi Uematsu, suspected of a deadly attack at a facility for the disabled, is seen inside a police car as he is taken to prosecutors, at Tsukui police station in Sagamihara, Kanagawa prefecture, Japan. Kyodo/via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, July 26, 2016
A woman cradles the body of her husband, who was killed on a street by a vigilante group, according to police, in a spate of drug related killings in Pasay city, Metro Manila, Philippines. A sign on a cardboard found near the body reads: "Pusher Ako", which translates to "I am a drug pusher." REUTERS/Czar Dancel

Reuters / Saturday, July 23, 2016
George Engelbach, delegate from Missouri, Impersonator of former U.S. President Abraham Lincoln, poses for a photograph at the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Ohio. Engelbach's message to the presidential nominee is: "I hope you will appoint all Conservative Supreme Court Justices." REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Thursday, July 28, 2016
A supporter of Bernie Sanders sits in the the media center after walking out of the convention in protest after Hillary Clinton was nominated during the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Charles Mostoller

Reuters / Tuesday, July 26, 2016
Turkish soldiers detain Staff Sergeant Erkan Cikat, one of the missing military personnel suspected of being involved in the coup attempt, in Marmaris, Turkey. REUTERS/Kenan Gurbuz

Reuters / Monday, July 25, 2016
A lion sleeps inside a cage at the Caricuao Zoo in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Wednesday, July 27, 2016
A member of the Maroubra Winter Seals swimming club prepares to dive into a rock pool as a fellow member swims underneath him at Maroubra Beach in Sydney, Australia. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Monday, July 25, 2016
Belarussian rhythmic gymnast Melitina Staniouta attends a training session at a sports base as she prepares for the 2016 Rio Olympics in Minsk. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Reuters / Friday, July 22, 2016
Pilgrims wearing raincoats pray before the opening ceremony of World Youth Day in Krakow, Poland. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Reuters / Wednesday, July 27, 2016
Special Police secure a street after an explosion in Ansbach near Nuremberg, Germany. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Reuters / Monday, July 25, 2016
A view shows the bell tower of the church in Saint-Etienne-du-Rouvray near Rouen in Normandy, France, where French priest, Father Jacques Hamel, was killed with a knife and another hostage seriously wounded in an attack on the church that was carried out by assailants linked to Islamic State. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Wednesday, July 27, 2016
