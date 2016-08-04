Edition:
Photos of the week

People walk on a sightseeing platform in Zhangjiajie, Hunan Province, China, August 1, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, August 02, 2016
A fighter of Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government fires a shell with Soviet made T-55 tank at Islamic State fighters in Sirte, Libya, August 2, 2016. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Tuesday, August 02, 2016
Women wait for sterilization surgery a hospital in Caracas, Venezuela July 27, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Wednesday, August 03, 2016
A diver from the U.S is seen underwater during a practice session at the Olympic diving venue in Rio de janeiro. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Wednesday, August 03, 2016
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump holds babies at a campaign rally in Colorado Springs, Colorado July 29, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Friday, July 29, 2016
Children ride in the trunk of a car on a flooded street in Sanaa, Yemen August 1, 2016. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Monday, August 01, 2016
Pope Francis walks through Auschwitz's notorious gate with the sign "Arbeit Macht Frei" (Work sets you free) during his visit to the former Nazi death camp, Poland, July 29, 2016. REUTERS/Filippo Monteforte/Pool

Reuters / Friday, July 29, 2016
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau waves to the crowd while walking in the Vancouver Pride Parade with his family in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, July 31, 2016. REUTERS/Ben Nelms

Reuters / Sunday, July 31, 2016
Syrian gymnast Ahmad al-Sawas practises in the rebel-held Bustan al-Qasr neighbourhood of Aleppo, Syria March 23, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Thursday, August 04, 2016
The carcasses of dead dogs are collected after they were culled using poison by the municipality in Karachi, Pakistan, August 4, 2016. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Reuters / Thursday, August 04, 2016
Damaged vehicles pile on a damaged roof of a car mechanic service center in Ramousah area southwest of Aleppo, Syria August 2, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Wednesday, August 03, 2016
A tank's barrel is seen on the course of the Tank Biathlon competition during the International Army Games 2016 in Alabino, outside Moscow, Russia, July 30, 2016. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

Reuters / Saturday, July 30, 2016
Men inspect the wreckage of a Russian helicopter that had been shot down in the north of Syria's rebel-held Idlib province, Syria August 1, 2016. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Reuters / Monday, August 01, 2016
Russian-made Sukhoi Su-27 fighters of Kazakhstan's Air Force drop flares during the opening ceremony of the International Army Games 2016 at Gvardeisky Range, Kazakhstan, August 2, 2016. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Reuters / Tuesday, August 02, 2016
Lithuania's Danas Rapsys takes a selfie in a practice in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Monday, August 01, 2016
The grave of Army Captain Humayun Khan lies at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia, August 1, 2016. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Monday, August 01, 2016
A man takes a fishing boat on a lake in Shi'en, Hubei Province, China, August 4, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, August 04, 2016
Christ The Redeemer is seen during sunrise in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil August 2, 2016. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Reuters / Tuesday, August 02, 2016
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men take part in the funeral ceremony of Rabbi Moshe Mordechai Chadash, head of the "Or Alhanan" Jewish Seminary, in Jerusalem August 3, 2016. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Wednesday, August 03, 2016
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump attends a campaign event at the Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida August 3, 2016. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Wednesday, August 03, 2016
