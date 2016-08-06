Photos of the week
People walk on a sightseeing platform in Zhangjiajie, Hunan Province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
A fighter of Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government fires a shell with Soviet made T-55 tank at Islamic State fighters in Sirte, Libya. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Women wait for sterilization surgery a hospital in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A diver from the U.S is seen underwater during a practice session at the Olympic diving venue in Rio de janeiro. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump holds babies at a campaign rally in Colorado Springs. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Children ride in the trunk of a car on a flooded street in Sanaa, Yemen. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Pope Francis walks through Auschwitz's notorious gate with the sign "Arbeit Macht Frei" (Work sets you free) during his visit to the former Nazi death camp, Poland. REUTERS/Filippo Monteforte/Pool
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau waves to the crowd while walking in the Vancouver Pride Parade with his family in Vancouver, British Columbia. REUTERS/Ben Nelms
Syrian gymnast Ahmad al-Sawas practises in the rebel-held Bustan al-Qasr neighbourhood of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
The carcasses of dead dogs are collected after they were culled using poison by the municipality in Karachi, Pakistan. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Damaged vehicles pile on a damaged roof of a car mechanic service center in Ramousah area southwest of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
A tank's barrel is seen on the course of the Tank Biathlon competition during the International Army Games 2016 in Alabino, outside Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
Men inspect the wreckage of a Russian helicopter that had been shot down in the north of Syria's rebel-held Idlib province, Syria. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
Russian-made Sukhoi Su-27 fighters of Kazakhstan's Air Force drop flares during the opening ceremony of the International Army Games 2016 at Gvardeisky Range, Kazakhstan. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Lithuania's Danas Rapsys takes a selfie in a practice in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
The grave of Army Captain Humayun Khan lies at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
A man takes a fishing boat on a lake in Shi'en, Hubei Province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
Christ The Redeemer is seen during sunrise in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men take part in the funeral ceremony of Rabbi Moshe Mordechai Chadash, head of the "Or Alhanan" Jewish Seminary, in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump attends a campaign event at the Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
