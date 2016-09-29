Photos of the week
A protester with a painted face joins the demonstrations during another night of protests over the police shooting of Keith Scott in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 22, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A man walks on the rubble of damaged buildings after an airstrike on the rebel held al-Qaterji neighborhood of Aleppo, Syria September 25, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
The Pioneer Team, a civil aerobatic team from Italy, let off pyrotechnics from their Pioneer 330 aircraft during the Malta International Airshow off SmartCity Malta, outside Valletta, Malta, September 24, 2016. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump speaks as Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton listens during their first presidential debate at Hofstra University in Hempstead, New York, September 26, 2016. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
A woman pours water over a child affected by teargas after clashes between police and street vendors in central Harare, Zimbabwe, September 27, 2016. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo
A derailed New Jersey Transit train is seen under a collapsed roof after it derailed and crashed into the station in Hoboken, New Jersey, September 29, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
People look at the sky fearing an airstrike in the rebel-held al-Myassar neighborhood of Aleppo, Syria, September 27, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
First Lady Michelle Obama hugs former President George W. Bush as she arrives with President Barack Obama and former first lady Laura Bush for the dedication of the Smithsonian�s National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington,...more
A salt lake separated by a road shows different colors due to algae, in Yuncheng, Shanxi Province, China, September 25, 2016. REUTERS/Wei Liang
People stand near craters and damaged buildings in a rebel-held area of Aleppo, Syria in this still image from drone footage taken on September 27, 2016. Handout via Reuters TV
People maneuver amongst tear gas in uptown Charlotte during a protest over the police shooting of Keith Scott, in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 21, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Miczek
Investigators look at the overturned boat on a jetty in which Miami Marlins pitcher Jose Fernandez was killed in Miami Beach, Florida, September 25, 2016. Mandatory credit SunSentinel/Joe Cavaretta via Reuters
A motorcyclist falls on a road as Typhoon Megi hits Hualien, eastern Taiwan, September 27, 2016. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A dog wipes out during the Surf City Surf Dog competition in Huntington Beach, California, September 25, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A tattoo enthusiast poses at the International London Tattoo Convention in London, Britain September 23, 2016. REUTERS/Neil Hall
(L-R) Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, his wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, Britain's Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, react while watching children play during a visit to the Immigrant Services Society in Vancouver, British...more
A model has make-up applied to her face backstage before the start of the Emilio Pucci fashion show during Milan Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2017 in Milan, Italy, September 22, 2016. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
A new giant portrait of China's late Chairman Mao Zedong is placed at the Tiananmen Gate as the old one (L) is moved, ahead of China's National Day, in Beijing, China, September 27, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
A visitor views the work of artists Gonzalo Duran and Cheri Pann at their Mosaic Tile House in Venice, California, August 26, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
A gallery assistant poses amongst work by Anthea Hamilton from her nominated show "Lichen! Libido! (London!) Chastity!" at a preview of the Turner Prize in London, Britain September 26, 2016. REUTERS/Neil Hall
