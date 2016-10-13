Photos of the week
A view shows newly harvested red chili being spread out to dry in the sun in Bayingolin Mongol Autonomous Prefecture, Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region, China, October 11, 2016. China Daily/via REUTERS
A fighter from Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government climbs out of a hole during a fight with Islamic State in neighborhood Number Three in Sirte, Libya, October 9, 2016. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny
Mist rises off the water as a flooded building is pictured after Hurricane Matthew passes in Lumberton, North Carolina, October 11, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump listens as Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton answers a question from the audience during their presidential town hall debate at Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri, October 9, 2016. REUTERS/Rick...more
Muslim Shi'ite women are chained to each other while they march during a re-enactment of the battle of Kerbala during a mourning process, one day before the Shi'ites will mark the day of Ashura, in Nabatiyeh, Lebanon October 11, 2016. REUTERS/Ali...more
Local residents gather on their front porch as a child shoots a BB gun while they seek refuge from flood waters due to Hurricane Matthew in Lumberton, North Carolina, October 12, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Children sleep on metal sheets in a partially destroyed school used as a shelter after Hurricane Matthew hit Jeremie, Haiti, October 11, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Homeowner Joe Lovece surveys the damage to the kitchen at the back of his oceanfront home after the eye of Hurricane Matthew passed Ormond Beach, Florida, October 7, 2016. Lovece rode out the storm as waves took away the room at the back of his home....more
Civil defense members carry an injured man after an air strike in the rebel-held Douma neighborhood of Damascus, Syria October 12, 2016. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Satellite dishes damaged by Islamic State militants are pictured inside a mosque in Turkman Bareh village, after rebel fighters advanced in the area, in northern Aleppo Governorate, Syria, October 7, 2016. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Mel Harris shouts whilst a pick up truck belches smoke on the final night of the Deni Ute Muster in Deniliquin, New South Wales, Australia, October 1, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Clothes hang in an area destroyed by Hurricane Matthew in Les Anglais, Haiti, October 11, 2016. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
A poster depicting Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton behind bars hangs in the yard of George Davey in West Des Moines, Iowa, October 11, 2016. Davey said he hung the poster over the weekend wasn't to support Trump, but "because I know...more
Worker Shi Shenwei performs a high bar routine on a scaffolding at the construction site of a Buddhist temple in the village of Huangshan, near Quanzhou, Fujian Province, China, September 28, 2016. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Destroyed houses are seen in a village after Hurricane Matthew passes Corail, Haiti, October 6, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
President Barack Obama stands next to a space capsule during a tour of the innovation projects at the White House Frontiers conference in Pittsburgh, October 13, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men queue as they wait for a rabbi to check their palm fronds and etrogs, citrus fruit used in rituals, during the upcoming Jewish holiday of Sukkot in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighborhood, October 13, 2016. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
An over-crowded graveyard is pictured in the rebel-held al-Shaar neighborhood of Aleppo, Syria October 6, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
A member of the Civil Defence, also known as the 'White Helmets', who have been nominated for the 2016 Nobel Peace Prize, reacts after the announcement of the winner, in a rebel-held area of Aleppo, Syria October 7, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Heavy rain pours as the body of a man killed by unidentified gunmen riding motorcycles is left in a narrow alley in Manila, Philippines early October 11, 2016. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Next Slideshows
Women for Trump
Some of the women who support Donald Trump, as allegations of sexual misconduct with women threaten his election campaign.
Devastation in Aleppo
A bird's eye view of the destruction as the siege of Aleppo continues.
Trump fortune telling machine
A Zoltar machine in the likeness of Donald Trump tells New Yorkers that it sees racial profiling and economic recession in their near future.
Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej: 1927 - 2016
Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej, the world's longest-reigning monarch, has died at the age of 88, said a palace statement.
MORE IN PICTURES
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State�s one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.
Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast
A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.
California's scorched landscape
The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Puerto Rico in the dark
Much of the island remains without electricity or running water three weeks after Maria's landfall.