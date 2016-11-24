Photos of the week
Police use a water cannon on protesters during a protest against plans to pass the Dakota Access pipeline near the Standing Rock Indian Reservation, near Cannon Ball, North Dakota, November 20, 2016. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Injured boys react at a field hospital after airstrikes on the rebel held areas of Aleppo, Syria November 18, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
A woman is consoled by her relative as she mourns after seeing her house getting burned during a fire that broke out in one of the houses and got spread in more adjoining houses, in a residential locality in Srinagar, November 21, 2016....more
A civil defence member runs at a site hit by an airstrike in the rebel held besieged Douma neighborhood of Damascus, Syria November 23, 2016. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Participants attack a branch of Sberbank during a rally held by activists of nationalist groups and their supporters who mark the anniversary of the 2014 Ukrainian pro-European Union (EU) mass protests on the Day of Dignity and Freedom in Kiev,...more
U.S. Border patrol agents stands at an open gate on the fence along the Mexico border to allow Adrian Gonzalez-Morales and his daughter Aileen hug his parents Juan and Martha, as part of Universal Children's Day at the Border Field State Park,...more
Singer Diana Ross is hugged by President Barack Obama before he awards her a Presidential Medal of Freedom during a ceremony in the White House East Room in Washington, November 22, 2016. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
Santa listens to a reindeer at the Rooftop Landing Reindeer Farm in Clare, Michigan, U.S. October 30, 2016. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
A woman paints the floor of a pond as her child pulls at her saree in Delhi, India November 23, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Pavilions are seen on a lake during a snow day in Xi'an, Shaanxi province, China, November 22, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
People run after a truck carrying food donated by an Iraqi government organisation at the outskirts of Mosul, Iraq, November 20, 2016. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
People inspect a damaged building after strikes yesterday on the rebel held besieged city of Douma, in the eastern Damascus suburb of Ghouta, Syria November 22, 2016. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Macy's Elf balloons float above 6th Avenue during the 90th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in the Manhattan borough of New York, November 24, 2016. REUTERS/Saul Martinez
Protesters block highway 1806 in Mandan during a protest against plans to pass the Dakota Access pipeline near the Standing Rock Indian Reservation, North Dakota, November 23, 2016. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
A man takes a photo of a woman at Santa Monica Pier in Santa Monica, Los Angeles, November 21, 2016. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
A migrant prepares to take a bath outside a derelict customs warehouse in Belgrade, Serbia, November 10, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Wrestler known as Gio Malkriado (top) fights with a fluorescent tube with wrestler Ciclope during an extreme wrestling fight at a temporary wrestling ring inside a car wash in Tulancingo Hidalgo, Mexico October 8, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13) gang members are escorted upon their arrival at the maximum security jail in Zacatecoluca, El Salvador, November 16, 2016. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Men help a woman affected by tear gas used by National Police officers to disperse a demonstration of supporters of Fanmi Lavalas political party in the streets of Port-au-Prince, Haiti, November 22, 2016. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
A boy stands in front of oilfields burned by Islamic State fighters in Qayyara, south of Mosul, Iraq November 23, 2016. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
