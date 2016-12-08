Photos of the week
Fireworks explode next to riot police during clashes following an anniversary rally marking the 2008 police shooting of 15-year-old student, Alexandros Grigoropoulos, in Athens, Greece, December 6, 2016. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Cuban soldiers rest after participating in the celebration of the 60th anniversary of the arrival of Fidel Castro and fellow revolutionaries in the Granma yacht, in Playa Las Coloradas, Cuba, December 2, 2016. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Saida Ahmad Baghili, 18, who has been affected by severe malnutrition, rests on a bed at the al-Thawra hospital in the Red Sea port city of Hodeidah, Yemen November 17, 2016. Images of Saida's emaciated body shocked the world and turned a spotlight...more
A young Native American man rides his horse through the snow near the Oceti Sakowin camp as "water protectors" continue to demonstrate against plans to pass the Dakota Access pipeline near the Standing Rock Indian Reservation, near Cannon Ball, North...more
An Indian Navy marine commando demonstrates his skills during a rehearsal ahead of Navy Day celebrations in Mumbai, India, December 1, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Protesters react as police spray water canon to disperse them during a rally calling for their right to self-determination in the Indonesian controlled part of Papua, in Jakarta, Indonesia, December 1, 2016. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Rodrigo (R), 26, Wam (C), 24, and Teflon, 19, members of the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) community who have been invited to live in a building that the roofless movement has occupied, relax in downtown Sao Paulo, Brazil, November 8,...more
Civil Defence members look for survivors under rubble of damaged buildings after air strikes on the northern neighborhood of Idlib city, Syria December 5, 2016. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
Men exercise amongst the trees on a cold winter morning in the outskirts of Srinagar December 6, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
People gather under a Christmas Tree, marking the beginning of Christmas season in Zgharta city, north Lebanon December 3, 2016. REUTERS/Omar Ibrahim
People gather during an event to mark late Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej's birthday at Bhumibol Bridge over Chao Phraya river in Bangkok, Thailand December 5, 2016. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A fighter of Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government waving a Libyan flag flashes victory sign as he stands atop the ruins of a house after forces finished clearing Ghiza Bahriya, the final district of the former Islamic State stronghold...more
Men ride a tricycle as they flee deeper into the remaining rebel-held areas of Aleppo, Syria December 7, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Shadows of displaced Iraqi girls, who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul, are seen at Khazer camp, Iraq December 7, 2016. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
A handler baths a horse from the Garrison Savannah in the Caribbean Sea near Bridgetown, Barbados November 30, 2016. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Pigeons flys as Cubans participate in the celebration of the 60th anniversary of the arrival of Fidel Castro and fellow revolutionaries in the Granma yacht, in Playa Las Coloradas, Cuba, December 2, 2016. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
An Iraqi boy holds the hand of his sister as they wait to receive aid outside a distribution point run by United Nations agencies at Zahra district, east of Mosul, Iraq December 8, 2016. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
A boy plays with a makeshift wheel outside his house on a dusty road in Jammu, December 4, 2016. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
Fernando Jesus Canchari, dressed as a friar jumps from a 13-meter high cliff along Herradura Beach in Lima, December 7, 2016. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo
Make-up covers the entry wound on the chin of Florjohn Cruz as his body is brought to Eusebio Funeral Service for a second autopsy performed by the Philippines Commission on Human Rights (CHR) in Manila, Philippines October 28, 2016. REUTERS/Damir...more
Next Slideshows
Portraits of the besieged in Aleppo
Rebel fighters, Civil Defence members and civilians caught in rebel-held areas of Aleppo during the ongoing civil war in Syria.
The human toll of Philippines' deadly drug war
Florjohn Cruz was shot dead by police in his mother�s house in northern Manila. Now his family searches for answers as they grieve.
Desperate for supplies in Mosul
With food and water in short supply people wait for supplies outside a distribution point run by United Nations agencies in the Zahra district, east of Mosul,...
Disputed islands of the South China Sea
Among the islands at the heart of territorial disputes in the South China Sea.
MORE IN PICTURES
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.
Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast
A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.
California's scorched landscape
The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.