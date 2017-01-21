Photos of the week
Kandy Freeman participates in a Black Lives Matter protest in front of Trump Tower in New York City, January 14, 2017. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
A rebel fighter carries an injured boy after a car bomb explosion in Jub al Barazi east of the northern Syrian town of al-Bab, Syria January 15, 2017. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
A commuter jumps between trains upon arrival at a station, to attend Akheri Munajat, the final supplication during Biswa Ijtema in Tongi, on the outskirts of Dhaka January 15, 2017. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Elvis Presley tribute performer Pete Storm from London dances on stage during the 25th annual Parkes Elvis Festival in the rural Australian town of Parkes, west of Sydney, Australia January 13, 2017. REUTERS/Jason Reed
A member of Iraqi rapid response forces fires a rocket launcher during a battle with Islamic State militants in the district of Yarimja in southern Mosul, Iraq, January 18, 2017. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
A man is detained during a demonstration at the U.S. Supreme Court to mark the 40th anniversary of the first execution under contemporary laws in Washington, January 17, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A girl wearing a butterfly headband poses for a picture near damaged buildings in the rebel held besieged city of Douma, in the eastern Damascus suburb of Ghouta, Syria January 19, 2017. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
U.S. President Barack Obama presents the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Vice President Joe Biden in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, January 12, 2017. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
A man rides a horse through flames during the annual "Luminarias" celebration on the eve of Saint Anthony's day, Spain's patron saint of animals, in the village of San Bartolome de Pinares, northwest of Madrid, Spain, January 16, 2017. REUTERS/Paul...more
President Barack Obama waves as he departs the briefing room at the conclusion of his final press conference at the White House in Washington, January 18, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Women loyal to the Houthi movement parade to show support to the movement in Sanaa, Yemen January 17, 2017. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Plane debris is seen at the crash site of a Turkish cargo jet near Kyrgyzstan's Manas airport outside Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan January 16, 2017. REUTERS/Vladimir Pirogov
Displaced Iraqi children who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul are seen at Khazer camp, Iraq, January 17, 2017. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad
A man takes a dip in icy waters of the Dnieper river during Orthodox Epiphany celebrations in the town of Vyshgorod, Ukraine January 19, 2017. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
People gather to march in the annual parade down MLK Boulevard to honor Martin Luther King, in Chattanooga, Tennessee, January 16, 2017. REUTERS/Billy Weeks
A man walks past a graffiti by Brazilian artist Paulo Ito depicting the statue of Christ the Redeemer juggling the Olympic rings in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, January 16, 2017. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Marine Le Pen, French National Front (FN) political party leader and Member of the European Parliament, attends the election of the new President of the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, January 17, 2017. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
A boy stands near a fire in the rebel held besieged Douma neighbourhood of Damascus, Syria January 17, 2017. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Britain's Andy Murray serves during his Men's singles first round match against Ukraine's Illya Marchenko. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A pigeon, known as Siyah Kinifirli, with an approximate market value of 1000 Turkish Lira ($263), bred by 23-year-old Ismail Ozbek, is pictured in Sanliurfa, Turkey, December 23, 2016. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
