Photos of the week
A garden with a swimming pool is inundated by the waters of the Elbe river during floods near Magdeburg in the federal state of Saxony Anhalt, Germany, June 10, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A man drinks from his glass while on the rooftop at the Gansevoort Meatpacking NYC in New York, June 12, 2013. New York City has a wild side and it has nothing to do with its honking yellow taxis, towering skyscrapers and celebrity-studded nightclub...more
Members of the Homeless Workers' Movement (MTST) protest against the Confederations Cup being held in Brazil, amid burning tires in front of the National Mane Garrincha Stadium in Brasilia June 14, 2013. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Protesters run as riot police fire teargas during a protest at Taksim Square in Istanbul June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
A drowned deer hangs on a fence along the flooded A3 motorway near the swollen Danube river in Deggendorf, Germany, June 8, 2013. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
A radical Orthodox believer (R) throws an egg at gay rights activists during a protest against a proposed new law termed by the State Duma as "against advocating the rejection of traditional family values" in central Moscow June 11, 2013. Russian...more
Ayesha Farooq, 26, Pakistan's only female war-ready fighter pilot, climbs up to a Chinese-made F-7PG fighter jet at Mushaf base in Sargodha, north Pakistan June 6, 2013. Farooq, from Punjab province's historic city of Bahawalpur, is one of 19 women...more
Armed policemen observe the area of Gezi Park in Istanbul's Taksim square June 12, 2013. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A man and his passenger ride a motorcycle near salt pans, believed to have been used for harvesting sea salt since Roman times, outside the village of Marsalforn, on the northern coast of the Maltese island of Gozo, June 12, 2013. REUTERS/Darrin...more
French Army soldiers of the 2nd Regiment of dragons help a fellow soldier who fainted during a ceremony to pay tribute to late former French Prime Minister Pierre Mauroy in the courtyard of the Invalides in Paris June 11, 2013. Mauroy, who pushed...more
Actor Jason Sudeikis speaks next to a baby giraffe at the seventh annual Spike TV's "Guys Choice" awards in Culver City, California June 8, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
A flare-wielding Homen group protester jumps onto the Philippe Chatrier clay court during the men's singles final match between Rafael Nadal of Spain and compatriot David Ferrer at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in...more
A house sits undamaged in the aftermath of the Black Forest Fire in Black Forest, Colorado June 13, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Men play soccer between the shadows of buildings in Boa Viagem Beach in Recife, Brazil, June 14, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Syrian residents arrive by car to inspect their houses and collect their belongings in Qusair June 8, 2013. REUTERS/Rami Bleibel
Men grieve over a grave at the funerals for those killed in Saturday's clashes at the Libya Shield brigade headquarters, in Benghazi June 9, 2013. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori
A woman shows the ink stain on her finger, to prove that she has voted, outside the Iranian consulate in central London June 14, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Binata Pinata stands on top of a rock holding a fish her husband Kaibakia just caught off Bikeman islet, located off South Tarawa in the central Pacific island nation of Kiribati May 25, 2013. Kiribati consists of a chain of 33 atolls and islands...more
An employee wipes tears as she works with colleagues to broadcast a Web-Tv signal at the control room of the Greek state television ERT headquarters in Athens June 12, 2013. Greece's government promised to relaunch a slimmed-down state broadcaster...more
A child plays soccer near former South African President Nelson Mandela's house in Qunu, June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Rogan Ward
