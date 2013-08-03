Edition:
<p>Syrians refugees try to enter a truck which will transport them back to their homeland at the Al-Zaatri refugee camp in the Jordanian city of Mafraq, near the border with Syria, July 30, 2013. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed</p>

<p>Zimbabwe's President Robert Mugabe looks on before casting his vote in Highfields outside Harare, July 31, 2013. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko</p>

<p>Former U.S. congressman from New York and current Democratic candidate for New York City Mayor Anthony Weiner leaves a campaign stop at the Nan Shan Senior Center to meet the press, in the Queens borough of New York, July 29, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

<p>A river is seen flowing amongst sand dunes in the Tanami Desert located in Australia's Northern Territory, July 15, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray</p>

<p>Legislator Lin Hung-chih (L) from the ruling Nationalist Party (KMT) scuffles with legislator Chiu Chih-wei from the opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) at the Legislative Yuan in Taipei, August 2, 2013. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang</p>

<p>Thai soldiers wearing biohazard suits take part as cleaning operations continue at Ao Prao Beach on Koh Samet, Rayong, July 31, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha</p>

<p>Ariel Castro (C), 53, sits between his attorneys Jaye Schlachet and Craig Weintraub (L) in the courtroom with a model of Castro's home in Cleveland, August 1, 2013. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk</p>

<p>A woman cries next to the coffins of victims of a coach bus crash during the funeral service at the Monteruscello Palasport near Pozzuoli, Italy, July 30, 2013. REUTERS/Ciro De Luca</p>

<p>A woman uses a magnifying glass to send a message on her mobile phone in downtown Belgrade, July 29, 2013. REUTERS/Marko Djurica</p>

<p>A worker rests on the roof of a building surrounded by sand as a result of desert encroachment at Ogrein Railway Station at the Red Sea State, Sudan, August 1, 2013. REUTERS/ Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah</p>

<p>A woman carries home a washing machine in Dali, Yunnan province, China, July 30, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>Visitors crowd an artificial wave pool at a tourist resort to escape the summer heat in Daying county of Suining, Sichuan province, July 27, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily</p>

<p>A Muslim boy learns to read the Koran at a madrassa, or religious school, during the holy month of Ramadan in the old quarters of Delhi, July 31, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

<p>Poll workers count ballots after the end of voting in Mali's presidential elections in Timbuktu, Mali, July 28, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

<p>People gather outside the Constituent Assembly headquarters during a protest to demand the ouster of the Islamist-dominated government, in Tunis, July 28, 2013. REUTERS/Anis Mili</p>

<p>North Korean men look at members of a military band as they wait for the opening ceremony of the Victorious Fatherland Liberation War Museum, in Pyongyang, July 27, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

<p>Military police clash with demonstrators from the group called Black Bloc during a protest against Sao Paulo State Governor Geraldo Alckmin, in Sao Paulo, August 1, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

<p>Muslims stand after having their iftar (breaking fast) meal during the holy month of Ramadan at the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) in the old quarters of Delhi, August 1, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

<p>Paramilitary policemen present their daily military training as a report unveiling their work to public in Handan, Hebei province, July 29, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily</p>

<p>Fire rages across the ecological reserve behind the Buenos Aires docks, July 31, 2013. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian</p>

