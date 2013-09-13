Photos of the week
Residents flee as winds whip flames from the Morgan fire along Morgan Territory Road near Clayton, California in unincorporated Contra Costa County September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Noah Berger
Guarani Kaiowa Indian Dilcia Lopes and her children watch a truck pass from their makeshift camp squeezed between highway BR 463 and their ancestral land called Tekoha Apika'y, where they have been since 2009 when they last failed to take back the...more
Guarani Kaiowa Indian Dilcia Lopes and her children watch a truck pass from their makeshift camp squeezed between highway BR 463 and their ancestral land called Tekoha Apika'y, where they have been since 2009 when they last failed to take back the land from farmers, near Dourados, Mato Grosso do Sul state, August 8, 2013. The Guarani tribe is immersed in a bloody conflict with farmers over possession of their ancestral land that has characteristics of a territorial war, in spite of Brazil's indigenous policy being considered one of the most progressive in the world. The conflict highlights the risks being run by an agricultural superpower whose leftist government is trying to sort out centuries of ethnic disputes over ownership of the land from which much of the nation's wealth sprouts. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho
A weapon concealed in a bag of rice carried by a Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF) rebel lies on a road after the rebel was captured at a military checkpoint in downtown Zamboanga September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Civilians try to enter Turkey illegally at the Bab Al-Salam border crossing September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat
A woman reflects (C) while standing at the South Pool of the 9/11 Memorial at Ground Zero, the site of the September 11, 2001 attacks, in New York September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Rescuers look at the bodies of two babies at a bus crash site in San Martin Jilotepeque, Chimaltenango region September 9, 2013. At least 38 people were killed and dozens injured on Monday when the bus went off a cliff on a hairpin bend in rural...more
Rescuers look at the bodies of two babies at a bus crash site in San Martin Jilotepeque, Chimaltenango region September 9, 2013. At least 38 people were killed and dozens injured on Monday when the bus went off a cliff on a hairpin bend in rural Guatemala, tumbling some 200 meters (660 feet) into a river at the bottom of a ravine, officials said. Rescue workers said that the bus, which plunged off of a paved highway roughly 60 km (37 miles) northwest of Guatemala City, was completely destroyed and that 46 people had been taken to nearby hospitals to be treated for injuries. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
Prezious Perez, 15, visually impaired, hugs one of the horses from Cavalia's Odysseo in Somerville, Massachusetts September 11, 2013, during a "Blind Touch Tour" arranged by the show with the Carroll Center for the Blind. The Odysseo show features 63...more
Prezious Perez, 15, visually impaired, hugs one of the horses from Cavalia's Odysseo in Somerville, Massachusetts September 11, 2013, during a "Blind Touch Tour" arranged by the show with the Carroll Center for the Blind. The Odysseo show features 63 horses and 47 human artists, acrobats, riders and performers. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Issa, 10 years old, carries a mortar shell in a weapons factory of the Free Syrian Army in Aleppo, September 7, 2013. Issa works with his father in the factory for ten hours every day except on Fridays. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib
Houses are seen on the rooftop of a factory building in Dongguan, Guangdong province, China, September 10, 2013. The houses were completed two years ago. According to local media, the government said the size of the houses was not in line with the...more
Houses are seen on the rooftop of a factory building in Dongguan, Guangdong province, China, September 10, 2013. The houses were completed two years ago. According to local media, the government said the size of the houses was not in line with the original design submitted, thus the construction should be deemed illegal. REUTERS/China Daily
A couple runs near riot police near Mane Garrincha Stadium before the international friendly soccer match between Brazil and Australia in Brasilia September 7, 2013. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Indian actress Parineeti Chopra hugs fans as she arrives for a screening of her film "A Random Desi Romance" at the 38th Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
A home and car are stranded after a flash flood in Coal Creek destroyed the bridge near Golden, Colorado September 12, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
An aerial view shows the Costa Concordia as it lies on its side next to Giglio Island taken from an Italian navy helicopter August 26, 2013. The wrecked Costa Concordia cruise ship could be upright again next week, nearly two years after the liner...more
An aerial view shows the Costa Concordia as it lies on its side next to Giglio Island taken from an Italian navy helicopter August 26, 2013. The wrecked Costa Concordia cruise ship could be upright again next week, nearly two years after the liner capsized and killed at least 30 people off the Italian coast. The giant vessel, which has lain partly submerged in shallow waters off the Tuscan island of Giglio since the accident in January 2012, will be rolled off the seabed and onto underwater platforms. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
A worker is covered by pieces of fur as he trims raccoon dog fur outside a store at a fur market in Chongfu township, Zhejiang province September 13, 2013. The 100-square-meter Chongfu township, which houses over 100,000 residents in Eastern China's...more
A worker is covered by pieces of fur as he trims raccoon dog fur outside a store at a fur market in Chongfu township, Zhejiang province September 13, 2013. The 100-square-meter Chongfu township, which houses over 100,000 residents in Eastern China's Zhejiang province, is known as the biggest fur designing, researching, producing and exporting center in China. The township is the home of 1,469 fur companies, according to its government website. REUTERS/Stringer
Free Syrian Army fighters play football in the Aleppo district of Salaheddine September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman
A riot policeman catches fire from a molotov cocktail bomb during a protest marking the 1973 military coup in Santiago, September 8, 2013. September 11 marks the 40th anniversary of the coup d'etat in Chile that ushered in a 17-year dictatorship...more
A riot policeman catches fire from a molotov cocktail bomb during a protest marking the 1973 military coup in Santiago, September 8, 2013. September 11 marks the 40th anniversary of the coup d'etat in Chile that ushered in a 17-year dictatorship under General Augusto Pinochet. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe of Japan (3rd R) celebrates with members of the Tokyo bid committee as Jacques Rogge President of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) announces Tokyo as the city to host the 2020 Summer Olympic Game during a ceremony...more
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe of Japan (3rd R) celebrates with members of the Tokyo bid committee as Jacques Rogge President of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) announces Tokyo as the city to host the 2020 Summer Olympic Game during a ceremony in Buenos Aires September 7, 2013. REUTERS/Ian Walton/Pool
A painted participant sleeps in a red seat during Liu Bolin's new project in Beijing, September 12, 2013. Liu, the Chinese artist known as "the invisible man" for using painted-on camouflage to blend into the backdrops of his photographs, has done it...more
A painted participant sleeps in a red seat during Liu Bolin's new project in Beijing, September 12, 2013. Liu, the Chinese artist known as "the invisible man" for using painted-on camouflage to blend into the backdrops of his photographs, has done it again by making himself and other participants "disappear" into the red seats of a Beijing theatre. Called "Red Theatre", the latest project is Liu's third to make a group vanish and one of more than 100 "invisible works" he has completed since 2005. Liu covered a similar "red chair" topic in 2010 at Milan's La Scala opera house, but said he also wanted to do it in China. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A frog is captured during a lift off of NASA's Lunar Atmosphere and Dust Environment Explorer (LADEE) from NASA's Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia, September 6, 2013. REUTER/Chris Perry/NASA/Handout via Reuters
In this image made in camera with the multiple exposure function, models present creations from the J. Mendel Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
