Photos of the week
Numerous tents are seen during the 2013 International I Camping Festival in Mount Wugongshan of Pingxiang, Jiangxi province, September 14, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
A Kurdish Free Syrian Army fighter holds out a doll while his fellow fighter takes shooting position in Ashrafieh, Aleppo, September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman
German Chancellor Angela Merkel and leader of the Christian Democratic Union party CDU stands in front of her election campaign tour bus before a CDU board meeting in Berlin, September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
The damaged side of the capsized cruise liner Costa Concordia is seen at the end of the "parbuckling" operation outside Giglio harbour, September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
A mother holds her child as Mount Sinabung spews ash and hot lava during an eruption in Perteguhan village in Karo district, Indonesia's north Sumatra province, September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Roni Bintang
Women dressed as sirens perform from inside a tank to school children (not pictured) at the Sao Paulo Aquarium, September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Model Cara Delevingne has her hair styled backstage before the Burberry Prorsum Spring/Summer 2014 collection during London Fashion Week, September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A Bank of India worker watches from a window as Occupy Wall Street protesters march along 47th Street in New York to mark their two year anniversary, September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
A dead pig lies among debris on a beach in Acapulco, September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Jacobo Garcia
Rows of vehicles lie flooded in Weld County, Colorado, September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Children play inside a small boat during a vintage-style wedding celebration on Paqueta island in Rio de Janeiro, September 14, 2013.REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
A protester is chased by police during clashes between police and angry anti-fascist protesters following the killing of a 35-year-old anti-racism rapper by a man who sympathized with the far-right Golden Dawn group in an Athens suburb, September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A passenger aircraft, with the full "Harvest Moon" seen behind, makes its final approach to landing at Heathrow Airport in west London, September 19, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A man rides a motorcycle carrying his children along the top of a dam which is flooded by an overflowing river near Junyue township of Pengzhou, Sichuan province, September 12, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
A North Korean soldier looks at a window as she stands along the bank of Yalu River near the North Korean town of Sinuiju, opposite the Chinese border city of Dandong, September 19, 2013. REUTERS/Jacky Chen
Members of the Egyptian security forces help the lifeless body of Police Chief General Nabil Farag (C), who was killed after unidentified militants opened fire on security forces deployed early morning, in Kerdasa, a town outside Cairo, September 19, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Devotees splash water on an idol of Hindu elephant god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, as it is carried for immersion into the Arabian Sea on the last day of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai, September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Evacuees raise their hands as they are escorted from the scene of a shooting at the Washington Navy Yard in Washington, September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed
A Massachusetts Water Resources Authority wind turbine turns in front of a 1951 megawatt fossil fuel power plant in Charlestown, Massachusetts September 18, 2013. This is an in-camera, multiple exposure photograph. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Leigh, a 26-year-old bartender, poses for a portrait in her home in Pennsylvania, September 24, 2012. Leigh says she was 21 years old when she became pregnant and had an abortion. “I didn't take it lightly… It took every inch of strength inside of me to be able to do it, but I knew it was the right decision to make… I know it was the right decision to make. I've never doubted that… I don't regret it but I don't think I could ever stomach being able to do it again. I think I was just about to turn 22... I would have had a 4 and a half year-old right now,” Leigh said. REUTERS/Allison Joyce
