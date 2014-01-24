Edition:
Photos of the week

<p>Villagers run on ash during the eruption of Mount Sinabung volcano near Gamber village in Karo district, in Indonesia's North Sumatra province, January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>Pro-European integration protesters carry Molotov cocktails during clashes with police in Kiev, January 20, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko</p>

<p>A Palestinian man looks out a window beside bloodstains on the wall of a house at the scene of an Israeli air strike in Beit Hanoun, in the northern Gaza Strip, January 22, 2014. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem</p>

<p>A man stands by a fence at the edge of a camp for internally displaced persons (IDPs) at the airport of the capital Bangui, Central African Republic, January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola</p>

<p>Pro-European integration protesters gather at the site of clashes with riot police in Kiev, January 23, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko</p>

<p>Senior Syrian opposition member Haitham al-Maleh sits alone during the second session of the Geneva-2 peace conference in Montreux, Switzerland, January 22, 2014. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi</p>

<p>A Japanese Macaque (or Snow Monkey) soaks in a hot spring at a snow-covered valley in Yamanouchi town, central Japan, January 20, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato</p>

<p>Patients pray for donors before they eat their meal at Mayanchaung Leprosy Hospice, Halegu township, Yangon Division, Myanmar, January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun</p>

<p>French designer Jean-Paul Gaultier and burlesque star Dita Von Teese appear at the end of his Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2014 fashion show in Paris, January 22, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier</p>

<p>A man runs as he carries a child who survived from what activists say was an airstrike by forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, at al-Ferdaws in Aleppo, January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah</p>

<p>Robert Burck, also known as the original 'Naked Cowboy', performs in a snow storm on the streets of Times Square, New York, January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Ornitz</p>

<p>Ukrainian riot police reacts after being hit by a petrol bomb during clashes with pro-European integration protesters in Kiev, January 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>A view of houses swept away during heavy flooding brought by tropical depression "Agaton", in Butuan city on the southern Philippine island of Mindanao, Philippines, January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Castro</p>

<p>Alleged Bonanno crime family leader Vincent Asaro is escorted by FBI agents from their Manhattan offices in New York, January 23, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid</p>

<p>Fishermen in wetsuits hunt dolphins at a cove in Taiji, western Japan, January 20, 2014. REUTERS/Adrian Mylne</p>

<p>A pro-European protester throws a burning tyre during clashes with riot policemen in Kiev, January 22, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich</p>

<p>U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry talks to United Arab Emirates Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan prior to peace talks in Montreux, Switzerland, January 22, 2014. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann</p>

<p>A worker inspects the Christ the Redeemer statue which was damaged during lightning storms in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Severino Silva/Agencia O Dia</p>

<p>Riot police officers pose for a picture near burnt vehicles as smoke rises in the background during clashes with pro-European protesters in Kiev, January 22, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>A girl embraces her mother in a madrasa, hosting internally displaced persons (IDPs) in a Muslim neighbourhood in the capital Bangui, Central African Republic, January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola</p>

