Photos of the week
Villagers run on ash during the eruption of Mount Sinabung volcano near Gamber village in Karo district, in Indonesia's North Sumatra province, January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Villagers run on ash during the eruption of Mount Sinabung volcano near Gamber village in Karo district, in Indonesia's North Sumatra province, January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Pro-European integration protesters carry Molotov cocktails during clashes with police in Kiev, January 20, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Pro-European integration protesters carry Molotov cocktails during clashes with police in Kiev, January 20, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
A Palestinian man looks out a window beside bloodstains on the wall of a house at the scene of an Israeli air strike in Beit Hanoun, in the northern Gaza Strip, January 22, 2014. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
A Palestinian man looks out a window beside bloodstains on the wall of a house at the scene of an Israeli air strike in Beit Hanoun, in the northern Gaza Strip, January 22, 2014. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
A man stands by a fence at the edge of a camp for internally displaced persons (IDPs) at the airport of the capital Bangui, Central African Republic, January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
A man stands by a fence at the edge of a camp for internally displaced persons (IDPs) at the airport of the capital Bangui, Central African Republic, January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
Pro-European integration protesters gather at the site of clashes with riot police in Kiev, January 23, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Pro-European integration protesters gather at the site of clashes with riot police in Kiev, January 23, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Senior Syrian opposition member Haitham al-Maleh sits alone during the second session of the Geneva-2 peace conference in Montreux, Switzerland, January 22, 2014. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi
Senior Syrian opposition member Haitham al-Maleh sits alone during the second session of the Geneva-2 peace conference in Montreux, Switzerland, January 22, 2014. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi
A Japanese Macaque (or Snow Monkey) soaks in a hot spring at a snow-covered valley in Yamanouchi town, central Japan, January 20, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato
A Japanese Macaque (or Snow Monkey) soaks in a hot spring at a snow-covered valley in Yamanouchi town, central Japan, January 20, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Patients pray for donors before they eat their meal at Mayanchaung Leprosy Hospice, Halegu township, Yangon Division, Myanmar, January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Patients pray for donors before they eat their meal at Mayanchaung Leprosy Hospice, Halegu township, Yangon Division, Myanmar, January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
French designer Jean-Paul Gaultier and burlesque star Dita Von Teese appear at the end of his Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2014 fashion show in Paris, January 22, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
French designer Jean-Paul Gaultier and burlesque star Dita Von Teese appear at the end of his Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2014 fashion show in Paris, January 22, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A man runs as he carries a child who survived from what activists say was an airstrike by forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, at al-Ferdaws in Aleppo, January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
A man runs as he carries a child who survived from what activists say was an airstrike by forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, at al-Ferdaws in Aleppo, January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
Robert Burck, also known as the original 'Naked Cowboy', performs in a snow storm on the streets of Times Square, New York, January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Ornitz
Robert Burck, also known as the original 'Naked Cowboy', performs in a snow storm on the streets of Times Square, New York, January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Ornitz
Ukrainian riot police reacts after being hit by a petrol bomb during clashes with pro-European integration protesters in Kiev, January 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Ukrainian riot police reacts after being hit by a petrol bomb during clashes with pro-European integration protesters in Kiev, January 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
A view of houses swept away during heavy flooding brought by tropical depression "Agaton", in Butuan city on the southern Philippine island of Mindanao, Philippines, January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
A view of houses swept away during heavy flooding brought by tropical depression "Agaton", in Butuan city on the southern Philippine island of Mindanao, Philippines, January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Alleged Bonanno crime family leader Vincent Asaro is escorted by FBI agents from their Manhattan offices in New York, January 23, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Alleged Bonanno crime family leader Vincent Asaro is escorted by FBI agents from their Manhattan offices in New York, January 23, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Fishermen in wetsuits hunt dolphins at a cove in Taiji, western Japan, January 20, 2014. REUTERS/Adrian Mylne
Fishermen in wetsuits hunt dolphins at a cove in Taiji, western Japan, January 20, 2014. REUTERS/Adrian Mylne
A pro-European protester throws a burning tyre during clashes with riot policemen in Kiev, January 22, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A pro-European protester throws a burning tyre during clashes with riot policemen in Kiev, January 22, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry talks to United Arab Emirates Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan prior to peace talks in Montreux, Switzerland, January 22, 2014. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry talks to United Arab Emirates Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan prior to peace talks in Montreux, Switzerland, January 22, 2014. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
A worker inspects the Christ the Redeemer statue which was damaged during lightning storms in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Severino Silva/Agencia O Dia
A worker inspects the Christ the Redeemer statue which was damaged during lightning storms in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Severino Silva/Agencia O Dia
Riot police officers pose for a picture near burnt vehicles as smoke rises in the background during clashes with pro-European protesters in Kiev, January 22, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Riot police officers pose for a picture near burnt vehicles as smoke rises in the background during clashes with pro-European protesters in Kiev, January 22, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
A girl embraces her mother in a madrasa, hosting internally displaced persons (IDPs) in a Muslim neighbourhood in the capital Bangui, Central African Republic, January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
A girl embraces her mother in a madrasa, hosting internally displaced persons (IDPs) in a Muslim neighbourhood in the capital Bangui, Central African Republic, January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
Next Slideshows
Fiery clashes in Ukraine
Our latest photos from the fiery streets of Kiev.
Amid the opium fields
Tea and opium fields cover many of the hillsides in Myanmar’s northern Shan state, where ethnic Palaung and Lisu make their homes.
Leprosy clinic in Myanmar
Inside the Myanchaung Leprosy Hospice in Myanmar, a country where about 3,000 people are diagnosed with the disease every year.
Fleeing Syria
Escaping the violence in Syria.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.