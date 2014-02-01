Photos of the week
A mother holds her child while attempting to take cover as repeated gun shots are heard close to Miskine district during continuing sectarian violence in the capital Bangui, Central African Republic, January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
The Richardson Highway as it runs through the Keystone Canyon in the aftermath of an avalanche that closed the highway near Valdez, Alaska, January 25, 2014. REUTERS/Alaska
Amanda Knox sits alone before being interviewed on the set of ABC's Good Morning America in New York, January 31, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
An anti-government protester carries a tyre at the site of clashes with riot police in Kiev, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
Dancers perform a fire dragon dance in the shower of molten iron spewing firework-like sparks during a folk art performance to celebrate the traditional Chinese Spring Festival on the first day of the Chinese Lunar New Year, which welcomes the Year of the Horse, at the Happy Valley amusement park in Beijing, January 31, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A girl cries near a damaged car at a site hit by what activists said were barrel bombs dropped by government forces in Aleppo's Dahret Awwad neighborhood, January 29, 2014. REUTERS/Saad AboBrahim
Devotees fill their vessels with water, which is considered to be holy, from the Bagmati River at Pashupatinath Temple during the Swasthani Bratakatha festival in Kathmandu, Nepal, January 30, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
People rest at the aisle of a Publix grocery store after being stranded due to a snow storm in Atlanta, Georgia, January 29, 2014. REUTERS/Tami Chappell
A Holocaust survivor walks inside the former concentration camp before a ceremony to mark the 69th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz concentration camp and to remember the victims of the Holocaust in Auschwitz, January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
A dove released during an Angelus prayer conducted by Pope Francis, is attacked by a seagull in Saint Peter's square at the Vatican, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Members of the Tunisian parliament celebrate after approving the country's new constitution in the assembly building in Tunis, Tunisia, January 26, 2014. The national assembly approved the country's new constitution in one of the final steps to full democracy three years after protests erupted into an uprising that toppled autocrat Zine el-Abidine Ben Ali. REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi
People rush to plant the first joss stick of the Chinese New Year at the stroke of midnight at a temple in Singapore, January 31, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su
People pass by, at a temporary camp for internally displaced Muslims fleeing continuing sectarian violence at the airport of the capital Bangui, Central African Republic, January 30, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
A medic of the anti-government protest camp (L) poses with his security guard at the barricades near the site of clashes with riot police in Kiev, January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A competitor falls into muddy water during the Tough Guy event in Perton, central England, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Staples
U.S. First lady Michelle Obama gives two thumbs up to Army Ranger Sgt. First Class Cory Remsburg, injured while serving in Afghanistan, as she arrives prior to President Obama's State of the Union speech on Capitol Hill, January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Health officers in full protective gear wait to cross a road near a wholesale poultry market in Hong Kong, January 28, 2014. Hong Kong began culling 20,000 chickens and suspended imports of fresh poultry from mainland China for 21 days on Tuesday after the discovery of the H7N9 bird flu virus in a batch of live chicken from the southern province of Guangdong. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A policeman detains a squatter during clashes at a squatter district in Quezon city, Metro Manila, Philippines, January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Beyonce and Jay-Z perform at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
A student dressed as a bear waits backstage while participating in a cultural event at a school in Mumbai, January 30, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Next Slideshows
Lunar New Year celebrations
Ringing in the Year of the Horse.
Pictures of the month: January
Our top photos from the month of January.
Holy waters in Nepal
Devotees gather at the holy waters of the Bagmati River to celebrate a Hindu festival in Kathmandu.
Storm in the South
A rare blast of snow, sleet and ice hit the South, prompting six states to declare a state of emergency.
